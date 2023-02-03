ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Father arrested following stabbing

By Odessa American
Odessa American
Odessa American
 6 days ago

A 58-year-old Odessa man was arrested Saturday after his daughter accused him of threatening her with a box cutter and her boyfriend accused him of stabbing him with a screw driver.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, dispatchers received a 911 call about a disturbance in the 1500 block of Beverly Street around 10 p.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, Ramon Garcia’s daughter, 20, and her boyfriend, 23, told them Garcia had gotten drunk and was arguing with everyone in the house.

The pair told officers Garcia grabbed a box cutter and held it to his daughter’s stomach, saying he was going to slice her and someone whose name was redacted from the report into pieces, the report stated. The couple said when Garcia became aware officers were on their way, Garcia stabbed the boyfriend with a nearby screw driver because he had tried to block his exit.

Garcia’s wife told officers she left the house and called 911 after Garcia threatened the young woman with the box cutter. She also said she heard the younger man yell he’d been stabbed while on the phone, the report stated.

Garcia was arrested on suspicion of two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison. He was also arrested on suspicion of public intoxication as officers found him in the alley behind the house.

Garcia remained in the Ector County jail Thursday on surety bonds totaling $100,000.

