5 Cities Like Missoula You Can Move to If Montana Is Too Hostile
Montanans have been trying desperately to put the genie back in the bottle. The world knows about us, the world wants to come to Montana, and Montana is trying to keep the world out. Our colleague in Bozeman actually went as far as encouraging people to move somewhere else. The...
Thank You to the Working Dogs of Montana
We were saddened to learn yesterday from the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office that their K9 deputy, Loki, had passed. This got me thinking about other dogs in Montana who have jobs. It’s easy to forget about the ways professional canines keep us safe, or assist with the functions of everyday life. And if you’re new to Montana, or you don’t think about these kinds of things, you might not know about some of the interesting working dogs in Montana. It’s not much, but as a gesture of thanks by way of education, here’s a reminder about the kinds of working dogs we have in Montana.
Missoula Superintendent Search Continues at No Extra Charge
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On Tuesday night, the Missoula County Public School Board of Trustees chose to pass on all three finalists for the vacant position of Missoula County Superintendent of Public Schools. Following up on the next steps to find a new Superintendent, KGVO News reached out to...
Man Skips Stop Sign, Crashes Into a Car on a Busy Missoula Street
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At approximately 3:54 a.m. on February 7th, 2023, Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to the area of Reserve Street and Dearborn Avenue for a motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival, an officer observed two passenger vehicles facing southbound in the northbound lanes on Reserve Street. The officer also observed two younger males walking around the vehicles, who appeared to be injured and confused.
Missoula K9 Deputy Passes Away After Six Years of Service
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On February 7, 2023, the Missoula County Sheriff's Office announced that one of their K9 deputies passed away. Public Information Officer Jeannette Smith provided the following statement. "It is with deep sadness that we share with our communities the loss of K9 Loki due to...
If You Love Montana’s Fish Creek You’ll Want to Follow This Meeting
It's a hidden gem in Western Montana, and so special it officially became home to a Montana State Park in the last decade. But that's just one part of the effort to protect the Fish Creek Watershed west of Missoula, one of the vital tributaries on the Lower Clark Fork River.
We Found Out What’s Going in the Old Missoula Subway Location
Last Friday I was out on station business delivering coffee for Z100’s Free Coffee Friday, and when Chris and I came back to the station, we noticed there was some activity at the vacant building next to ours. Construction workers were outside securing siding to the building and a large bucket lift was parked out front.
Burglar Shot by Missoula Homeowner Passes Away
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On February 6, 2023, a man who was shot multiple times by a Missoula homeowner during a burglary passed away. According to Missoula Police Department Public Information Officer Whitney Bennett, officers responded Sunday afternoon to a burglary in progress on the 300 block of Brooks Street.
Missoula Deputies Catch Man With 7.8 Grams of Meth
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On February 7, 2023, Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to remove a person who was sleeping in a vehicle on private property. Deputies arrived on the scene and observed 61-year-old Tracy Pray sleeping with a tan bag in his lap. While approaching...
Food Vendors and More Needed For Missoula Downtown Summer Events
Whether we loathe, love, tolerate or just accept winter, how we cherish those glorious Montana summer days and nights!. Downtown Missoula is a landing area for so many warm-weather events. From a midweek lunch to a Thursday evening of mirth to larger weekend events, the Missoula Downtown Association (MDA) is seeking applicants who might want to add to the vibe.
Man Steals Propane Tanks and a TV From a Missoula Business
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On February 2, 2023, at approximately 9:47 a.m., a Missoula Police Department Officer was dispatched to a suspected burglary that occurred at a business in the 2600 block of West Broadway. When the officer arrived, he made contact with an employee. The employee said someone...
Man Shows a Gun During a Road Rage Incident in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On February 5, 2023, at approximately 8:25 p.m., officers with the Missoula Police Department responded to a local store after receiving a complaint of a road rage incident. A 17-year-old female, identified as Jane Doe, reported that she was driving on 44 Ranch Road when another vehicle, later determined to be a Dodge Challenger driven by 27-year-old Michael Sloan, passed her at a high rate of speed.
Missoula Trustees Choose ‘None of the Above’ for Superintendent
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At their last meeting, the Missoula County Public Schools Board of Trustees selected Mr. Dale Olinger, Mr. Thom Peck, and Dr. Candace Roush as finalists to interview for the superintendent position. However, at their meeting on Tuesday night, the choice was unanimous; Nobody. In no...
Missoula’s Pothole Patrol: Here’s How to Help
It's that time of winter again when our Missoula streets begin losing their long battle against winter and begin to resemble the Baja 500 on a bad day, rather than the peaceful streets of the Garden City. We're talking about Pothole Season. And from what we've been able to notice...
This Exciting Hobby In Montana Is Gaining In Popularity
The sports card and collectibles hobby has blown up over the past few years, and Montana, is no exception. There has been a renewed interest in the industry from both the manufacturers and collectors. I recently spoke with Jason Rivers from Zootown Sports Cards about the renewed interest. It definitely...
Montana Archer Wins BIG in Archery World Series in Las Vegas
I have been into archery since I was old enough to draw back my first "stick" bow. It has been a family pastime that I have been fortunate enough to partake in for most of my life. Practicing every night after school, even before I touch my homework, in order to be my best on the field. Am I good at archery? Kind of. Am I decent at shooting my bow? Usually, I fall in the middle of the pack. Which is probably why you don't see me wearing a jersey with all of my sponsors' names on it while standing on the winner's podium holding up a giant check.
Play Ball! Are You Ready For An Amazing Internship In Missoula?
Are you ready to have an amazing summer of baseball and get paid? Our Missoula PaddlHeads have some awesome internship opportunities. Most days I absolutely hate being an adult. I wish I could go back to summer as a kid when we just played baseball every day and had fun. Does this sound like you? Well then have I got a gig you'll love! Our own Missoula PaddleHeads just announced 10 internship opportunities that include pay and housing! Here is what they are looking for.
Do Montanans Care About What That Groundhog Says about Winter?
In the words of weatherman Phil Connors, "Well...It's groundhog day again." The day that everyone seems to care what a rodent on the east coast has to say. Well, almost everybody. Montanans tend to scoff at the annual prediction from Punxsutawney Phil. When that celebrity fuzz ball somehow predicts the...
Missoula Crime Report: Highest Amount of Cases So Far This Year
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 28 new criminal complaints this week, which is nine more than last week and nearly double their weekly average. According to County Attorney Kirsten Pabst, nine of those cases involved violent crimes or crimes against persons. “In one,...
Two Men on Probation Were Arrested for Having Drugs in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On February 1, 2023, Missoula Probation and Parole Officers were doing a home visit of 63-year-old Tracy Buckingham. Buckingham was staying at a hotel in the 3000 block of Stockyard Road. Buckingham is currently on felony probation and he is being supervised by a probation officer.
