Blue box with baby's ashes washes ashore after botched burial at seaTracey FollyDaphne, AL
In 2012, a 14-year-old girl went to visit her father. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Brittany Robinson?Fatim HemrajMobile, AL
An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby AshesZack LoveDaphne, AL
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of AlabamaBryan DijkhuizenMobile, AL
$200 million expansion of So. Baldwin Regional Medical Center underway
Big changes are on the way at South Baldwin Regional Medical Center. A 200 million dollar expansion is underway that will not only expand the size of the hospital but also its services.
WALA-TV FOX10
Work set to begin on Cowpen Creek Bridge in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A repair project for the eastbound Cowpen Creek Bridge is scheduled to begin Wednesday in Baldwin County and is expected to affect part of eastbound Interstate 10, the Alabama Department of Transportation announced. During construction, the bridge lane width will be restricted to 13 feet,...
waste360.com
Alabama Couple Takes Waste Transfer Station Nuisance Case to Federal Courthouse
The Alabama couple said the attack on their home was unrelenting. They did their best to cope with it. The assailants: noise, odors, debris and scavenger birds that made it hard to breathe, sleep and generally live a relatively normal life. The source: a nearby solid waste transfer station. More...
utv44.com
Reality Check Update: Baldwin Co. gun range closes
Baldwin County, Ala. (WPMI) — A Baldwin County gun range owner says he's now forced to close after a judge ruled customers can't drive on the privately owned road to access the range. The owner of PigFarm Gun Range says that effectively leaves them land locked and out of options.
cspdailynews.com
Wawa Enters Alabama With 6 New Stores
Wawa will open its first six locations in Alabama in the next year, the chain said during press conferences in Mobile and Spanish Fort, Alabama, according to an AL.com report. The new stores follow Wawa’s plan, announced in April, to double its store count by 2030, CEO Chris Gheysens told the Philadelphia Business Journal. That would bring the total store count to approximately 1,800 locations, with new stores in the Florida markets of Pensacola, Panama City and Tallahassee, along with Mobile, Alabama.
WPMI
Standing room only as only two Prichard Water Board members attend meeting
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE:. Prichard residents are asking Prichard Water Board's leadership to show them the money. An emergency meeting was held Tuesday; It comes after financial documents revealed the utility is in default on the service on a $55 million bond with Synovus Bank. The meeting was packed with Prichard Water customers, but several board members were missing. The customers in attendance are saying enough is enough.
WPMI
Prichard Water drowning in debt, customers fed up with no-show board members
Prichard, Ala. (WPMI) — The Prichard Water Board is drowning in debt. Financial documents obtained by NBC 15 show the water board is at risk of defaulting on its debt. Monday a special board meeting was called...every seat in the house was full, except for the seats of the board chairman and two other board members. That means the meeting couldn't begin.
Taco Casa looking to expand throughout Alabama
Almost 50 years after its first restaurant opened, Tuscaloosa’s Taco Casa is looking to expand the franchise in the Huntsville, Montgomery and Mobile metro areas. The Tex-Mex eatery, which has seven locations in west and central Alabama, is seeking “franchisees who are dedicated, motivated, and have a passion for providing excellent customer service.”
1 shot off Cody Road in West Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One person was rushed to the hospital early Wednesday morning after a shooting off Cody Road in West Mobile. Police have confirmed that a man was shot and his injuries appear to be non-life threatening. Right now, they have not released a name of the man who was shot. News 5 […]
Catalytic Converter thefts in Daphne, Fairhope Tuesday morning: Police
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Surveillance footage from a Ring camera captured a man stealing a catalytic converter early Tuesday morning at around 2 a.m. at the East Bay Apartments in Daphne. The surveillance shows a man on the ground sawing off a car part while someone else holds a flashlight. The guy with the saw […]
Bullet hits Fairhope home, grazing dining room table
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – No one was injured Thursday afternoon when a bullet struck a family’s home east of Fairhope. The bullet, which pierced through a kitchen window, left a hole in the blinds before grazing the dining room table and landing several feet away. The homeowner told us her family spends a lot […]
Crumbl Cookies Springhill location opening Friday
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Crumbl Cookies Springhill location is set to open this Friday, according to a Facebook post from franchisee Collin Roof. WKRG reported in January the location in the Rouse’s shopping center at Old Shell and McGregor Avenue would be opening sometime in February. The address is 4356 Old Shell Road. “We […]
WPMI
Police: Teen shot on Gloster Court in West Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at approximately 1:13 a.m., officers responded to the 7000 block of Gloster Court in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 17-year-old male juvenile victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported...
WPMI
Mobile DA intends to prove 'aggravating factors' in case against Prichard Water employee
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday filed a notice that they intend to prove aggravating factors in the case against Teresa Lewis, a former Prichard Water Board employee. With this filing, the DA’s office is now seeking to prove the factors against all four...
utv44.com
Fairhope couple gets new home thanks to Panini Pete's PR Foundation
Fairhope, Ala. (WPMI) — A life changing event Monday for a Fairhope couple; Johnny and Crystal Stewart received the keys to their new home. The couple lived on property in a house that was in such bad shape it had to be demolished. But thanks to Panini Pete and...
WEAR
Wawa announces 4 locations coming to Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- Baldwin County is getting four Wawa locations. The convenience store/gas station chain announced Friday that the Wawa's will be located here:. The stores are expected to open by 2024. Mobile is also getting two Wawa locations:. the intersection of Cottage Hill and Sollie Roads. the intersection...
Woman wanted for questioning in connection to Prichard Chevron homicide: Police
UPDATE (4:10 p.m.): Prichard Police allege Adrianna Gossett was involved in the shooting of Destiny Watson. Police say Gossett is wanted for questioning. According to the release, Gossett pulled into the Chevron Gas Station blocking Watson’s car in with her own car. Watson got out her car when Gossett and another “unidentified male” shot Watson […]
WPMI
MONEY LEAK! Prichard Water in default on $55M bond
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE:. Financial documents obtained by NBC 15 show the water board is in default on the debt service on a $55 million bond with Synovus Bank. The water board did not pay for the months of December of last year or January of this year. John Johnson a Prichard Water Board member is looking for answers.
Head-on collision leaves two Alabama women dead, troopers say
Two Alabama women were killed Tuesday after a head-on collision, state troopers report. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 10:05 a.m. Tuesday, and claimed the lives of a Georgiana woman and a Brewton woman. Lesa Moore King, 62, of Georgiana, was fatally injured when the 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe she was...
WPMI
Mobile Literary Festival set for March 11 2023
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Aspiring and accomplished writers and readers of all genres are welcome at the 2023 Mobile Literary Festival Write Now! This year’s festival will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Ben May Main Library (701 Government Street) on Saturday, March 11 in historic downtown Mobile, Alabama.
