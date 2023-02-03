Millard, age 85, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023. He was a resident of Ponchatoula , LA. Millard was originally from Johnson City, Tennessee, but moved to Baton Rouge, New Orleans, then resided in Kenner for over 20 years raising his family. After retiring, Millard moved to Hammond and Ponchatoula with his wife of 67 years. He started loving airplanes at the young age of 10 years old. Millard had hundreds of model planes and even into his adult life he loved remote control airplanes. He also played guitar in a band called the Hank Jones Band at the nursing home and he loved listening to music. Some of his most fond memories included volunteering at Kenner Regional, traveling, and cruising. Millard was such a loving person who always made others smile. He will be forever missed.

PONCHATOULA, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO