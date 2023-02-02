ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kosciusko County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
inkfreenews.com

Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 7:33 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, East Armstrong Road, east of EMS T26 Lane, Leesburg. Driver: David L. Carnes, 61, EMS T32 Lane, Leesburg. Carnes’ vehicle hit a deer. Damage up to $10,000. 6:26 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3,...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Your News Local

North Manchester man arrested for battery after no-contact order was filed

This from inkfreenews.com: SYRACUSE, IN — A North Manchester man was arrested after allegedly battering a woman four days after a no-contact order was filed. Scott Michael Dingess, 37, 1633 E. 900N, North Manchester, is charged with domestic battery and invasion of privacy, both class A misdemeanors; domestic battery with a child under 16 present, a level 6 felony; and domestic battery with a sentence enhancement, a level 5 felony.
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
95.3 MNC

Scam artists targeting Indiana restaurants

Detectives working from the Indiana State Police Peru District have recently received complaints about a potential scam targeting local restaurants. The restaurant receives a phone call. The caller tells the answering employee they are from a local law enforcement agency and conducting a counterfeit money investigation. The caller tells the employee that the restaurant possibly has counterfeit money. The employee is then instructed to gather all the restaurant’s money and meet the caller at a location away from the restaurant, purportedly to check for counterfeit money. This is an attempt to steal the restaurant’s money.
INDIANA STATE
Your News Local

Reported scam in ISP Peru District

PERU, IN- Detectives working from the Indiana State Police Peru District have recently received complaints about a potential scam targeting local restaurants. The restaurant receives a phone call. The caller tells the answering employee they are from a local law enforcement agency and conducting a counterfeit money investigation. The caller tells the employee that the restaurant possibly has counterfeit money. The employee is then instructed to gather all the restaurant’s money and meet the caller at a location away from the restaurant, purportedly to check for counterfeit money. This is an attempt to steal the restaurant’s money.
PERU, IN
regionnewssource.org

Valparaiso Police Investigating Report of Overnight Gun Shots

The Valparaiso Police are investigating the report of multiple gun shots heard in the area of Morgan Boulevard and Elm Street in the overnight hours of Sunday, February 5. The reports indicated three loud bangs were heard in the area at approximately 2:15 AM. Police responded at the time of the reports and found no parties in the area and received no report of injuries. There was no information to suggest a further threat existed and it is not believed there is a current danger to public safety, police stated in a release Sunday.
VALPARAISO, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Charges in Crow Bar Robbery Attack

(Michigan City, IN) - Charges have been filed in connection with a robbery and beating at a Michigan City area motel. About three weeks ago, police responded to the Dunes Inn along U.S. 421 near Interstate 94. Briene Henderson, 33, allegedly went inside a room and had a brief conversation...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

Fire severely damages Elkhart home

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart home is now severely damaged after fire broke out Saturday morning. Shortly before 5:30 a.m. firefighters were called to 1300 block of Cone Street. Heavy fire and smoke were coming from behind the one-story house when they got there. They had the fire under...
ELKHART, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Sunday Morning House Fire Contained Mainly To Attic

A firefighter went to a hospital to get checked out after an early Sunday morning house fire in Warsaw, but otherwise there were no injuries. “Everybody got out of the residence, pretty much immediately,” said Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory Public Information Officer Max Kinsey. WWFT was dispatched at 5:38 a.m....
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

Decatur woman injured in crash on Lawrence Road

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A Decatur woman was injured in a crash on Lawrence Road Friday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 7:42 a.m., deputies were called to the one-vehicle crash just south of 96th Avenue. According to the investigation, the driver was traveling north on Lawrence...
DECATUR, MI
abc57.com

Fugitive Friday for February 3, 2023

This week’s Fugitive Friday features Anthony Cravens, Tyren Allen, Kevin Shields and Darius Tate. Anthony Cravens is wanted for violation of a court order for the original charges of burglary and failure to return to lawful detention. Tyren Allen is wanted for failure to appear for the original charges...
MICHIANA, MI
WGNtv.com

Police: McDonald’s employee threw food at, punched DoorDash driver in Portage

PORTAGE, Ind. — A McDonald’s employee was arrested this week after allegedly throwing a bag of food at a DoorDash driver and punching them in Northwest Indiana. At around 6:55 p.m. Tuesday, Portage police responded to a McDonald’s, located in the 6100 block of North Central Avenue, on the report of a physical disturbance.
PORTAGE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Kosciusko County Court News

The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Money Matters Professional Collections LLC v. Tanisha L. Funk, $3,034.62. Helvey & Associates v. Robert Hutcherson, $1,513.83. Total Recovery Services Inc. v. Carlos E. Orejuela, $1,312.29. Civil Collections. The following civil collections have been...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

‘Disgruntled customer’ pulls gun inside Lima Road Walmart

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A person described as a ‘disgruntled customer’ caused the Walmart located on Lima Road on Fort Wayne’s north side to be temporarily evacuated Thursday evening according to Fort Wayne police. Police were sent to the store just after 7 p.m. after a person...
FORT WAYNE, IN
95.3 MNC

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Feb. 3, 2023

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Feb. 3, 2023. If your anonymous tip leads to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $300 reward. Anthony Cravens is wanted for Violation of a Court Order for the original charges of Burglary and Failure to Return to Lawful Detention.
MICHIANA, MI
hometownnewsnow.com

Charges in Junk Food Theft

(La Porte, IN) - A La Porte man with a history of stealing is in trouble again for allegedly helping himself to some junk food. Ryan Dunfee, 38, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with Level 6 Felony Theft. According to court documents, the man on January 18 was...
LA PORTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy