It’s with some hesitation that we make this comparison, but life in Idaho is slowly becoming a real-life representation of the Dr. Suess classic, The Sneetches. Not familiar with the story? Long story short, there’s a group of yellow creatures called Sneetches that live on a beach. Some of those Sneetches have stars on their bellies. The star-bellied Sneetches act like they’re superior and treat the Sneetches without stars like they are less than others. A guy rolls into town with a machine that can give the non-star-bellied Sneetches stars so they can roll with the in-crowd. Of course, those stars come with a price.
8 Excuses to get out of Work or School that Only Work in Idaho
When it comes to work and school, there are certain days that nobody wants to go. It can be you stayed up too late the night before, you aren't feeling the best, you are tired, you are overworked, perhaps you are stressed, or maybe your body is telling you to stay down and not functioning properly that day. When it comes to missing days of work, you are only granted so many days off per year. When it comes to school, if you are in college, it is your choice to attend class or not, but you may pay the price for missing. Sometimes you need to have an excuse to miss a day or two, but only so many grandparents and pets can die, and if you aren't sick enough, you may get called out. Sometimes telling the truth is the best way to go, and here are some of the best excuses to skip work that most bosses will not get mad at in Idaho.
New Director Chosen to Lead Idaho Department of Fish and Game
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A man who has worked his entire professional career for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game will now lead the department as director. The Idaho Fish and Game Commission offered Deputy Director Jim Fredericks the job as the director to lead Idaho Fish and Game. Fredericks has been the deputy director for the department since 2021 and has been employed since 1994. He replaces retiring Director Ed Schriever who has been with the department for nearly 40 years.
Idaho Leaders: ‘Deep Concerns’ Regarding Lava Ridge Project
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho's governor, congressman, and senators are raising concerns regarding the proposed Lava Ridge wind energy project in the Magic Valley. In a letter sent to the Idaho director for the Bureau of Land Management, Gov. Brad Little, Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke, Rep. Mike Simpson, Sen. Jim Risch, and Sen. Mike Crapo expressed "deep concerns" regarding the lack of public support for the proposed electricity-generating wind farm in Jerome, Lincoln, and Minidoka counties.
Idaho Men Spend 7 Hrs A Year Seeking Refuge In Toilet, Data Says
The bathroom in our homes isn't just used to handle the natural (or unnatural) release of body fluids and waste. Locking the door to our toilets is also done as a means to attain security, peace and quiet, and an exit from potential conflict. I'll admit it. I do some...
Why Retiring in Idaho is Better Than Other States in the Country
Most of us work hard every day with the goal of one day being able to retire and enjoy life a little easier without having to get up early every day. You can spend time how you choose, travel, garden, or take up some fun hobby. For some, this is soon, while for others this seems like a dream or way too far away. When it comes to retiring, where do you want to spend it? Many people think of retirement and dream of the beaches in Florida, the year-round warm weather in Arizona, living at a slot machine in Las Vegas, or maybe in a cabin in the Rocky Mountains in Colorado. Where is the best state to enjoy retirement and how does Idaho compare?
Report Lists Idaho Among Most Prosperous States In Country
Prosperity is a measurement of wealth and success. A recent report grouped Idaho among the most affluent states in the country, which might actually have a lot to do with the wave of people that have been leaving their birth states for greener pastures in recent years. In my line...
A Lawless Idaho Future Is Ahead If Wind Farms Are Approved
Government agents explain that emotion isn’t an argument against southern Idaho’s proposed wind farms. I disagree. As many as 350 people turned out for a public meeting in Jerome. Not one spoke in favor of placing the massive wind turbines on 114 square miles of land along Lava Ridge controlled by the Bureau of Land Management. The overwhelming public opposition should carry some weight. It likely won’t have an impact. So should your emotions.
Do Idahoans Think Biden Took Too Long Taking Out Chinese Balloon?
For the past week, the biggest news story perhaps in the world has centered around the two Chinese "weather balloons" that have been tracked over North and Latin America. Over the weekend, one was shot down over the Atlantic Ocean, which has created further tensions between the United States and Chinese military forces.
Best Places to Hide From Nuclear Blast in Idaho!
I think my studio is safe. It faces west and the blast wave will probably come from the northeast or northwest. Either Idaho National laboratory or Mountain Home Air Force Base. I suppose will get a wave from the south as Hill Air Force Base is probably on a target...
Idahoans With Crazy Outdoor Skills Can Apply For New Alone Season
If you're familiar with the reality series Alone, then you understand it takes a very unique individual to outlast all other contestants. All indications are pointing to a new season of the highly-popular survival reality series, and the show's creator has given some pointers on how Idaho fans can get on the show.
An Idaho Guy Offers Tips on Traveling Wyoming
First, let me start with something good about Wyoming. The Governor is Mark Gordon. My mother was Clan Gordon. The Gordons are known for their intelligence, good looks, and shining personalities. Bydand! Another good thing about Wyoming is that the people would’ve voted for someone else if Gordon had been a Democrat. They don’t like liberals in Wyoming and I salute the good people.
Open House Meetings Scheduled for Idaho’s Lava Ridge Wind Project
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Five open house meetings are set to happen through the month of February into early March on the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project in Southern Idaho. The Bureau of Land Management has scheduled four in-person open house meetings, two of which are out of state, and one virtual open-house for the project. The BLM recently released the draft environmental impact statement which it is seeking public comment on through March 21. The Lava Ridge Wind Project proposed by Magic Valley Energy, part of LS Power, would build 400 electricity generating windmills on mostly federal land in Jerome, Lincoln, and Minidoka counties in and around the Wilson Butte area. The two meetings out of state will be held in Oregon and Washington. Bellow are the scheduled meeting times and how to comment on the draft environmental statement:
Idaho’s Lava Ridge Wind Project May Already be a Done Deal
Big crowds are big news. Jerome County Commissioners estimate there were more than 350 people gathered for a meeting on the future of a massive wind-to-energy project. The Lava Ridge Wind Project would scatter turbines that are 740 feet tall across three counties in the valley. Jerome, Lincoln, and Minidoka.
Weekend Meal Delivery for Seniors to Start Again in Magic Valley
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Weekend food deliveries in the Magic Valley will return thanks to a donation from the local hospital and Idaho insurance provide. The College of Southern Idaho Office on Aging announced Saturday and Sunday meal deliveries will start again thanks to a donation of $32,760 from St. Luke's Health System and Select Health insurance. The weekend service had to be cut back to five days a week to about 175 in Blaine, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Minidoka, and Twin Fall counties. The Office on Aging had to suspend weekend deliveries in November last year because of budget constraints, costs, and high demand. The donation will allow meals to be delivered on the weekends up to June 30, this year.
Idaho Wind Power Planners: Hear the Public Roar!
They don’t have a large amount of money for a slick public relations campaign like the one produced by the company behind the wind far. They do have numbers. They live here. Maybe the investors in the proposed wind farms didn’t believe anyone lived here. Or that people could be easily bought with a bit of cash.
Doctor Says Many Idaho Children May Be Tuning Forks To Past Lives
Research into the possibility of past life existence has been going on for decades throughout the world. A very well-respected author and professor who specializes in the subject claims that Idaho children between the ages of two and five are magnets for this type of memory recollection. Dr. Jim B....
Support Christmas in the Nighttime Sky Early with a Vacation Getaway Raffle
The event in 2022 brought in 2,075 toys which were all given to Magic Valley kids. For the 2023 event, you can start your support now with the purchase of a raffle ticket, which also gets you a chance to win a vacation getaway to your choice of popular Mexican destinations. All raffle funds will be used to make sure every Magic Valley kid gets a present at Christmas. Raffle tickets are $50 and there are only 100 available, so if you want in you better get on it. You can scan the QR code below or head straight to the Christmas in the Nighttime Sky website for details and tickets.
