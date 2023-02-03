Read full article on original website
SouthCoast’s Oldest and Most Beloved Bartender Gilda Downey Dies at 98
Some sad news to report. Fun 107 has learned that one of the most legendary bartenders in SouthCoast history has passed away. When it came to running a bar, Gilda Pietragalla Downey was the GOAT. Her signature red Firebird was a fixture outside of the Stone Rooster bar on the Marion/Wareham line.
New Bedford ‘Missed Connection’ Seeks ‘Lady in Red at Wonder Bowl’
As we get closer to Valentine’s Day, people across the SouthCoast are looking for love. One lonely bowler in New Bedford is looking for his special someone. This time of year is always an opportunity to check out the Craigslist “Missed Connections” to see who is trying to find who, and see just how weird things can get. It's not as popular as it once was in its heyday before all the dating apps, but it's still a place to find some gems.
Raynham Horse Took a Nap But It Was His Legs That Fell Asleep
Have you ever seen a horse taking a snooze on the ground?. Unless you're on a farm or at a horse track, chances are you probably haven't, unless you saw George the Raynham horse try to get up after a nap. The irony is, it was George's four legs that...
This Westport Restaurant Once Served Up a Strange Combination
As we continue our quest to find some of the most unique menu items on the SouthCoast, one beloved Westport restaurant of old had a dish you’ll likely never see replicated anywhere else. For over half a century, Fred and Ann’s restaurant occupied the red wooden building at 977...
Taunton Woman Hopes Old Valentine’s Day Hockey Ticket In Her Backyard Is a Sign True Love Still Exists
Tara Medeiros of Taunton was in her backyard Tuesday when she saw something strange blow into her backyard. "I thought it was trash at first, but it looks like it was kept in a wallet for 18 years," she said. She found a ticket to the Beanpot hockey tournament. The...
A Korean Restaurant in Dartmouth Is Looking for the Rightful Owner of Vintage Photo
A special keepsake has been found in Dartmouth and hoping to get it back home to its owner. The staff at 'From The Seoul' Korean Restaurant found an older pocket-size photo of a young person that a customer might have left behind by mistake. This photo is clearly of vintage value.
Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy now a paraplegic under 24/7 monitoring, attorney says
Editor’s note: This article has been updated to correct the judge’s orders Tuesday. At Tuesday’s arraignment for Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy, accused of killing her three children at their Summer Street home on Jan. 24, appeared virtually from a Boston-area hospital, confined to a bed and wearing a neck brace and medical mask.
Dartmouth Persy’s Place Has Not Been Sold, Despite Online Rumor
Despite social media rumors, the Persy’s Place in Dartmouth has not been sold and is not for sale. Two of the Persy’s locations have recently closed, but the six remaining locations – including Dartmouth – are still going strong with the owner of some of those locations coming on as a managing partner in the other locations.
iheart.com
Police: Daylight In Dartmouth Causes Vampires To "Spontaneously Combust"
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Dartmouth Police took a moment to bring some comedic relief to the community on Sunday morning with a warning of vampires being seen "vaporizing" around town. Dartmouth Police wrote on Facebook they are investigating several cases of "spontaneous human combustion" after vampires made their...
There’s a Pasteis de Natas Showdown Between New Bedford and Fall River for Portuguese Pride
There's no better way to celebrate Portuguese culture than with a good old-fashioned pasteis de natas showdown. Local bakeries from all over New Bedford and Fall River are getting ready to throwdown with their best natas for the bragging rights to be called "the best" in the SouthCoast. These decadent little custard delights are a crowd-pleaser in the Portuguese community around the world and it's time to crown a local baker.
theweektoday.com
Tobey Hospital employees remember beloved coworker
Caring, humorous and hardworking were only a few of the words used to describe Tobey Hospital Health Unit Coordinator Jeanne Marie West during a vigil held in her honor on Monday, Feb. 6. West died of natural causes on Jan. 7 at the age of 72. Despite the cold weather...
Cape Cod Photographer Captures Chilling Image of Frozen Shark Fully Intact
Cold enough for sharks to freeze. A photographer based on Cape Cod captured a shocking image of a shark, frozen stiff, on Cold Storage Beach and it’s the perfect illustration of just how cold it got on Saturday. Amie Medeiros is from Yarmouth Port and she braved below-zero temperatures...
GoLocalProv
It’s Official — This is How Much Wolf “Zeus” Is (and He’s Even Part Coyote)
Rescue dog “Zeus” captured the attention of animal lovers everywhere when the Potter League for Animals put out a call for his adoption. The Middletown rescue service let folks know that as they surmised he was part wolf, he could only be adopted in certain states. Zeus was...
‘Unimaginable loss’: Cape Cod elementary school mourning 6-year-old student who died in house fire
A Cape Cod elementary school is mourning the loss of a 6-year-old student who died in a house fire over the weekend.
MGH co-workers of Duxbury mom charged in deaths of her kids share words of support as GoFundMe grows
Employees at Massachusetts General Hospital who worked alongside Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury woman charged in the deaths of her children, described her as an “amazing mother, nurse, and friend."
fallriverreporter.com
Search for missing dog in Fall River that galvanized community comes to tragic end
The search for a missing Fall River dog has come to a tragic end. According to the mother of the owner, Naya was a service dog visiting from California that escaped into the unbearable cold on Friday. “They go everywhere together. Since it’s been painfully freezing outside, she thought it...
Help This Abandoned Baby Pig Find A New Home
Last October a baby pig was left behind in Boston by visitors from northern New England. Now she is looking for her forever home. Meet Claredon, the presumed to be six-month-old female Duroc cross pig who needs a place to call home. She is currently at the Animal Rescue League of Boston's Dedham branch, but doesn't want to stay there much longer.
Mattapoisett’s First Mexican Eatery Has Arrived and it’s Giving Folks Something to ‘Taco’ Bout
Great news for Mattapoisett as a new food truck is bringing Mexican food to the area. Megan St. John, 35, of Fairhaven is kicking off her first culinary journey with a Mexican food truck called What The Taco. What The Taco opened Feb. 6 in the parking lot of Mahoney's...
Duxbury case: 5 things we learned from Lindsay Clancy’s arraignment
Clancy reportedly told her husband she heard a voice telling her to kill her kids and herself, according to prosecutors. After leaving home to run an errand and pick up dinner on Jan. 24, Patrick Clancy returned to deafening silence. In the brief time that he was gone, prosecutors say...
Framingham Police: Man Posing As Delivery Driver Steals $8,000 in Merchandise
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a reported theft at Shoppers World. Police were called to Best Buy at 1 Worcester Road on Friday, February 3 at 1:36 p.m. “A man posed as a delivery driver for Best Buy and picked up over $8, 000 worth of items,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
