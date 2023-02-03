PHOENIX -- Adrian Klemm appears to have his work cut out for him. He's been hired by the Patriots to coach their offensive line after what was a rough season for all facets of their offense. They were 21st in yards per carry last season. They were 22nd in the NFL in rushing success rate. They allowed 41 sacks, which placed them just inside the top half of the league (15th), and they were 13th in sack yardage lost. They were 15th in pass-blocking efficiency, per Pro Football Focus, after a top-five season in that category in 2021.

2 DAYS AGO