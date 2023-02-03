I have been into archery since I was old enough to draw back my first "stick" bow. It has been a family pastime that I have been fortunate enough to partake in for most of my life. Practicing every night after school, even before I touch my homework, in order to be my best on the field. Am I good at archery? Kind of. Am I decent at shooting my bow? Usually, I fall in the middle of the pack. Which is probably why you don't see me wearing a jersey with all of my sponsors' names on it while standing on the winner's podium holding up a giant check.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO