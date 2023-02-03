NBA Announces 2023 All-Star Game Reserves
This year’s All-Star Game will tip off in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19.
A week after unveiling this year’s All-Star Game starters , the full rosters have finally been revealed.
The seven reserves for the Eastern and Western Conferences were announced on Thursday, with a strong mix of establish veterans and first-time All-Stars. The teams will be divvied up by All-Star starters and captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, who will pick sides on the night of the All-Star Game on Feb. 19.
Among the 14 reserves announced, four are making their first All-Star appearances: Jaren Jackson Jr., Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tyrese Haliburton and Lauri Markkanen.
Here’s a look at the full All-Star reserves for both conferences:
Eastern Conference
- Jaylen Brown — Celtics
- DeMar DeRozan — Bulls
- Tyrese Haliburton — Pacers
- Jrue Holiday — Bucks
- Julius Randle — Knicks
- Bam Adebayo — Heat
- Joel Embiid — 76ers
Western Conference
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — Thunder
- Damian Lillard — Trail Blazers
- Ja Morant — Grizzlies
- Paul George — Clippers
- Jaren Jackson Jr. — Grizzlies
- Lauri Markkanen — Jazz
- Domantas Sabonis — Kings
