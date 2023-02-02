Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
4 Ways to Enable or Disable NTFS File Compression in Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Is your Windows computer running out of storage? There are plenty of ways to remove redundant data and free up some extra space. Among all, the most preferred method is using NTFS file compression.
makeuseof.com
The 6 Best Chrome Extensions to Enhance Roblox
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Roblox is a great game, but that doesn’t mean that it couldn’t be better. There are loads of features that are just missing from the game, which the developers may never add in.
makeuseof.com
How to Enable Controlled Folder Access in Windows 10 & 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Controlled folder access is a feature of the Windows Security antivirus app on Microsoft desktop platforms. That feature forestalls ransomware by preventing modifications to files in protected folders. Enabling controlled folder access prevents untrusted apps, malware or otherwise, from changing files within protected directories.
makeuseof.com
How to Install Nessus on Kali Linux
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Vulnerability scanning is an essential aspect of modern-day cybersecurity and Nessus is a well-known tool that provides a comprehensive solution for vulnerability assessments. It is a popular choice among security professionals and enthusiasts, due to its compatibility with Windows, MacOS, and Linux.
makeuseof.com
How to Find Anything on Your PC Faster With the Everything App
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Finding files and folders on Windows can be challenging, thanks in part to the Windows Search, which is excruciatingly slow at processing your search queries and returning relevant results.
makeuseof.com
7 Practical GitHub Repositories That Will Teach You Python
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Recent innovations in Artificial intelligence have catapulted Python’s popularity. People marvel at what AI can do, and the productivity benefits machine learning is bringing to the tech world.
makeuseof.com
FigJam vs. Miro: Which Is the Best Whiteboard Collaboration Tool?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. A key aspect of any project is managing communication between team members and clients. One of the popular methods is to use whiteboard tools for real-time collaboration.
makeuseof.com
How to Change Display DPI Scaling in Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're looking to customize your computer experience, or just make things easier on the eyes, then changing the display DPI scaling on Windows is a great way to do that. In this helpful article, we'll provide you with an easy step-by-step guide for both registry tweaks and Windows settings so that customizing your computer can be done quickly and easily.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the Discord “Installation Has Failed” Error on Windows 10 & 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Discord is a widely-used social media platform where people make their own communities. However, some users can’t install Discordon Windows 10 and 11 because of a DiscordSetup.exe “Installation has failed” error. The issue often arises when users who’ve previously installed Discord try to reinstall the software.
makeuseof.com
How to Use Namespaces in TypeScript
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. A naming collision occurs when two or more code components use the same name for a variable, function, or class. They are common in large projects where many people work on the same codebase. They can make it difficult to determine which code component is responsible for bugs.
makeuseof.com
How to Lube Your Mechanical Keyboard Switches: The Traditional Way vs. the “Easy” Way
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you’re into mechanical keyboards or just getting started, you might have heard about lubing your keyboard switches to make it sound better. In this guide, we will teach you how to lube your switches in two ways: the traditional, time-consuming method, and the easier method that requires fewer tools and time.
makeuseof.com
How to Optimize Your Startup Programs in Windows 11 for Improved Performance
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. There are several system components that contribute to the overall speed of your operating system. One of these is the startup programs that load immediately after you launch Windows.
makeuseof.com
OnePlus Launches Its First Mechanical Keyboard, and It Looks a Little Familiar
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. OnePlus has revealed its new smartphone, new earbuds, and now, its brand new OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro. No, your eyes don't deceive you; leading smartphone manufacturer...
makeuseof.com
How to Clear the DNS Cache in Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Safari, and Opera
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Network hiccups are an everyday sight for computer users. Most of the time, a simple system or router reboot fixes internet connectivity issues. But if these simple methods fail, you should do a complete network reset, which includes flushing the system DNS cache.
makeuseof.com
Excel Update to Fix XLL Download Risks in March: Here's How to Stay Safe Until Then
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Microsoft recently announced an update arriving in March that continues their ongoing fight against malware attacks via the Microsoft Office suite. This update aims to take...
makeuseof.com
How to Add a Color Picker to Your React App
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Adding a color picker to a React app can make it much easier for users to make decisions about the colors they want to use. Color pickers are a great tool for users working with a graphics application or any app that supports personalization.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the SSH “Connection Refused” Error on Linux
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. SSH is a network protocol that allows you to securely access and manage a remote system over a network. While connecting to a remote machine via SSH, you might have encountered the "connection refused" error. Experiencing this issue can be frustrating especially if you are a system admin and have to perform some tasks on the remote system on an urgent basis.
makeuseof.com
Adding Sound Effects and Music in Pygame
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Music and sound effects are a vital part of the gaming experience so, naturally, Pygame lets you add them to your game. Discover how to add background music and how to play sound effects in response to in-game events. Also find out how to perform basic operations like looping and adjusting volume.
makeuseof.com
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs. iPhone 14 Pro Max: How Do They Compare?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Picking between two great phones is always a struggle, especially when they are as good as the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Both devices start at the same price as their predecessors in the US, too: $1199 and $1099 respectively.
makeuseof.com
Windows 11 Default Apps: How to Change Them and What to Do If You Can't
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you are not satisfied with any of the default apps assigned by Windows, you can change them to your preferred options. This process was quite simple in Windows 10, but Microsoft has made it a bit complicated for Windows 11 users.
Comments / 0