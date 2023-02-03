Read full article on original website
Local leaders react to Pres. Biden's State of the Union address
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Leaders in New York responded to Pres. Joe Biden's State of the State address on Tuesday. "The State of the Union is strong, thanks to the leadership of President Biden and the hard work of New Yorkers in Congress like Leader Schumer and Leader Jeffries. "In...
State emergency services commissioner addresses blizzard response during budget hearings
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State's top emergency manager didn't mince words about the December blizzard. "When I say we've never seen anything like that, it's because we have actually never seen anything like that," Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said during a legislative budget hearing. "It's not hyperbole, it was the longest blizzard in the continental United States history below 5000 feet of elevation."
NY lawmakers hear from educators on budget plan
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Education leaders from around the state including Western New York are helping state lawmakers shape the new state budget. Funding for education is always a major part of the state budget process, and on Wednesday it was discussed in depth in Albany by various school superintendents, including Dr. Tonja Williams of Buffalo, along with other people involved with the education field.
Rally calls for New York to lower blood alcohol content limit to drive
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A rally was held in Albany this week calling on the state to lower the blood alcohol content limit to drive. They want that limit to drop from 0.08 to 0.05. Advocates were joined by National Transportation Safety Board, the national president of Mothers Against Drunk Driving, and people who have lost loved ones to drunk drivers.
Earthquakes in Western New York are rare, but not unheard of
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Many Western New Yorkers were awoken at 6:15 Monday morning by a 3.8 magnitude earthquake. Earthquakes in Western New York are rare, but not unheard of. Earthquakes typically occur along, or near, faults on the earth's crust. Faults are areas where two pieces of earths crust, or plates meet. They usually slide along each other or slip above or beneath each other. The buildup and release of friction caused by two plates is what causes an earthquake.
Thruway Authority grilled by legislature over proposed toll hikes
ALBANY, N.Y. — Now that Governor Hochul has unveiled the state budget, lawmakers are getting to work with their annual budget hearings. On the docket for February 6, was a transportation-centric hearing by members of the Senate and Assembly. For the first time since the Thruway Authority announced a proposed toll hike, elected officials were able to question the decision publicly.
Missing ... why so many cases?
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Police agencies have a lot of numbers, but behind every number is a person and a story. When it's a missing person, particularly a child, the story can be complicated. New York State Police Troop A, which covers the eight counties of Western New York, had...
WNYers share their earthquake videos
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Many Western New York residents were awoken Monday morning by a 3.8 magnitude earthquake. USGS reported that 3.8 magnitude earthquake was detected and was centered about 2 kilometers northeast of West Seneca around 6:15 a.m. 2 On Your Side has heard from viewers from all the...
Judge rejects motion to allow for the distribution of cannabis licenses in Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Frustration continues for Western New Yorkers in the cannabis industry who are going to have to continue to wait until the first adult-retail cannabis dispensary is opened in the region after a judge dismissed a motion to allow the distribution of these licenses in the area, leaving all in the Western New York industry in limbo.
NYSP warns of an increase in overdoses
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Police said there has been an increase in overdoses involving heroin in Western New York. The state police want to alert the public that a more lethal strand of heroin is being distributed in WNY. According to the release, from January 27,...
Amid the teacher shortage, Black men educators are also falling short
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Every day principal Robert Baxter goes to work at Health Sciences Charter School and addresses his students; he finds a better way to be a mentor. "As an educator, you got to think of the perspective of a young black male going through the school system," says Baxter.
State comptroller report says Thruway toll hike should be a last resort
ALBANY, N.Y. — In a 36-page report released by New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, he urges the Thruway Authority to increase revenues other ways instead of raising tolls. DiNapoli's report says the Thruway Authority's finances have been greatly impacted by the cashless tolling system, construction of the Gov....
Fluoride in Western New York drinking water: who doesn't have it
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's been a lot of conversation about fluoride in your drinking water across Western New York, mainly about who has it, and who doesn't. This stems from a report in The Buffalo News, revealing the City of Buffalo stopped adding fluoride to its water in 2015. This was to make an upgrade to its water system that would switch the process of adding fluoride from manual to automatic.
Anderson's Frozen Custard celebrates co-founder's birthday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo favorite Anderson's Frozen Custard is celebrating Greta Anderson's 105th birthday. Greta and her husband Carl opened Anderson's Frozen Custard in the Bronx back in 1946. Now Greta is celebrating a milestone birthday, and her family wants to celebrate. With that in mind, on Feb....
Lake Erie ice update for Feb. 8
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Prior to early February, the most ice that had been measured on Lake Erie occurred after the Christmas Blizzard in Buffalo. Ice coverage had been at a steady decline since, until the first weekend in February brought bitterly cold temperatures. Lake Erie's ice concentration peaked after...
2 The Outdoors: Best places to view winter wildlife in Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Though winter's grip often seems like one of iron, there's always a way to gain release. This time of year, a hike in the woods is not only uplifting for the spirit but also a great chance to see wildlife. Mike Radomski, Chief Adventure Officer of Outside Chronicles, hikes the state year-round and knows many great spots.
More details provided on Hochul's mental health care in the new budget
NEW YORK — A day after announcing the fiscal year 2024 state budget, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the details of a $1 billion mental health care overhaul. The goal is to reduce the number of people who have unmet mental health needs in New York State. "New York State's...
Jessie Pegula provides update on mom's health
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jessie Pegula is opening up about what happened to her mom, Kim. Kim Pegula, co-owner of the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres, suffered a cardiac arrest in her Florida home last June. In a letter written on the Players' Tribune, Jessie Pegula details the events of...
Woman, 97, receives honorary high school diploma
SANBORN, N.Y. — Now 97 years old, Norma Brascoupe can officially say that she is a graduate of Niagara Wheatfield High School. Norma had to drop out of high school during World War II to take care of her nephew, after her sister took a job to help with the war effort and her brother-in-law enlisted in the U.S. Army.
People at Chestnut Ridge Park celebrate Winter Fest
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Many people at Chestnut Ridge Park celebrated Winter Fest by taking a trip down the sledding hill this weekend. The free event offered animal shows, nature education, arts and crafts, and even winter sports demonstrations. 2 On your Side talked Sunday with a number of guests, who said they were glad to spend time together as a community.
