Daphne, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

Work set to begin on Cowpen Creek Bridge in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A repair project for the eastbound Cowpen Creek Bridge is scheduled to begin Wednesday in Baldwin County and is expected to affect part of eastbound Interstate 10, the Alabama Department of Transportation announced. During construction, the bridge lane width will be restricted to 13 feet,...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

Reality Check Update: Baldwin Co. gun range closes

Baldwin County, Ala. (WPMI) — A Baldwin County gun range owner says he's now forced to close after a judge ruled customers can't drive on the privately owned road to access the range. The owner of PigFarm Gun Range says that effectively leaves them land locked and out of options.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
cspdailynews.com

Wawa Enters Alabama With 6 New Stores

Wawa will open its first six locations in Alabama in the next year, the chain said during press conferences in Mobile and Spanish Fort, Alabama, according to an AL.com report. The new stores follow Wawa’s plan, announced in April, to double its store count by 2030, CEO Chris Gheysens told the Philadelphia Business Journal. That would bring the total store count to approximately 1,800 locations, with new stores in the Florida markets of Pensacola, Panama City and Tallahassee, along with Mobile, Alabama.
FAIRHOPE, AL
WPMI

Standing room only as only two Prichard Water Board members attend meeting

PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE:. Prichard residents are asking Prichard Water Board's leadership to show them the money. An emergency meeting was held Tuesday; It comes after financial documents revealed the utility is in default on the service on a $55 million bond with Synovus Bank. The meeting was packed with Prichard Water customers, but several board members were missing. The customers in attendance are saying enough is enough.
PRICHARD, AL
WPMI

Prichard Water drowning in debt, customers fed up with no-show board members

Prichard, Ala. (WPMI) — The Prichard Water Board is drowning in debt. Financial documents obtained by NBC 15 show the water board is at risk of defaulting on its debt. Monday a special board meeting was called...every seat in the house was full, except for the seats of the board chairman and two other board members. That means the meeting couldn't begin.
PRICHARD, AL
AL.com

Taco Casa looking to expand throughout Alabama

Almost 50 years after its first restaurant opened, Tuscaloosa’s Taco Casa is looking to expand the franchise in the Huntsville, Montgomery and Mobile metro areas. The Tex-Mex eatery, which has seven locations in west and central Alabama, is seeking “franchisees who are dedicated, motivated, and have a passion for providing excellent customer service.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WKRG News 5

1 shot off Cody Road in West Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One person was rushed to the hospital early Wednesday morning after a shooting off Cody Road in West Mobile. Police have confirmed that a man was shot and his injuries appear to be non-life threatening. Right now, they have not released a name of the man who was shot. News 5 […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Bullet hits Fairhope home, grazing dining room table

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – No one was injured Thursday afternoon when a bullet struck a family’s home east of Fairhope. The bullet, which pierced through a kitchen window, left a hole in the blinds before grazing the dining room table and landing several feet away. The homeowner told us her family spends a lot […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

Crumbl Cookies Springhill location opening Friday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Crumbl Cookies Springhill location is set to open this Friday, according to a Facebook post from franchisee Collin Roof. WKRG reported in January the location in the Rouse’s shopping center at Old Shell and McGregor Avenue would be opening sometime in February. The address is 4356 Old Shell Road. “We […]
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Police: Teen shot on Gloster Court in West Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at approximately 1:13 a.m., officers responded to the 7000 block of Gloster Court in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 17-year-old male juvenile victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported...
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Wawa announces 4 locations coming to Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- Baldwin County is getting four Wawa locations. The convenience store/gas station chain announced Friday that the Wawa's will be located here:. The stores are expected to open by 2024. Mobile is also getting two Wawa locations:. the intersection of Cottage Hill and Sollie Roads. the intersection...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WPMI

MONEY LEAK! Prichard Water in default on $55M bond

PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE:. Financial documents obtained by NBC 15 show the water board is in default on the debt service on a $55 million bond with Synovus Bank. The water board did not pay for the months of December of last year or January of this year. John Johnson a Prichard Water Board member is looking for answers.
PRICHARD, AL
Alabama Now

Head-on collision leaves two Alabama women dead, troopers say

Two Alabama women were killed Tuesday after a head-on collision, state troopers report. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 10:05 a.m. Tuesday, and claimed the lives of a Georgiana woman and a Brewton woman. Lesa Moore King, 62, of Georgiana, was fatally injured when the 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe she was...
GEORGIANA, AL
WPMI

Mobile Literary Festival set for March 11 2023

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Aspiring and accomplished writers and readers of all genres are welcome at the 2023 Mobile Literary Festival Write Now! This year’s festival will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Ben May Main Library (701 Government Street) on Saturday, March 11 in historic downtown Mobile, Alabama.
MOBILE, AL

