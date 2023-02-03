ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

FUN 107

New Bedford ‘Missed Connection’ Seeks ‘Lady in Red at Wonder Bowl’

As we get closer to Valentine’s Day, people across the SouthCoast are looking for love. One lonely bowler in New Bedford is looking for his special someone. This time of year is always an opportunity to check out the Craigslist “Missed Connections” to see who is trying to find who, and see just how weird things can get. It's not as popular as it once was in its heyday before all the dating apps, but it's still a place to find some gems.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

Dartmouth Persy’s Place Has Not Been Sold, Despite Online Rumor

Despite social media rumors, the Persy’s Place in Dartmouth has not been sold and is not for sale. Two of the Persy’s locations have recently closed, but the six remaining locations – including Dartmouth – are still going strong with the owner of some of those locations coming on as a managing partner in the other locations.
DARTMOUTH, MA
iheart.com

Police: Daylight In Dartmouth Causes Vampires To "Spontaneously Combust"

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Dartmouth Police took a moment to bring some comedic relief to the community on Sunday morning with a warning of vampires being seen "vaporizing" around town. Dartmouth Police wrote on Facebook they are investigating several cases of "spontaneous human combustion" after vampires made their...
DARTMOUTH, MA
FUN 107

There’s a Pasteis de Natas Showdown Between New Bedford and Fall River for Portuguese Pride

There's no better way to celebrate Portuguese culture than with a good old-fashioned pasteis de natas showdown. Local bakeries from all over New Bedford and Fall River are getting ready to throwdown with their best natas for the bragging rights to be called "the best" in the SouthCoast. These decadent little custard delights are a crowd-pleaser in the Portuguese community around the world and it's time to crown a local baker.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
theweektoday.com

Tobey Hospital employees remember beloved coworker

Caring, humorous and hardworking were only a few of the words used to describe Tobey Hospital Health Unit Coordinator Jeanne Marie West during a vigil held in her honor on Monday, Feb. 6. West died of natural causes on Jan. 7 at the age of 72. Despite the cold weather...
WAREHAM, MA
FUN 107

Help This Abandoned Baby Pig Find A New Home

Last October a baby pig was left behind in Boston by visitors from northern New England. Now she is looking for her forever home. Meet Claredon, the presumed to be six-month-old female Duroc cross pig who needs a place to call home. She is currently at the Animal Rescue League of Boston's Dedham branch, but doesn't want to stay there much longer.
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

FUN 107

