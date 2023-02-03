ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

abc57.com

Portage Manor closing, residents to be rehoused

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Portage Manor is officially closing and its residents will be rehoused, according to the St. Joseph County Council and Board of Commissioners. For three years, the council and board have investigated ways to keep the residential building afloat but ultimately came to the decision to close it.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
The Ann Arbor News

3 top-ranked US pizza spots are in Michigan and they’re not the usual suspects

Michigan has no shortage of the usual suspects when it comes to top pizza places like Buddy’s and Supino in Detroit, Mani Osteria in Ann Arbor, Licari’s and Harmony Brewing Company in Grand Rapids and D’Angelo’s in Bay City. Three other pizza spots are now getting some national attention that you might not expect as we celebrate National Pizza Day on Thursday, February 9.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNDU

Michiana Unsolved: The Homicide of Bradley Hodges

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Losing a loved one is hard enough. Imagine losing them to gun violence and not getting any answers. Here at WNDU, we want to do our part to help. In this week’s Michiana Unsolved, Christine Karsten takes a look at the homicide on Bradley Hodges.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WLNS

'Wheels on Rails' coming to Michigan

Experts explain how to deal with trauma after swatting …. Experts explain how to deal with trauma after swatting scares. WLNS’ Sheri Jones is being inducted into Michigan …. WLNS' Sheri Jones is being inducted into Michigan Journalism Hall of Fame!. Sheri Jones surprised with induction into MI Journalism...
MICHIGAN STATE
WZZM 13

West Michigan ending meteorological winter on a warm note

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After a short-lived cold snap, West Michigan returns to its unusual warm pattern for the end of the meteorological winter. The average monthly temperature for February since 1872 is approximately 36°. Despite that, we look to have more days in the 40s and 50s than in the 30s.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WILX-TV

Attorney General Nessel addresses swatting incidents at Michigan schools

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel reissued a video Tuesday that highlighted the seriousness of making threats against schools after nearly a dozen districts in Michigan were the targets of swatting. Background: Okemos High School hoax threat one of many Michigan schools affected. Swatting is defined as...
MICHIGAN STATE
radioresultsnetwork.com

Closures Planned At Some Michigan State Parks, Campgrounds This Summer

A handful of locations throughout Michigan’s state parks and recreation system will temporarily close this summer and fall, but for good reason: road reconstruction, historic preservation, upgraded electrical and water distribution systems, visitor center enhancements, new toilet and shower buildings and other work aimed at making the visitor experience more enjoyable and comfortable.
MICHIGAN STATE

