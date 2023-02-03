As we get closer to Valentine’s Day, people across the SouthCoast are looking for love. One lonely bowler in New Bedford is looking for his special someone. This time of year is always an opportunity to check out the Craigslist “Missed Connections” to see who is trying to find who, and see just how weird things can get. It's not as popular as it once was in its heyday before all the dating apps, but it's still a place to find some gems.

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO