Serenity
4d ago
how could a parent allow a child who has not even started puberty think that it's ok to have a complete sex change. I agree with them because their minds are not mature enough to make a life altering commitment like this. a parent wants to do everything they think is good for their child, but when being approached with a choice like this, some are so easily persuaded to say yes. but look at your child and tell them you can make a decision like this when you are an adult. I heard this hundreds of times growing up. people, we are not their friends. We are their parents. let them grow up and then decide.
5
