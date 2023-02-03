ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nore Davis Comedy ‘Guards’ In Works At Fox

By Denise Petski
 6 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Fox is developing Guards , a comedy created by, starring and executive produced by actor/comedian Nore Davis ( Dickinson ) with comedy writer Crystal Jenkins (I Love That For You, The Vince Staples Show) attached as writer and EP.

Guards is a single camera, irreverent comedy with heart that follows the exploits of a group of eclectic security guards as they protect an affluent gated community. Davis plays newly hired guard Lance Lemont, an enthusiastic but reserved rule follower who has a strong desire to protect others, even if it’s just with a flashlight. Though he works his colleagues’ nerves, they’re bonded by their contempt for the needy, entitled residents, and a less-than-stellar boss.

Davis and Jenkins executive produce with 3 Arts Entertainment’s Zack Waxenberg and Luke Maxwell.

Davis is a favorite on the standup circuit, with specials on both Comedy Central and Amazon. He most recently completed filming the Lionsgate feature Puppyhood opposite Grant Gustin and recurred in Season 3 of Dickinson on Apple TV+. He has appeared on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Comedy Central’s This Week At The Cellar. He also appeared on HBO’s Boardwalk Empire and Succession. Davis is repped by 3 Arts Entertainment’s Zack Waxenberg and Luke Maxwell and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz.

Jenkins is currently working as a Co-Executive Producer on The Vince Staples Show for Netflix. Prior to that she was in a mini room on Angels Playbook for Starz and was a Co-Executive Producer on I Love That For You for Showtime. She sold How To Love to Apple, with Kapital and Tracy Oliver producing, as well as the animated project Juntland to Netflix, with Will Packer producing. Last year, she wrapped as a Co-Executive Producer on Hulu’s Woke . Before that, she spent three seasons on Freeform’s Grown-ish and consulted on Facebook’s Loosely Exactly Nicole. She began her career as a script coordinator on CBS’ Two and a Half Men and went on to work as a writer on three seasons of CBS’ Mike and Molly . During her tenure on the show, Jenkins earned a 2014 Voice Award for educating the public about behavioral health through an episode entitled “Mind Over Molly.” Jenkins is repped by Tracey Murray at Industry Entertainment, CAA and Yorn Levine Barnes Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner Endlich & Gellman.



