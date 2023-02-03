ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Mother arrested after two children missing for almost a year are found wearing disguises in supermarket

Two children who were allegedly kidnapped by their mother 11 months ago from their home in Missouri have been found by police in a grocery store in Florida. Police in High Springs, 20 miles northwest of Gainesville, said they located Adrian Gilley, 12, sister Brooke, 11, and their mom Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, shopping in a Winn Dixie store on 1 February after running a routine vehicle license check.The two children, whose descriptions had been listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database, were wearing disguises, police said. Ms Gilley, described as the children’s “non-custodial mother,”...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
The Independent

Their son’s killing by police was caught on film like Tyre Nichols’ beating. They want answers – and change

The parents of a Colorado 22-year-old killed by police after calling 911 for roadside help have blasted officers’ attempts to dismiss charges against them – while sharing their despair that people like Tyre Nichols and their son keep losing their lives at the hands of law enforcement.“What are they doing?” an exasperated Sally Glass, mother of Christian, asked as she fought back tears outside of Clear Creek County Courthouse, where the two former officers charged in her son’s death appeared on Monday.Former Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Buen has been charged with second-degree murder and two misdemeanors, official misconduct...
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
BET

Attorneys For Jussie Smollett File Fifth Request For Extension to File Appeal on Hate Crime Conviction

The legal team behind former Empire star Jussie Smollett awaits a decision granting more time to file a brief with the court reviewing the actor’s conviction in 2021 that he faked a hate crime. The attorneys were due to submit arguments for Smollett’s appeal by this Wednesday, but have instead asked the 1st District Court of Appeals for a fifth extension.
CHICAGO, IL
Pete Lakeman

Identical twins were suspected of rape; how a lucky break and a plea deal trumped a cutting-edge DNA test

Identical twins can be hard to tell apart. They occur in 1 out of 250 births. Still, at close range, they can be told apart. The challenge has been when trying to determine a suspect using a DNA test. Until recently, twins had DNA that was impossible to tell apart using the existing technology. Sometimes, a tattoo or some other external mark has been used to identify the culprit.
The Independent

Search underway for man who dropped off human remains at California police station

A search is underway after a man walked into a California police station and dropped off human remains.The San Bernardino Police Department says that it is trying to identify the man who dumped animal remains and an apparent jaw bone on the counter.“On Thursday, February 2, 2023, an unknown subject entered the San Bernardino Police Department and approached the public counter,” the department said in a statement.“The subject then tried to put what appeared to be deceased animal remains and a lower jaw that resembled a human. It was unclear at the time if the remains were real.”The man then...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA

