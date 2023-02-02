ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WMAZ

'Will be truly missed' | Former employee of Atlanta entertainment executive in disbelief over his death

ATLANTA — Shockwaves over the murder of nightclub owner Michael Gidewon continue to ripple across metro Atlanta. Kellen Marcus worked for Gidewon for 7 years at three of his different establishments, including where he was the co-owner of Republic Lounge in West Midtown. He said he's still in shock over the death of a man who always tried to help him.
WMAZ

Here's which Georgia artists won at the 2023 Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES — Georgia showed up big at the 2023 Grammy Awards Sunday night and some of those trophies are coming home to Atlanta!. Nearly four years after Atlanta native Future won his first Grammy, the hip-hop artist now has a second one. The rapper and producer won the...
