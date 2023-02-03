Read full article on original website
Federal judge keeps Kilpatrick, Ferguson under supervised release
In two separate orders, US District Judge Nandy Edmunds has denied motions by Kwame Kilpatrick and Bobby Ferguson to terminate their supervised release.
Mother arrested after two children missing for almost a year are found wearing disguises in supermarket
Two children who were allegedly kidnapped by their mother 11 months ago from their home in Missouri have been found by police in a grocery store in Florida. Police in High Springs, 20 miles northwest of Gainesville, said they located Adrian Gilley, 12, sister Brooke, 11, and their mom Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, shopping in a Winn Dixie store on 1 February after running a routine vehicle license check.The two children, whose descriptions had been listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database, were wearing disguises, police said. Ms Gilley, described as the children’s “non-custodial mother,”...
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Investigators Couldn’t Find Kyle Rittenhouse. That Won’t Stop the Lawsuit Against Him.
Despite investigators spending over 100 hours trying—and failing—to find Kyle Rittenhouse so they could serve him court papers, a judge ruled this week that a father’s civil lawsuit against the far-right firebrand can proceed. John Huber, whose son was shot and killed by Rittenhouse during racial unrest...
Elizabeth Holmes still shows 'no remorse to her victims' and continues to live on an estate costing $13,000 a month, prosecutors say
Elizabeth Holmes' estate costs $13,000 a month to maintain, according to her cash flow statements, prosecutors said in a court filing.
Bryan Kohberger Was Having 'Intimate Meetings' With Police Before Murders
Kohberger was interviewed for a research assistant position with the Pullman Police Department months before the November 13 killings.
Their son’s killing by police was caught on film like Tyre Nichols’ beating. They want answers – and change
The parents of a Colorado 22-year-old killed by police after calling 911 for roadside help have blasted officers’ attempts to dismiss charges against them – while sharing their despair that people like Tyre Nichols and their son keep losing their lives at the hands of law enforcement.“What are they doing?” an exasperated Sally Glass, mother of Christian, asked as she fought back tears outside of Clear Creek County Courthouse, where the two former officers charged in her son’s death appeared on Monday.Former Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Buen has been charged with second-degree murder and two misdemeanors, official misconduct...
He couldn’t get his bank card out of an ATM in Florida, cops say. Then came the hammer
It was Man vs. ATM. And there was a winner and a loser.
BET
Attorneys For Jussie Smollett File Fifth Request For Extension to File Appeal on Hate Crime Conviction
The legal team behind former Empire star Jussie Smollett awaits a decision granting more time to file a brief with the court reviewing the actor’s conviction in 2021 that he faked a hate crime. The attorneys were due to submit arguments for Smollett’s appeal by this Wednesday, but have instead asked the 1st District Court of Appeals for a fifth extension.
Former clerk in Michigan pleads to felony for tampering with ballot box, so votes could not be counted
A Michigan woman has entered a plea to a felony charge for her alleged role in election tampering back in 2020. The Attorney Genera’s Office says Kathy Funk of Flint Township pleaded no contest to one count of Misconduct in Office.
State trooper fatally shoots suspected drunk driver during interaction in Northern Michigan: MSP
An alleged drunk driver is dead in Northern Michigan after a trooper fired his weapon and struck the man on Friday night, authorities said..
‘Pooping perpetrator’ sought after disgusting find at crime scene, Florida cops say
He didn’t notice the security cameras.
A 9-year-old boy died in Arizona foster care after his grandmother claims his insulin monitor was taken away
Richard Blodgett, the boy's father, was in jail on a drug charge at the time. He said he's now "completely lost" without his son, who had diabetes.
Identical twins were suspected of rape; how a lucky break and a plea deal trumped a cutting-edge DNA test
Identical twins can be hard to tell apart. They occur in 1 out of 250 births. Still, at close range, they can be told apart. The challenge has been when trying to determine a suspect using a DNA test. Until recently, twins had DNA that was impossible to tell apart using the existing technology. Sometimes, a tattoo or some other external mark has been used to identify the culprit.
Search underway for man who dropped off human remains at California police station
A search is underway after a man walked into a California police station and dropped off human remains.The San Bernardino Police Department says that it is trying to identify the man who dumped animal remains and an apparent jaw bone on the counter.“On Thursday, February 2, 2023, an unknown subject entered the San Bernardino Police Department and approached the public counter,” the department said in a statement.“The subject then tried to put what appeared to be deceased animal remains and a lower jaw that resembled a human. It was unclear at the time if the remains were real.”The man then...
Bank Called Cops On Black Grandmother Trying To Access Her $600: Lawsuit
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump is representing Linda Stephens, 70, in a 'banking while Black' lawsuit against Mid-Florida Credit Union.
americanmilitarynews.com
MSP: Speeding Macomb County driver had a loaded submachine gun on his lap
A 21-year-old Macomb County man who was pulled over for speeding Tuesday night spent the evening in jail after police found loaded weapons in his car, according to Michigan State Police. “It is unclear what the drivers intentions were with the weapons,” MSP said in a statement. State Police...
$30,000 worth of fentanyl seized by MSP during drug bust in Detroit
The special investigation is being backed by the Justice Department and Michigan State Police. MSP said officers with the County of Macomb Enforcement Team (COMET) raided a Wayne County home on Jan. 31 and found a half-kilo of fentanyl.
Judge denies Kwame Kilpatrick's request to end court supervision, citing 'lavish lifestyle,' significant amount of restitution still owed
A federal judge has denied a request from former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick to be released from court supervision, citing in part his “lavish lifestyle.”
FedEx loses bid to undo $366 million racial bias verdict, files appeal
Feb 3 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge rejected FedEx Corp's (FDX.N) request to throw out or reduce a jury's $366 million damages award to a Black former employee who said the package delivery company fired her after she complained about racial discrimination.
