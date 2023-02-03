Read full article on original website
i see the light
6d ago
Finally, yes, we can at least feel some what safe in are Fort dodge iowa community. More to solve. put are blue back to work..!!
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major restaurant chain opening another new location in IowaKristen WaltersCedar Rapids, IA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Amazing Burger Spots in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
LWVJC to host Legislative Forum on Feb. 25Linda SchreiberJohnson County, IA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
iheart.com
Eastern Iowa Man's Murder Conviction Overturned
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Court of Appeals has reversed the second-degree murder conviction of Johnny Blahnik Church, formerly Drew Blahnik. The court issued an opinion today (Wednesday), which said the court abused its discretion in giving "a verdict-urging instruction" on the fourth day of jury deliberations. In July...
KCRG.com
Anamosa man charged in fatal crash in Springville
From latte foam to cancer treatments: Univ. of Iowa researchers find potential in new study. Scientists at the University of Iowa are using culinary arts techniques to fight cancer. The inspiration from this research came from common foods like whipped cream, pop rocks or the foam on top of a latte.
KCRG.com
Jury selection to begin for man charged with shooting Linn County deputy during robbery
Anamosa State Penitentiary to be redesignated as medium security, some inmates to be moved. The Iowa Department of Corrections said it will redesignate the Anamosa State Penitentiary as strictly medium security. Updated: 3 hours ago. State lawmakers are continuing to hold discussions over book bans and restrictions in this legislative...
yourfortdodge.com
Fort Dodge Murder Trial Underway in Mason City
After multiple delays due to competency questions and a mistrial in August, the trial of a Fort Dodge man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend’s mother with a golf club is finally underway in Mason City. The trial of 31-year-old Mark Russell began Monday and is expected to last five...
iheart.com
Central Iowa Man Charged With Attempted Murder
(Greene County, IA) -- A central Iowa man is charged with shooting his fiancé. The Greene County Sheriff's Office says a woman called 9-1-1 Friday night and said she fell and hit her head. Paramedics arrived and suspected the injuries were from a gunshot. The woman's fiancé, 31-year-old Adam...
KCRG.com
Johnny Blahnik Church conviction overturned
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The court of appeals has overturned a Cedar Rapids man’s conviction for second-degree murder, in the death of Chris Bagley. Johnny Blahnik Church (formally known as Drew Blahnik) was sentenced in December 2021 to 57 years in prison for stabbing Chris Bagley to death in 2018.
cbs2iowa.com
Court docs: Cedar Rapids man found dead in car was killed amid drug deal
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — The Cedar Rapids man charged with first-degree murder in a January shooting is accused of killing a man who was meeting him to sell drugs. Paris Diamond, 21, is pleading not guilty to his charges in the January 8 shooting death of...
977thebolt.com
Fort Dodge PD investigating stabbing
Fort Dodge, IA – The Fort Dodge Police Department is currently investigating a stabbing that occurred Monday night. The department released the following press release regarding the situation. “On Monday, Feb. 6 at approximately 11:31 p.m., the Webster County Telecommunications Center received a call of male that had arrived...
KCRG.com
Appeals court overturns Blahnik murder conviction
From latte foam to cancer treatments: Univ. of Iowa researchers find potential in new study. Scientists at the University of Iowa are using culinary arts techniques to fight cancer. The inspiration from this research came from common foods like whipped cream, pop rocks or the foam on top of a latte.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man allegedly shot January murder victim during drug deal gone wrong
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Court documents have given more details in the homicide of a 22-year-old from Cedar Rapids. On January 8th, 2023, officers responded to a report that someone had been shot in the 5500 block of Kirkwood Boulevard. Officers found a vehicle off the road in the...
iheart.com
Cedar Rapids Man Found Competent To Stand Trial
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Cedar Rapids man initially found incompetent to stand trial for murder is now being declared competent after undergoing psychiatric treatment. Arthur Flowers is accused of killing Emily Leonard in April of 2022. According to court records, Flowers showed signs of a mental disorder that may...
KCRG.com
Protestors make new call for justice in Devonna Walker fatal stabbing
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday, social justice groups made a new call for an arrest to be made in the January 2nd stabbing death of Devonna Walker. The group of less than a dozen met on 1st Avenue near 16th street and marched seeking justice for the 29-year olds death. What they lacked in size, they made up for in support of someone they loved who was taken too soon.
KCRG.com
Linn County Sheriff’s Office responds to shots fired incident in Ely
ELY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office learned of a shots fired incident in the 1700 block of East Pacific St that occured Monday evening. Homeowners in the area showed investigators video footage from security cameras that showed a light-colored SUV and a dark-colored sedan stop in the roadway at approximately 10:30 pm Monday. Gunshots are heard on the video, with both vehicles speeding away shortly thereafter.
KCRG.com
Iowa City police ask for help finding missing 14-year-old
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Police Department on Tuesday said they’re looking for missing 14-year-old TaMariaè Bridges. Bridges was reportedly last seen at about 2:30 a.m. on Monday at her home on the west side of Iowa City. Police said Bridges has not been able...
1380kcim.com
Storm Lake Man Charged With Felony For Home Invasion Over The Weekend
A Storm Lake man remains in custody following an alleged home invasion and assault in Buena Vista County over the weekend. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, officers were dispatched to a home in the 400 block of W. 4th Street at approximately 11 p.m. Saturday in response to a 911 call. Upon arrival, officers determined a male subject, identified as 31-year-old Stephen Mahadi Ali, forced his way into a residence and assaulted one of the occupants. Witnesses were able to remove Ali from the premises, but a second assault occurred outside before Ali fled the scene in a vehicle. Police located Ali in the area a short time later and took him into custody on charges of second-degree burglary, a class C felony, and assault, a simple misdemeanor. He was booked into the Buena Vista County jail, where he remains in custody on a $10,300 bond.
cbs2iowa.com
Advocates for Social Justice respond to Linn County Attorney statement on Walker killing
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Advocates for Social Justice have responded following a statement from the Linn County Attorney concerning the Devonna Walker killing and surrounding investigation. Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks released a statement on Friday, three weeks after his office got the final report...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Suspects wanted for passing bad check
The Muscatine Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying three subjects who allegedly made a purchase using a bad check. A security camera image provided by the police department is attached below. If you have information regarding the identity of these individuals, please reach out to Detective...
cbs2iowa.com
Anamosa man taken to Linn County Jail after deadly crash
One person is dead after a crash on Springville Road and Schmidt Lane just north of Springville. Linn County Sheriff's Office took Zachary Twachtmann, 31 of Anamosa, to the Linn County Jail after the crash. Twachtmann was driving south on Springville Road at 2:35 Tuesday when authorities say he failed...
KCRG.com
Anamosa State Penitentiary to be redesignated as medium security, some inmates to be moved
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Corrections said it will redesignate the Anamosa State Penitentiary as strictly medium security. The move will result in the relocation of some of its most dangerous prisoners. Current maximum security inmates will be moved to the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison.
KCRG.com
Dog rescued in residential fire in NW Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 3:45 pm, Cedar Rapids Fire responded to the 1400 block of 1st Ave NW for a report of a structure fire. Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the front door. Responders deployed a hose line and proceeded to the basement of the home where they extinguished a bed that was on fire.
Comments / 2