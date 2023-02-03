Read full article on original website
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
Michael Irvin Sent Home From Super Bowl By NFL Network After Odd Incident
NFL Network sent home analyst Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl LVII coverage after a bizarre incident at a hotel in Arizona. Not many details have been provided, but the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver was willing to talk about the situation on a radio program. According to the New...
NECN
Tom Brady Sr.'s Take on Why His Son Retired Makes a Lot of Sense
Tom Brady Sr.'s take on why his son retired makes a lot of sense originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tom Brady has a football obsession, which is why many believed he'd return for a 24th NFL season in 2023. But it appears his fire has finally burned out. The...
NECN
Bill Belichick Joins Tom Brady for Emotional Episode of ‘Let's Go!' Podcast
Belichick joins Tom Brady's podcast to congratulate him on retirement originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tom Brady had a very special guest on the first post-retirement episode of his "Let's Go!" podcast. Bill Belichick, his longtime New England Patriots head coach, joined the show to congratulate Brady on calling...
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
NECN
Perry: Scarnecchia Shares First Order of Business for Patriots O-Line Coach Adrian Klemm
PHOENIX -- Adrian Klemm appears to have his work cut out for him. He's been hired by the Patriots to coach their offensive line after what was a rough season for all facets of their offense. They were 21st in yards per carry last season. They were 22nd in the NFL in rushing success rate. They allowed 41 sacks, which placed them just inside the top half of the league (15th), and they were 13th in sack yardage lost. They were 15th in pass-blocking efficiency, per Pro Football Focus, after a top-five season in that category in 2021.
NECN
Gronk or Kelce? The Patriots Legend Reacts to the Fierce Debate
Gronk or Kelce? The Patriots legend himself reacts to the fierce debate originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Rob Gronkowski retired (twice) as the greatest tight end in NFL history, but there's one player coming for the crown, and some people will argue he's already claimed it.
NECN
Report: Rams Hiring Patriots Assistant Nick Caley as Tight Ends Coach
Report: Patriots TE coach Nick Caley leaving team to join Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Nick Caley isn't staying put in New England, after all. The Los Angeles Rams are hiring Caley as their new tight ends coach, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported Sunday night. Caley had been with the Patriots since 2015 and had served as the team's tight ends coach for the past five seasons.
NECN
Report: Patriots Expected to Hire Oregon Offensive Line Coach Adrian Klemm
Report: Patriots expected to hire Oregon offensive line coach Adrian Klemm originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. It sounds like the New England Patriots have found their new offensive line coach. ESPN college football senior writer Pete Thamel reported Monday that University of Oregon offensive line coach Adrian Klemm is...
NECN
Perry: Can the Patriots Pull Off an A.J. Brown-Type Move This Offseason?
PHOENIX -- It didn't take long for Nick Sirianni to be convinced. A handful of plays on tape, probably, as he remembers it. A.J. Brown was going to be worth what the Eagles were about to give up to go get him. Soon thereafter, general manager Howie Roseman sent the...
