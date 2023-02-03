ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
i see the light
6d ago

Finally, yes, we can at least feel some what safe in are Fort dodge iowa community. More to solve. put are blue back to work..!!

iheart.com

Eastern Iowa Man's Murder Conviction Overturned

(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Court of Appeals has reversed the second-degree murder conviction of Johnny Blahnik Church, formerly Drew Blahnik. The court issued an opinion today (Wednesday), which said the court abused its discretion in giving "a verdict-urging instruction" on the fourth day of jury deliberations. In July...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Anamosa man charged in fatal crash in Springville

From latte foam to cancer treatments: Univ. of Iowa researchers find potential in new study. Scientists at the University of Iowa are using culinary arts techniques to fight cancer. The inspiration from this research came from common foods like whipped cream, pop rocks or the foam on top of a latte.
SPRINGVILLE, IA
yourfortdodge.com

Fort Dodge Murder Trial Underway in Mason City

After multiple delays due to competency questions and a mistrial in August, the trial of a Fort Dodge man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend’s mother with a golf club is finally underway in Mason City. The trial of 31-year-old Mark Russell began Monday and is expected to last five...
MASON CITY, IA
iheart.com

Central Iowa Man Charged With Attempted Murder

(Greene County, IA) -- A central Iowa man is charged with shooting his fiancé. The Greene County Sheriff's Office says a woman called 9-1-1 Friday night and said she fell and hit her head. Paramedics arrived and suspected the injuries were from a gunshot. The woman's fiancé, 31-year-old Adam...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Johnny Blahnik Church conviction overturned

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The court of appeals has overturned a Cedar Rapids man’s conviction for second-degree murder, in the death of Chris Bagley. Johnny Blahnik Church (formally known as Drew Blahnik) was sentenced in December 2021 to 57 years in prison for stabbing Chris Bagley to death in 2018.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
977thebolt.com

Fort Dodge PD investigating stabbing

Fort Dodge, IA – The Fort Dodge Police Department is currently investigating a stabbing that occurred Monday night. The department released the following press release regarding the situation. “On Monday, Feb. 6 at approximately 11:31 p.m., the Webster County Telecommunications Center received a call of male that had arrived...
FORT DODGE, IA
KCRG.com

Appeals court overturns Blahnik murder conviction

From latte foam to cancer treatments: Univ. of Iowa researchers find potential in new study. Scientists at the University of Iowa are using culinary arts techniques to fight cancer. The inspiration from this research came from common foods like whipped cream, pop rocks or the foam on top of a latte.
IOWA CITY, IA
iheart.com

Cedar Rapids Man Found Competent To Stand Trial

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Cedar Rapids man initially found incompetent to stand trial for murder is now being declared competent after undergoing psychiatric treatment. Arthur Flowers is accused of killing Emily Leonard in April of 2022. According to court records, Flowers showed signs of a mental disorder that may...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Protestors make new call for justice in Devonna Walker fatal stabbing

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday, social justice groups made a new call for an arrest to be made in the January 2nd stabbing death of Devonna Walker. The group of less than a dozen met on 1st Avenue near 16th street and marched seeking justice for the 29-year olds death. What they lacked in size, they made up for in support of someone they loved who was taken too soon.
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Linn County Sheriff’s Office responds to shots fired incident in Ely

ELY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office learned of a shots fired incident in the 1700 block of East Pacific St that occured Monday evening. Homeowners in the area showed investigators video footage from security cameras that showed a light-colored SUV and a dark-colored sedan stop in the roadway at approximately 10:30 pm Monday. Gunshots are heard on the video, with both vehicles speeding away shortly thereafter.
ELY, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa City police ask for help finding missing 14-year-old

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Police Department on Tuesday said they’re looking for missing 14-year-old TaMariaè Bridges. Bridges was reportedly last seen at about 2:30 a.m. on Monday at her home on the west side of Iowa City. Police said Bridges has not been able...
IOWA CITY, IA
1380kcim.com

Storm Lake Man Charged With Felony For Home Invasion Over The Weekend

A Storm Lake man remains in custody following an alleged home invasion and assault in Buena Vista County over the weekend. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, officers were dispatched to a home in the 400 block of W. 4th Street at approximately 11 p.m. Saturday in response to a 911 call. Upon arrival, officers determined a male subject, identified as 31-year-old Stephen Mahadi Ali, forced his way into a residence and assaulted one of the occupants. Witnesses were able to remove Ali from the premises, but a second assault occurred outside before Ali fled the scene in a vehicle. Police located Ali in the area a short time later and took him into custody on charges of second-degree burglary, a class C felony, and assault, a simple misdemeanor. He was booked into the Buena Vista County jail, where he remains in custody on a $10,300 bond.
STORM LAKE, IA
voiceofmuscatine.com

Suspects wanted for passing bad check

The Muscatine Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying three subjects who allegedly made a purchase using a bad check. A security camera image provided by the police department is attached below. If you have information regarding the identity of these individuals, please reach out to Detective...
MUSCATINE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Anamosa man taken to Linn County Jail after deadly crash

One person is dead after a crash on Springville Road and Schmidt Lane just north of Springville. Linn County Sheriff's Office took Zachary Twachtmann, 31 of Anamosa, to the Linn County Jail after the crash. Twachtmann was driving south on Springville Road at 2:35 Tuesday when authorities say he failed...
ANAMOSA, IA
KCRG.com

Dog rescued in residential fire in NW Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 3:45 pm, Cedar Rapids Fire responded to the 1400 block of 1st Ave NW for a report of a structure fire. Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the front door. Responders deployed a hose line and proceeded to the basement of the home where they extinguished a bed that was on fire.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

