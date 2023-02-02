ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving Breaks Silence After Dallas Mavericks Trade

The NBA world is still buzzing from Kyrie Irving being sent from the Brooklyn Nets to the Dallas Mavericks. The All-Star point guard demanded a trade earlier this week, and the Nets were able to strike a deal with the Mavericks that sent back Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, and draft compensation.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

NHL Insider Believes Pastrnak Forced Bruins’ Hands

Boston Bruins all-star winger David Pastrnak is arguably working himself into Hart Trophy consideration as he is on pace for a career-high in goals and assists at the NHL All-Star break. As he took to the NHL All-Star scene in Sunrise, Florida on Friday, Pastrnak was on pace for 55...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils and Boston Bruins

What Pieces Are the Devils Willing To Move In A Timo Meier Trade. Ryan Novozinsky of NJ Advance Media for NJ.com: Novozinsky writes that it is unclear what the San Jose Sharks want for Timo Meier in a trade. It is believed via San Jose Hockey Now that would be similar to what the Islanders gave up for Bo Horvat.
NEWARK, NJ
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Trade Targets for the New York Rangers

Maybe the Rangers shouldn’t put all their eggs in one basket with Patrick Kane. Larry Brooks of the NY Post: Chicago Blackhawks 34-year-old, injured, Patrick Kane, hasn’t been having a good year. Would it be worth it to the New York Rangers to give up the assets for Kane (with 50 percent retained) and not make any other additions?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Devils’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Vladimir Tarasenko

With the all-star break about to conclude and the NHL Trade Deadline less than a month away, rumor season is about to kick into high gear. The New Jersey Devils have already had their name attached to scoring wingers such as Timo Meier and Brock Boeser. And in an article on Jan. 27 with Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, general manager Tom Fitzgerald stated he’s in the market for a top-six winger, specifically one with term (From “LeBrun: Devils ‘willing to give’ to get at the trade deadline — for the right player” – The Athletic, 1/27/2023).
NEWARK, NJ
Yardbarker

Jalen Rose says Kevin Durant is will 'regret' leaving Warriors

The Kyrie Irving era in Brooklyn officially ended on Sunday. With the eight-time All-Star headed to Dallas , it's tough to speculate what Nets forward Kevin Durant thinks of the move or what the future has in store for him. Regardless of how his situation unfolds, ESPN analyst Jalen Rose...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

This Small Forward Would Make The Cavs Finals Contenders

There's no secret about what the Cavaliers need and are looking to trade for as the NBA Trade Deadline is less than a week away. They need a wing that can play defense and score on a consistent basis. These "three-and-D" players aren't as easy to find as some fans...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Nets All-Star Kyrie Irving posts cryptic tweet before trade request

NBA All-Star guard Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets couldn’t agree on an extension. So, the inevitable has arrived sooner than in summer. Irving wanted to move from his hometown team Nets, with less than a week left before the Feb. 9 trade deadline, according to multiple reports. The...
CLEVELAND, NY
Yardbarker

Mavericks acquire Kyrie Irving from Nets

Two days after Kyrie Irving demanded a trade, the Brooklyn Nets sent him to Dallas for a package of players and picks. Point guard Spencer Dinwiddie returns to his old team in the deal and should take Irving's place as the lead point guard. The Nets also add Dorian Finney-Smith, a prototypical "3-and-D" wing who plays tough defense, rebounds, knocks down open threes and doesn't need the ball.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Suns' Trade Package for Kyrie Irving Revealed

The Phoenix Suns were listed as one of the three early suitors when Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving demanded a trade from Brooklyn. Yet just two days later, the Dallas Mavericks were able to edge themselves ahead of the Suns and Los Angeles Lakers for Irving's presence. They sent over Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and draft picks which included a 2029 first-round selection to the Nets.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

The Knicks are dealing with an RJ Barrett problem

New York Knicks forward RJ Barrett endure slumps before, but something about this one just feels different. What has been a rough week for the fourth-year wing reached its apex Saturday night against the Clippers, as he shot just 6-21 from the field and an abysmal 1-8 from three-point range and committed five personal fouls as the Knicks’ emphatic comeback was erased in a devastating overtime loss.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Suns made surprising offer for Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn sent Irving to Dallas for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, and a package of picks, but Phoenix made a very aggressive offer before that. According to Chris Haynes, Phoenix offered 11-time All-NBA Chris Paul, aka "The Point God," along with forward Jae Crowder, who has sat out all season awaiting a trade.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Only Offered Russell Westbrook And One First-Round Pick For Kyrie Irving

With Kyrie Irving officially headed to the Dallas Mavericks, it seems the Los Angeles Lakers have let another opportunity slip through their fingers. For months now, it has been reported that Kyrie Irving had his eyes set on becoming a Laker and when he requested a trade from the Nets last week, it was the perfect chance for GM Rob Pelinka to grant Irving's wishes and pair him with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

The Wizards have a coaching problem

Blown leads have been par for the course for the Wizards lately, who many may remember lost after holding a 35-point lead last season against the Clippers. The common denominator here is head coach Wes Unseld, Jr., who routinely makes poor rotational decisions and gets out-adjusted during games. The last two nights, opposing guards have been allowed to score at will against Washington in the second half.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Jets rookie recruits two top QBs on Twitter

New York Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner has quickly become a core player and a team leader. If there was any doubt about that, one only needed to see his recent Twitter activity to see the leadership mantle he has taken on. Gardner sent a pair of tweets jokingly recruiting...
NEW YORK STATE

