“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
NECN
Who Is Attending LeBron James' Potential Record-Breaking Game Vs. Thunder?
Who is attending LeBron James’ potential record-breaking game vs. Thunder? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There could be a Hollywood-like atmosphere in Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday. As the Los Angeles Lakers get ready to host the Oklahoma City Thunder at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT, the biggest takeaway...
NECN
10 Potential Trade Candidates Ahead of 2023 NBA Deadline
10 potential trade candidates ahead of 2023 NBA deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyrie Irving was the first domino. What could’ve passed by as a mellow trade deadline may now be a tad bit more enticing. Irving’s looming trade to the Dallas Mavericks probably won’t send rippling...
NECN
Report: Teams Have Called Celtics About Grant Williams Ahead of Trade Deadline
Report: Teams have called Celtics about Grant Williams' availability originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics reportedly are looking to add ahead of the NBA trade deadline, but would they give up a rotation player to get a deal done?. The Celtics have a solid eight-man core that...
NECN
Tomase: Here's What Mavs Fans Can Expect From the Kyrie Experience
Tomase: A note to Mavs fans on what to expect with Kyrie (good luck!) originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The excitement level in Dallas this morning must be Gino levels of euphoric. Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic in the same backcourt? Mavericks fans can't wait to unveil their awesome new toy.
NECN
Forsberg: Celtics' Biggest Trade Deadline Need? Someone Who Can Thrive Without Tatum
Forsberg: Celtics' biggest deadline need? Someone who can thrive without Tatum originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Four thoughts as we wait for the clock to tick closer to Thursday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline -- with the Celtics-Sixers showdown at TD Garden on Wednesday night offering a much-needed diversion to that painfully slow crawl.
NECN
NHL History Shows Bruins Don't Need to Make Major NHL Trade Deadline Move
NHL history shows Bruins don't need to make major NHL trade deadline move originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Bruins have a seven-point cushion atop the NHL standings with the trade deadline less than one month away. The B's are on pace to be one of the best...
NECN
Report: Bruins, Pastrnak ‘Financially Very Close' in Contract Talks
Report: Bruins, Pastrnak are 'financially very close' in contract talks originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Boston Bruins star David Pastrnak still isn't signed beyond the 2022-23 NHL season, but it does sound like the two sides have made progress toward reaching a contract extension. "I've been told the Bruins...
