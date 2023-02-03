Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our 5 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in TexasEast Coast TravelerHouston, TX
Woman created a disturbing Tiktok video a month before she was indicted for love triangle murder of a teenagerJade Talks CrimeJefferson County, TX
Popular housewares retailer announces the closing of four stores in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
KFDM-TV
UPDATE: Jury decides on 65 years for man it convicted of murder
Beaumont — The jury in a Jefferson County trial has decided on a 65 year sentence for a man it convicted of murder in a 2020 shooting death. The jury in Judge John Stevens' courtroom returned with the decision at about 11 a.m. Tuesday after convicting Zachary Kapel, 36, on Monday afternoon.
KFDM-TV
UPDATE: PAPD identifies suspect wanted in Aggravated Assault
Port Arthur — Port Arthur Police say they've now identified a man accused of Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon. He frequents the area including Port Arthur and Baytown, and is known to drive a maroon Jeep Cherokee. Earlier Wednesday, police asked the public for help in identifying the...
KFDM-TV
BREAKING: Motorcyclist dies after exchange of gunfire with deputies on Hwy 90 in China
CHINA, Texas — A motorcyclist has died after exchanging gunfire with Jefferson County deputies who pulled him over for traveling the wrong way on Highway 90 in China, according to Capt. Crystal Holmes with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. A deputy was patrolling eastbound on Highway 90 shortly after...
KFDM-TV
Jasper Dollar General burglars caught on camera, PD seeking help in identifying suspects
Jasper — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public's help in identifying two suspects accused of burglarizing the Dollar General in Jasper. In the early morning hours of February 6, deputies responded to an alarm call at the Dollar General on Highway 63 West in Jasper.
KFDM-TV
SETX law enforcement cracking down on street racing
ORANGE COUNTY — It is an activity as old as cars, but street racing also poses a danger. A 32-year Houston man crashed on Interstate 10 near Winnie last Sunday. Authorities believe he was taking part in a street race. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles reports, authorities in multiple counties...
KFDM-TV
Chambers Co. Sheriff's Office releases identity of man killed in street racing crash
The Chambers County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the man killed while taking part in street racing, according to the sheriff's office. Sheriff Brian Hawthorne tells KFDM/Fox 4 that 32-year-old Aniket Sanyal, of Houston, died in the crash on the I-10 E. service road in Winnie while street racing Saturday with other sports cars.
KFDM-TV
Beaumont Fire and Rescue making changes to better serve the community
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Fire and Rescue will get two new vehicles after city council's approval on Tuesday. They're not for emergency response, but as KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports, it's a glimpse into how Beaumont Fire and Rescue works to better serve the community.
KFDM-TV
Major crash on I10 eastbound near downtown Beaumont
BEAUMONT — Update: All westbound lanes are open as of 7:30 p.m. Eastbound lanes remain closed. 6pm update: Crews are currently pumping the diesel tanks from the 18-wheeler before they move it. This is done just in case a tank ruptures. Once the truck is moved, then one or...
KFDM-TV
UPDATE: Interstate 10 reopens following overturned 18 wheeler slowing traffic for hours
BEAUMONT — Update: I-10 is reopened at this time. A major accident on I-10 East bound near the Martin Luther King exit in Beaumont slows traffic. The accident involved an overturned 18 wheeler with a HAZMAT spill. No injuries have been reported. Travelers can expect the highway to be...
Comments / 0