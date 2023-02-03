Feb. 6—A surveillance operation resulted in the arrest of two men and the seizure of more than 140 grams of cocaine last week. According to an Odessa Police Department report, detectives received tips someone was selling cocaine out of a GMC pickup and as they were watching it on Thursday they saw what they thought was a drug transaction between the people in the GMC and Alejandro Solis, who had arrived in a Jeep Gladiator.

