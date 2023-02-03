ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Wyoming Wildlife photo contest winners announced

Photographers from across the nation submitted 3,326 photos to the annual contest. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is extending congratulations to the winners of Wyoming Wildlife magazine’s annual photo contest. Photographers of all ages showcased their skills in the 53rd annual contest, which received more than 3,000 submissions. The grand-prize winner for best overall photo titled, “Slap shot,” came from Savannah Rose Burgess of Jackson, Wyoming.
Local Control Sways Close Vote To Kill Wyoming Rodeo Ban Bill

House Bill 95, titled the "Working Animal Protection Act," would have made it so local boards and governments couldn't enact bans on rodeos and other activities that feature working animals. "This isn't just about protecting rodeo, it's about...
Bill Would Require Conservation Stamp To Hunt Wyoming Shed Antlers

Bills before the Wyoming Legislature that would restrict shed antler hunting for nonresidents could essentially ruin people's Western "Easter egg hunts," says a Montana outdoorsman who hunts antlers in Wyoming. "I refer to shed hunting as the ultimate...
Wyoming House Passes Extension Of Medicaid Postpartum Coverage To 1 Year

A bill extending postpartum Medicaid coverage from 60 days to a year in Wyoming passed through the state House of Representatives on Wednesday. The House voted 34-28 without discussion to support House Bill 4 on its third reading, sending it to...
19 Charming Small Towns in Wyoming You Need to Visit (2023)

Did you know that Wyoming's capital and largest city, Cheyenne, has a population of just over 65,000?. Besides Cheyenne, there are only 10 other cities in Wyoming with a population over 10,000!. No wonder it's so easy to find small towns in Wyoming – the state is pretty much...
Rod Miller: Kitchen Tables in Wyoming

Joy Harjo wrote in her poem "Perhaps the World Ends Here," that "The world begins at a kitchen table.". She's right. Our kitchen tables are among the most powerful places in our world if we use them for more than stuffing our faces.
Wyoming Musher Finishes 2nd In Annual Pedigree Stage Stop Dog-Sled Race

Anny Malo made history when she crossed the finish line in Driggs, Idaho, on Sunday to secure her fifth consecutive Pedigree Stage Stop Race. No one has done that in the 28-year history of the dog-sled race, not even the famed...
House Kills Effort To Exempt Wyoming From CDC COVID-19 Regs

A bill that would have prevented Wyoming from following World Health Organization and Centers For Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for COVID-19 restrictions died on a close 32-29 vote on the House floor Wednesday afternoon. House Bill 143 would have stripped...
Cat Urbigkit: Winter Conditions Cause Rangeland Emergency In Southwest Wyoming

Most Wyomingites know that this has been an exceptional winter in parts of the state, with heavy snows followed by high winds and frigid temperatures. What most people don't know, however, is that the conditions have caused an emergency on significant...
‘Stop Red Flags Act’ dies in Wyoming House

CASPER, Wyo. — A Wyoming House bill aimed at prohibiting law enforcement or family members from petitioning a court to intervene in someone's firearm purchase or use based on a "red flag" died in committee on Tuesday, Feb. 7. House Bill 0250, known as the "Stop...
