KFDM-TV

UPDATE: Jury decides on 65 years for man it convicted of murder

Beaumont — The jury in a Jefferson County trial has decided on a 65 year sentence for a man it convicted of murder in a 2020 shooting death. The jury in Judge John Stevens' courtroom returned with the decision at about 11 a.m. Tuesday after convicting Zachary Kapel, 36, on Monday afternoon.
KFDM-TV

UPDATE: PAPD identifies suspect wanted in Aggravated Assault

Port Arthur — Port Arthur Police say they've now identified a man accused of Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon. He frequents the area including Port Arthur and Baytown, and is known to drive a maroon Jeep Cherokee. Earlier Wednesday, police asked the public for help in identifying the...
KFDM-TV

SETX law enforcement cracking down on street racing

ORANGE COUNTY — It is an activity as old as cars, but street racing also poses a danger. A 32-year Houston man crashed on Interstate 10 near Winnie last Sunday. Authorities believe he was taking part in a street race. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles reports, authorities in multiple counties...
KFDM-TV

Major crash on I10 eastbound near downtown Beaumont

BEAUMONT — Update: All westbound lanes are open as of 7:30 p.m. Eastbound lanes remain closed. 6pm update: Crews are currently pumping the diesel tanks from the 18-wheeler before they move it. This is done just in case a tank ruptures. Once the truck is moved, then one or...
