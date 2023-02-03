ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Announces 2023 All-Star Game Reserves

By Nick Selbe
This year’s All-Star Game will tip off in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19.

A week after unveiling this year’s All-Star Game starters , the full rosters have finally been revealed.

The seven reserves for the Eastern and Western Conferences were announced on Thursday, with a strong mix of establish veterans and first-time All-Stars. The teams will be divvied up by All-Star starters and captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, who will pick sides on the night of the All-Star Game on Feb. 19.

Among the 14 reserves announced, four are making their first All-Star appearances: Jaren Jackson Jr., Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tyrese Haliburton and Lauri Markkanen.

Here’s a look at the full All-Star reserves for both conferences:

Eastern Conference

  • Jaylen Brown — Celtics
  • DeMar DeRozan — Bulls
  • Tyrese Haliburton — Pacers
  • Jrue Holiday — Bucks
  • Julius Randle — Knicks
  • Bam Adebayo — Heat
  • Joel Embiid — 76ers

Western Conference

  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — Thunder
  • Damian Lillard — Trail Blazers
  • Ja Morant — Grizzlies
  • Paul George — Clippers
  • Jaren Jackson Jr. — Grizzlies
  • Lauri Markkanen — Jazz
  • Domantas Sabonis — Kings

