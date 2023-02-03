ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luke Combs To Release “Love You Anyway” Next Friday

By Casey Young
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MfbeQ_0kanYGp600

More new tunes from Luke Combs are coming soon.

He just announced that he’ll be releasing “Love You Anyway” next Friday, the second single from his forthcoming fourth studio album, Gettin’ Old .

The song is a co-write by Luke alongside Ray Fulcher, and Reid Isbell, and he actually put out a clip of it before, way back in 2020, and it finally found a home on this new project.

It’s a simple country song about experiencing heartbreak and real love as he describes that, even if the pain of losing a relationship put him through hell, he’d do all over again in a heartbeat:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs)

The full album will be out everywhere on March 24th, and includes 18 songs in total, right around seven months since the release of his 3rd career studio album, Growin’ Up .

Here’s the new teaser of Luke laying down vocals in the studio:

“Love You Anyway out next Friday, Feb. 10 – one week from tomorrow!”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs)

Luke also just released the title track this past Friday:

“Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old”

