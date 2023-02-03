ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calcasieu Parish, LA

Lake Charles American Press

2/8: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Annilace Patricia Wills, 40, Houston — forgery; five counts direct contempt of court; two counts drug possession; use of certain wireless telecommunications devises for text messaging prohibited. Chad Kalem Deville, 44, 195 T and J Loop, Kinder — failure...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

BREAKING: Sheriff Mancuso announces retirement

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said Wednesday he will not be seeking re-election and will retire when his term is complete in June 2024. Mancuso has served nearly 20 years as sheriff and has a 40-year career in law enforcement. He began his career with the Sheriff’s Office in 1984. During his early career at the Sheriff’s Office, he was assigned to several divisions including corrections, patrol, and youth.
KPLC TV

Autism diagnoses increase likely due to more awareness

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - According to a new study done by the American Academy of Pediatrics, autism diagnoses have tripled between 2000 and 2016. The reason for the rise in autism rates remain unclear. “Currently there’s no known cause so it’s really hard to speculate why there’s an increase...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

KK’s Corner killer granted parole, conditions released

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Thomas Frank Cisco, 54, the only person ever convicted in the 1997 KK’s Corner murders has been granted parole, according to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office. Cisco killed Marty LeBouef, Stacie Reeves and Nicole Guidry in July 1997. They were found in...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Suspect arrested following police pursuit on Hwy 171

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A suspect has been arrested following an early morning police pursuit along Hwy 14 and Hwy 171, according to the Lake Charles Police Department. Sgt. Larry Moss says the pursuit occurred on Hwy 14 in Lake Charles after officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle that was suspected to be involved in another incident when it failed to stop and fled.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Conviction, sentence reversed in kidnapping case

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The conviction and sentence of a man accused of kidnapping an 8-month-old baby in 2020 has been reversed. Marcel Dugar was sentenced in 2021 to 36 years in prison, but the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal has reversed the sentencing due to “denial of self-representation.” Dugar’s case has been referred back to the 14th Judicial District Court.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

IRS announces special Saturday hours for Lake Charles taxpayers

Kinder man arrested after allegedly firing shots, harassing children in RV park.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Kinder man arrested after allegedly firing shots, harassing children in RV park

Houston River Road residents oppose new zoning exception allowing industrial development. Sheriff Mancuso announces retirement after 20 years as sheriff. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. KPLC...
KINDER, LA
KPLC TV

DeQuincy library closes for relocation

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The DeQuincy Library will be closed starting Monday, Feb. 13. Officials from the Calcasieu Parish Public Library expect the closure to last two weeks in order to move into a new facility. The newly renovated branch is located at 102 N. Pine St. and will...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Sulphur man arrested for second degree murder

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department has arrested a man for second degree murder, according to the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center booking report. Terrance Lee Malvo, 49, of Sulphur was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on in the morning hours of Friday, February 3. We...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
darkhorsepressnow.com

Louisiana woman dead in weekend coast crash

A 26-year-old Louisiana woman is dead after a wreck on I-10 in Hancock County Saturday. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, around 2:40 a.m. Saturday troopers responded to the fatal crash. A 2013 Honda Accord driven by 26-year-old Meagan Schwaner of Mandeville, LA, was headed east on Interstate 10 when officials...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS

