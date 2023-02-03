ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Northwestern

Women’s Golf: Northwestern breaks program records at UCF Challenge, Nguyen named Big Ten Golfer of the Week

In its first tournament in over three months, No. 27 Northwestern put up not only its best result of this season, but its best 54-hole result in program history. The Wildcats traveled to Orlando, Fla. for the UCF Challenge on Sunday, looking to bounce back after a series of average performances in their fall tournaments. They did so in stellar fashion, hitting 37-under and finishing third in an 18-team field containing some of the nation’s top collegiate squads.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Football: Northwestern returns to Wrigley Field this fall to host the Wildcats’ Classic

Northwestern is headed back to Wrigley Field this fall to host Iowa at the Wildcats’ Classic during the 2023 season. The Wildcats and Chicago Cubs announced Tuesday morning the program is headed back to the Friendly Confines this November to participate in the Big Ten West contest. NU will be returning to the ballpark for the first time in two years when it hosted Purdue during the 2021 campaign.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

University President Michael Schill to be inaugurated in June

University President Michael Schill will be inaugurated June 2, Northwestern announced Monday. According to a University press release, the ceremony — which will occur on the Evanston campus — will be open to faculty, staff and students. It will be followed by an in-person “community celebration,” also at the Evanston campus.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Fonda recreates Mexican hometown flavors with flair

Inspired by head chef Miguel Escobar and sous-chef Carlos Cahue’s hometowns in Guerrero and Michoacán, Mexico respectively, the new Benson Avenue eatery Fonda aims to bring culinary memories of Mexico to downtown Evanston. The restaurant’s owners hosted its grand opening Tuesday night and will open to the public...
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

District 65 to emphasize skills like word recognition, phonics and language comprehension in literacy curriculum

Evanston/Skokie School District 65 is updating its K-8 literacy curriculum to emphasize necessary foundational skills, including word recognition and language comprehension, needed to read complex texts. Last August, the district hired Shyla Kinhal as the director of literacy to restructure the curriculum to focus on introducing strong instructional literacy resources...
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

EPL releases resident feedback on next executive director

The Evanston Public Library’s Board of Trustees released responses to a community survey about desired traits for a new executive director, with transparency and relationships at the top of the list. Heather Norborg currently serves as the interim executive director, after Karen Danczak Lyons stepped down from her ten-year...
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Lakefront management will emphasize safety, diversity in first recruitment and training season under EFD leadership

Content warning: This article contains discussions of sexual harassment and assault. As the Evanston Fire Department begins recruiting lifeguards for the 2023 season, city officials said they are continuing to improve workplace culture among lakefront staff. In 2021, WBEZ reported on a petition signed by more than 50 female lakefront...
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Artist Dario Robleto bridges the gap between science and empathy in his exhibition ‘The Heart’s Knowledge’

In a conversation Saturday afternoon in the McCormick Auditorium of Norris University Center, the Block Museum of Art’s Artist-at-Large Dario Robleto discussed the intersection between science and empathy displayed in his exhibition, ‘The Heart’s Knowledge: Science and Empathy in the Art of Dario Robleto.’. ‘The Heart’s Knowledge’...
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

EPD, faith leaders discuss local policing after Tyre Nichols’ death

Content warning: This article discusses police brutality, racism and death. Evanston Police Department officers and local faith leaders spoke about improving police relations with the community during a Monday forum at the Second Baptist Church. Community members gathered following Tyre Nichols’ Jan. 10 death at the hands of five Memphis,...
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Parking system drives visitors away from Downtown Evanston

Gary Schwartz, an Evanston resident for 54 years, said some parking meters don’t work when he inserts money. So he sent a written complaint to Ald. Thomas Suffredin (6th). But after many emails to Suffredin and other officials, Schwartz gave up. According to the city’s Parking Study Executive Summary,...
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Evanston restaurants use Too Good To Go to reduce food waste

Madison Houk, manager at Great Harvest Bread Co. on Central Street, said she disliked throwing out all of the bakery’s leftovers at the end of the day. But last year, the bakery joined Too Good To Go, an app that allows restaurants to sell leftover food at a discounted price with the goal of reducing food waste. Now, they offer grab bags through the app, each typically containing three scones and a loaf of bread.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

EPL closed through Friday due to plumbing problems

Evanston Public Library’s main location on Orrington Avenue will be closed through Friday due to a sewer line collapse. The building closed during business hours Wednesday, according to an EPL news release. Cleaning is now underway as the necessary repairs are assessed. Residents should expect some Church Street sidewalk and single-lane street closures through Friday, the release said.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Open Tab: elephant + vine won’t be on my grapevine

Elephant + vine is one of Evanston’s most popular vegan restaurants, and we took a look at what it had to offer. The restaurant opened in March 2022 as a sister establishment to Spirit Elephant, another vegan restaurant in Winnetka. The owner, CD Young, graduated from Kellogg School of Management in 1996.
EVANSTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy