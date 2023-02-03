Read full article on original website
Lake Charles American Press
2/8: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Annilace Patricia Wills, 40, Houston — forgery; five counts direct contempt of court; two counts drug possession; use of certain wireless telecommunications devises for text messaging prohibited. Chad Kalem Deville, 44, 195 T and J Loop, Kinder — failure...
Lake Charles American Press
BREAKING: Sheriff Mancuso announces retirement
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said Wednesday he will not be seeking re-election and will retire when his term is complete in June 2024. Mancuso has served nearly 20 years as sheriff and has a 40-year career in law enforcement. He began his career with the Sheriff’s Office in 1984. During his early career at the Sheriff’s Office, he was assigned to several divisions including corrections, patrol, and youth.
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff warning against arrest scam
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso is warning Lake Charles resident against a scam using the Sheriff's name.
Acadia Parish law enforcement looking for attempted murder suspect
Law enforcement agencies in Acadia Parish are searching for a man wanted on attempted murder charges.
kalb.com
Suspect arrested in connection to Calcasieu homicide was involved in 2018 armed robbery in Alexandria
WESTLAKE, La. (KALB) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people in connection to a Feb. 1, 2023, homicide in Westlake. One of the suspects arrested, Autoria ‘Tori’ Lachney, has connections to a Rapides Parish case and was sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2019. Her re-arrest has some questioning how she was released already.
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of January 30, 2023 – February 5, 2023
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of January 30, 2023 – February 5, 2023. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On February 6, 2023, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of January 30, 2023 – February 5, 2023.
KPLC TV
Autism diagnoses increase likely due to more awareness
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - According to a new study done by the American Academy of Pediatrics, autism diagnoses have tripled between 2000 and 2016. The reason for the rise in autism rates remain unclear. “Currently there’s no known cause so it’s really hard to speculate why there’s an increase...
KPLC TV
KK’s Corner killer granted parole, conditions released
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Thomas Frank Cisco, 54, the only person ever convicted in the 1997 KK’s Corner murders has been granted parole, according to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office. Cisco killed Marty LeBouef, Stacie Reeves and Nicole Guidry in July 1997. They were found in...
KPLC TV
Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day: Comprehensive Care Center of SWLA encourages testing
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Tuesday is National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, and the Comprehensive Care Center of SWLA is stressing the importance of getting tested. The clinic, at 425 Kingsley St. in Lake Charles, offers free and confidential HIV testing every Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
KPLC TV
Suspect arrested following police pursuit on Hwy 171
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A suspect has been arrested following an early morning police pursuit along Hwy 14 and Hwy 171, according to the Lake Charles Police Department. Sgt. Larry Moss says the pursuit occurred on Hwy 14 in Lake Charles after officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle that was suspected to be involved in another incident when it failed to stop and fled.
KPLC TV
Conviction, sentence reversed in kidnapping case
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The conviction and sentence of a man accused of kidnapping an 8-month-old baby in 2020 has been reversed. Marcel Dugar was sentenced in 2021 to 36 years in prison, but the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal has reversed the sentencing due to “denial of self-representation.” Dugar’s case has been referred back to the 14th Judicial District Court.
KPLC TV
IRS announces special Saturday hours for Lake Charles taxpayers
Kinder man arrested after allegedly firing shots, harassing children in RV park. Houston River Road residents oppose new zoning exception allowing industrial development. IRS announces special Saturday hours for Lake Charles taxpayers.
KPLC TV
Kinder man arrested after allegedly firing shots, harassing children in RV park
Houston River Road residents oppose new zoning exception allowing industrial development. Sheriff Mancuso announces retirement after 20 years as sheriff.
KPLC TV
DeQuincy library closes for relocation
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The DeQuincy Library will be closed starting Monday, Feb. 13. Officials from the Calcasieu Parish Public Library expect the closure to last two weeks in order to move into a new facility. The newly renovated branch is located at 102 N. Pine St. and will...
KPLC TV
Family of Westlake homicide victim mourns loss of brother: ‘God will take care of the evil’
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - The 25-year-old Westlake shooting victim’s death was a shock to his family who are now left to mourn their loved one. “God will take care of them,” Makenzie Ardoin said. “I know that in my heart. God will take care of the evil.”
KPLC TV
Mayor Nic Hunter appointed to State of Louisiana Task Force on Early Voting
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter has been appointed by the Louisiana Municipal Association (LMA) to serve in one of its two seats on the Louisiana Task Force on Early Voting. The purpose of the Task Force on Early Voting, created by Senate Resolution 152 of...
KPLC TV
Sulphur man arrested for second degree murder
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department has arrested a man for second degree murder, according to the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center booking report. Terrance Lee Malvo, 49, of Sulphur was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on in the morning hours of Friday, February 3. We...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Louisiana woman dead in weekend coast crash
A 26-year-old Louisiana woman is dead after a wreck on I-10 in Hancock County Saturday. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, around 2:40 a.m. Saturday troopers responded to the fatal crash. A 2013 Honda Accord driven by 26-year-old Meagan Schwaner of Mandeville, LA, was headed east on Interstate 10 when officials...
KPLC TV
Man wanted in Westlake homicide previously arrested in 2017 murder
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man wanted in a homicide at a Westlake mobile home park pleaded to a lesser crime in a 2017 killing. Justin Ned was 16 years old when he was arrested in 2017 in the death of 31-year-old Gary Obrien on N. Simmons Street. Ned...
KPLC TV
Houston River Road residents oppose new zoning exception allowing industrial development
Kinder man arrested after allegedly firing shots, harassing children in RV park. IRS announces special Saturday hours for Lake Charles taxpayers.
