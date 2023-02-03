ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 15 News

Donna Kelce brings cookies for sons at Super Bowl opener

PHOENIX — Donna Kelce brought cookies to Super Bowl opening night. The mother of All-Pros Travis and Jason Kelce surprised her sons during an interview with NFL Network's Michael Irvin with two batches of cookies — one for each. "It's just been amazing that they've both been able...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Valley veterans score Super Bowl tickets through non-profit, Vet Tix

A national non-profit that helps give veterans and service members a chance at ticketed events was able to secure the hottest ticket in the Valley — the Super Bowl. Nearly 15 years ago, Veteran Michael Focareto was lucky enough to watch the New York Giants upset the near-perfect season of the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl in Glendale.
GLENDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Third-party Hyatt caller tells woman to cancel Super Bowl weekend reservation

With a hoarse voice, Rachel Mitchell talks about her love for the Buffalo Bills. Before football season kicked off, Mitchell decided she was going all in for the team. "Fingers and toes crossed for the Buffalo Bills to make it to the Super Bowl, which is part of the reason we booked these rooms so far ahead," said Mitchell. She and her husband were optimistic about the Bills' chances to make it to the final game and were interested in visiting Arizona for the first time. They researched hotels and booked two rooms in February 2022.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

NFL heart study saves the life of retired player in the Valley

AHWATUKEE, AZ — One of the most memorable headlines from the NFL this year is Damar Hamlin collapsing on the field during a Bills-Bengals game, and a former player in the Valley is hoping the conversation about heart health will last well beyond this season. When Jeff McIntyre took...

Comments / 0

Community Policy