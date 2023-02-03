Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Portage Manor to close; volunteers, staff, and residents heartbroken by the St. Joseph County decision
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind.--- County homes originally built to house the poor, disabled, and mentally ill are rapidly disappearing across the State of Indiana. Once located in every county, today only a few still stand. The Historic Portage Manor in St. Joseph County still serves over a hundred residents after 117 years.
abc57.com
Portage Manor closing, residents to be rehoused
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Portage Manor is officially closing and its residents will be rehoused, according to the St. Joseph County Council and Board of Commissioners. For three years, the council and board have investigated ways to keep the residential building afloat but ultimately came to the decision to close it.
Cheers! Take a Look at the 10 Drunkest Cities in Michigan
Michiganders sure do like to booze it up and have a good time. However, there are some cities throughout the state that have a tendency to go a bit overboard with their alcohol consumption. That's exactly why they're on the list of the 10 drunkest cities in the state of Michigan.
3 top-ranked US pizza spots are in Michigan and they’re not the usual suspects
Michigan has no shortage of the usual suspects when it comes to top pizza places like Buddy’s and Supino in Detroit, Mani Osteria in Ann Arbor, Licari’s and Harmony Brewing Company in Grand Rapids and D’Angelo’s in Bay City. Three other pizza spots are now getting some national attention that you might not expect as we celebrate National Pizza Day on Thursday, February 9.
abc57.com
Alleged prank threats reported at schools across Michigan, including Benton Harbor High School
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - A threat called in to Benton Harbor High School Tuesday morning was determined to be a prank, according to Benton Harbor Area Schools Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Butts. The call is apparently one of many to school districts across the state. Michigan State Police reported a number...
WNDU
Michiana Unsolved: The Homicide of Bradley Hodges
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Losing a loved one is hard enough. Imagine losing them to gun violence and not getting any answers. Here at WNDU, we want to do our part to help. In this week’s Michiana Unsolved, Christine Karsten takes a look at the homicide on Bradley Hodges.
wtvbam.com
MSP looking for stolen vehicle taken from St. Joseph County dealership
PARK TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a theft of a vehicle from a St. Joseph County car dealership. They say the vehicle was stolen from the Car Factory on U.S. 131 near Three Rivers some time after 5:00 p.m. last Friday, February 3. The...
WLNS
'Wheels on Rails' coming to Michigan
Experts explain how to deal with trauma after swatting …. Experts explain how to deal with trauma after swatting scares. WLNS’ Sheri Jones is being inducted into Michigan …. WLNS' Sheri Jones is being inducted into Michigan Journalism Hall of Fame!. Sheri Jones surprised with induction into MI Journalism...
High Wind Watch, isolated severe thunderstorm area in far southern Michigan forecast
The strong storm system coming from the southwest will get far southern Michigan into the spring-like sector of the storm. As a result, thunderstorms may occur for this strange winter storm. There is a high wind watch in effect from the Michigan border counties southward into Indiana, Illinois and Ohio....
fox2detroit.com
FBI, Michigan police investigate swatting at multiple schools across the state
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Tuesday morning, police across Michigan responded to several schools where an unknown caller claimed to be a teacher and reported that a student had shot another student. But it was all revealed to be a hoax. The threats were made against several schools including cities...
GoFundMe Goal Shattered for Michigan Woman Who Returned $15,000 Found in Street
The rewards have been pouring in for a Michigan woman who returned $15,000 she found in the street last month. A GoFundMe campaign for the West Michigan Woman is now over $40,000. White Lake Woman Returns Found Money. Dianne Gordon found the bag of money last month as she was...
25 people rescued from ice floes on Lake Michigan and Huron
Twenty-five people were rescued from ice floes on two Great Lakes this week, prompting a warning from the Coast Guard about unsafe and changing conditions. The Coast Guard rescued 11 people, including six children, from the Green Bay ice off Sherwood Point near Sturgeon Bay, Wisc., on Monday evening, Feb. 6.
OnlyInYourState
The Marvelous 1-Mile Trail In Michigan Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Beach
We have incredible hiking trails in the Mitten State that lead to wonderful overlooks, rivers, and waterfalls. But the best way to appreciate the Great Lake State’s natural beauty is a forest hike that leads to one of our majestic lakes. This secluded beach trail in Norton Shores, Michigan is sure to satisfy your wanderlust.
WZZM 13
West Michigan ending meteorological winter on a warm note
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After a short-lived cold snap, West Michigan returns to its unusual warm pattern for the end of the meteorological winter. The average monthly temperature for February since 1872 is approximately 36°. Despite that, we look to have more days in the 40s and 50s than in the 30s.
This Michigan City Has Had The Most Snow In America For The Past 30 Years!
Growing up in Michigan I felt like we got a good amount of snow. But I had no clue that one city in Michigan has been the snowiest city in all of America for the past 30 years. Michigan's Snowiest City Gets A Lot Of Lake Effect Snow. I grew...
WILX-TV
Attorney General Nessel addresses swatting incidents at Michigan schools
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel reissued a video Tuesday that highlighted the seriousness of making threats against schools after nearly a dozen districts in Michigan were the targets of swatting. Background: Okemos High School hoax threat one of many Michigan schools affected. Swatting is defined as...
Highly anticipated restaurant re-opening in Michigan this week
A highly anticipated restaurant is re-opening in Michigan this week. Read on to learn more. On Monday, February 6, 2023, the popular restaurant and local craft beer bar Hopcat will be reopening in Royal Oak for a "soft opening" following its closure in 2020, according to local sources.
9&10 News
Several Northern Michigan State Park Campgrounds Aren’t Opening Until July
If you plan on camping this summer, getting into some of our more popular state parks could be even harder than usual. $250 million in Federal COVID Relief Funding was divided among Michigan state parks to tackle critical infrastructure needs. The big projects mean summer won’t start on time for...
WILX-TV
Michigan students could see free breakfast, lunch under new proposal
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With Michigan having had a big surplus in the state budget this year, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proposed free breakfast and lunch for all Michigan students as part of a wider plan to support schools. Lunch is the highlight of many students’ days, but for others, it...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Closures Planned At Some Michigan State Parks, Campgrounds This Summer
A handful of locations throughout Michigan’s state parks and recreation system will temporarily close this summer and fall, but for good reason: road reconstruction, historic preservation, upgraded electrical and water distribution systems, visitor center enhancements, new toilet and shower buildings and other work aimed at making the visitor experience more enjoyable and comfortable.
