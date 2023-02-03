A Storm Lake man remains in custody following an alleged home invasion and assault in Buena Vista County over the weekend. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, officers were dispatched to a home in the 400 block of W. 4th Street at approximately 11 p.m. Saturday in response to a 911 call. Upon arrival, officers determined a male subject, identified as 31-year-old Stephen Mahadi Ali, forced his way into a residence and assaulted one of the occupants. Witnesses were able to remove Ali from the premises, but a second assault occurred outside before Ali fled the scene in a vehicle. Police located Ali in the area a short time later and took him into custody on charges of second-degree burglary, a class C felony, and assault, a simple misdemeanor. He was booked into the Buena Vista County jail, where he remains in custody on a $10,300 bond.

STORM LAKE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO