Bodies found in Highland Park apartment building; family of missing rapper notified

HILLSDALE — A Michigan Center man was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison Monday for causing a drug-related fatal crash in March 2021. Casey Lee Isom, 32, pleaded no contest to operating while intoxicated causing death and operating while intoxicated causing serious bodily impairment for a March 20, 2021, fatal crash on U.S. 12 in Somerset Center has been sentenced to prison terms.

MICHIGAN CENTER, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO