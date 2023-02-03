Read full article on original website
Midday Report February 08, 2023
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Brent Sass is on track to win the Yukon Quest Alaska 550 later today. Mary Peltola’s announcement last week that she hired a Republican to be her state director has ruffled some feathers. And one Anchorage man inspires others to help the un-housed.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Assembly pursues litigation for release of investigative report
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Assembly leadership pressed Mayor Dave Bronson Tuesday to release the results of an investigative report completed by the mayor’s administration that looked into how the former municipal health director was hired, despite a fabricated resume. The resolution asks Assembly counsel to pursue litigation to...
The Northern Light
The legal definition of consent has been updated in Alaska
Last year, Reps. Geran Tarr, a Democrat from Anchorage, introduced House Bill 5. According to Tarr’s website, it was a two year effort to craft a bill to change the 40-year-old definition of consent. The bill became a part of Republican Reps. Sara Rasmussen’s House Bill 325, which was...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Assembly presses mayoral administration to release investigative report
Retrial begins for Wasilla man accused of killing 15-month-old daughter in 2008. Before the jury was brought into the courtroom, Superior Court Judge Patrick McKay asked Allison to confirm his rejection of a plea deal the state offered before the trial got underway.
alaskasnewssource.com
FastCast: Feb. 7, 2023
The remains of Gary Sotheden, initially reported missing in 1977, have finally been identified. The APD has confirmed that officers are carrying Kloxxado, a form of naloxone in an email. Naloxone is a drug that is used to prevent opioid overdoses, Kloxxado is administered through a nasal spray and blocks the effects of an opioid overdose.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Opera to host American debut of ‘Missing’
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Opera is hosting the American premiere of “Missing,” a performance about missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls that first debuted to Canadian audiences in 2017. “Missing will run for three shows Mar. 10, 11, and 12. Plus a private performance for...
alaskasnewssource.com
Assembly votes down controversial Girdwood housing development project
GIRDWOOD, Alaska (KTUU) - A major housing development that has received support from Mayor Dave Bronson — along with considerable pushback from Girdwood residents — was scrapped Tuesday night by the Anchorage Assembly. The ordinance that proposed to build homes on 60 acres of land known as Holtan...
It Was Good to Be Friends With the Mayor. Then the Investigations Began.
An influential friend of the mayor of Anchorage, Alaska, is at the center of a burgeoning scandal at City Hall.
alaskasnewssource.com
Municipality of Anchorage HR director Tshibaka tenders resignation
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Municipality of Anchorage Chief Human Resources Officer Niki Tshibaka has resigned from his position, according to a press release from the mayor’s office. According to the release, the mayor accepted the resignation of Tshibaka and Raylene Griffith has been named the new acting director of...
police1.com
Anchorage PD's new policy now allows officers to carry naloxone
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Anchorage police say most officers are now carrying naloxone, a drug that can quickly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose that might otherwise be fatal. The Anchorage Police Department's new policy marks a departure from a longstanding practice of having Anchorage Fire Department paramedics rather...
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage Assembly chair: ‘The mayor’s administration is on fire. It’s burning.’
The Anchorage Assembly voted on Tuesday to sue the administration of Mayor Dave Bronson to force the release of documents related to former Health Director Joe Gerace. It’s the latest development in one widening scandal that began last August, as Alaska Public Media and American Public Media exposed that Gerace had fabricated parts of his resume, including his military background and professional qualifications. He resigned.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Two Anchorage women indicted for stealing identities of over 200 Alaskans
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Two Anchorage women have been indicted for stealing the identities of over 200 Alaskans, defrauding banks, elderly victims, Habitat for Humanity, and illegally obtaining approximately $150,000. Valerie Calip and Jennifer Haydu have been charged with conspiracy, fraud, aggravated identity theft and money laundering. According to court...
alaskapublic.org
New Anchorage daycare teaches children in Hmong and English
On a recent Thursday, Chue Hang opened a small door to greet a classroom of toddlers at her new daycare. “Good morning!” she said. “Nyob zoo!” some responded in Hmong. Hang is the director of the Hmoob Cultural Center of Alaska — a daycare she started in Midtown Anchorage in November. She said she wanted to help support and educate Hmong people like herself, and also to offer child care in a city that is strapped for options.
kinyradio.com
knba.org
Arctic Winter Games 2023: A fast and furious finale.
The flame for the Arctic Winter Games torch was extinguished on Saturday, signaling the end of the 2023 games in Wood Buffalo, Alberta. The next time the torch will be lit will be next year in Wasilla, the host city for the 2024 games. Although Team Alaska had a taste...
akbizmag.com
Top Shelf: Craft and Design at Whisky & Ramen
The Whiskey & Ramen co-owners fell in love with a historic three-story, 6,000-square-foot building downtown that provided more than enough room for a growing restaurant, as well as design challenges to match the space. When Jon McNeil and Nicole Cusack decided to bring a ramen restaurant to Anchorage, they pictured...
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage HR director resigns, citing ‘toxic, hostile, and demoralizing work environment’
Anchorage’s Chief Human Resources Officer Niki Tshibaka abruptly resigned Monday, citing an “increasingly toxic, hostile, and demoralizing work environment.”. Mayor Dave Bronson announced Tshibaka’s resignation in a written statement Monday afternoon. The statement did not say why Tshibaka stepped down, and a spokesman for Bronson declined to comment.
Crab crisis in Bering Sea a sign of ‘borealization’ and big changes in the future, scientists warn
The first-ever cancellation of Alaska’s Bering Sea snow crab harvest was unprecedented and a shock to the state’s fishing industry and the communities dependent on it. Unfortunately for that industry and those communities, those conditions are likely to be common in the future, according to several scientists who made presentations at the Alaska Marine Science […] The post Crab crisis in Bering Sea a sign of ‘borealization’ and big changes in the future, scientists warn appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska ‘military assets’ surveyed suspected Chinese surveillance balloon
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The U.S. military in Alaska deployed “military assets” to survey the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon, according to Sen. Dan Sullivan. In a Saturday afternoon interview with Alaska’s News Source, Sullivan said it was his understanding the Alaska military investigated the suspicious balloon when it entered Alaska and U.S. airspace. The balloon was struck down over the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday morning.
