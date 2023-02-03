With a hoarse voice, Rachel Mitchell talks about her love for the Buffalo Bills. Before football season kicked off, Mitchell decided she was going all in for the team. "Fingers and toes crossed for the Buffalo Bills to make it to the Super Bowl, which is part of the reason we booked these rooms so far ahead," said Mitchell. She and her husband were optimistic about the Bills' chances to make it to the final game and were interested in visiting Arizona for the first time. They researched hotels and booked two rooms in February 2022.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO