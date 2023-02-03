NBA Announces 2023 All-Star Game Reserves

This year’s All-Star Game will tip off in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19.

A week after unveiling this year’s All-Star Game starters , the full rosters have finally been revealed.

The seven reserves for the Eastern and Western Conferences were announced on Thursday, with a strong mix of establish veterans and first-time All-Stars. The teams will be divvied up by All-Star starters and captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, who will pick sides on the night of the All-Star Game on Feb. 19.

Among the 14 reserves announced, four are making their first All-Star appearances: Jaren Jackson Jr., Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tyrese Haliburton and Lauri Markkanen.

Here’s a look at the full All-Star reserves for both conferences:

Eastern Conference

Jaylen Brown — Celtics

DeMar DeRozan — Bulls

Tyrese Haliburton — Pacers

Jrue Holiday — Bucks

Julius Randle — Knicks

Bam Adebayo — Heat

Joel Embiid — 76ers

Western Conference