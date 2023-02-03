ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

USPS hiring hundreds of mail carriers as shortage disrupts service

By Russell Haythorn
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 6 days ago
WESTMINSTER, Colo. — In response to a major shortage of postal workers, the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) is going all-in with an all-out hiring blitz in Colorado.

“We have sporadic problems,” said James Boxrud, communication specialist with USPS. “We apologize. We know we haven’t met some service standards that we should have met.”

USPS held a job fair in Adams County Thursday and will hold another in Buena Vista on Saturday, February 11 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Buena Vista and some surrounding communities went 10 days without mail delivery in mid-January.

“Buena Vista is back on track,” Boxrud said. “We borrowed four employees from Colorado Springs. They’ve been up there for the past three or four weeks.”

Thursday’s job fair in Adams County had a huge turnout, offering "career positions" on day one of employment.

“So day one, you start out getting the full federal benefit package – health insurance, life insurance, paid time off, sick leave,” Boxrud said.

USPS said it could hire an additional 600 carriers just to fill the gaps in Colorado alone.

More than 100 people had applied by noon on Thursday, including Gerald Thomas, who is looking for a career change.

“If I can get in and then go help my community that’s up in the mountains so they can get their mail and pay their bills, and so veterans that live in the mountains and people with disabilities can get their mail and their paychecks, I want to be able to help our people,” Thomas said.

USPS was further incentivizing mountain postal carrier positions.

“We’re asking for 30, 60, 90-day commitments for those who are willing to move to the mountains temporarily,” Boxrud said. “We’ll put you up in a hotel, we’ll pay you per diem, and you can enjoy the Colorado mountains for a while.”

Jobs start anywhere from $19-$25/hour.

“I joined the Marine Corps back in 1991,” Thomas said. “Now I work in steel fabrication, and it’s a hard job. I’m getting older. I just like serving my country and just want to get back into federal service, you know. It’s where my mind and heart has been for last couple years. I can definitely help get somebody’s mail to them.”

To look at open positions, click here .

