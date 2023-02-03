Read full article on original website
Tacoma woman with tuberculosis could face jail time for refusing treatment
TACOMA, Wash — The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has been obtaining court orders for more than a year in an attempt to get a Tacoma woman to get treatment for her active tuberculosis (TB). The health department said on Jan. 30 that it was monitoring the woman who declined...
Forklift driver arrested for DUI after deadly crash on Aurora Avenue North in Seattle
SEATTLE — A woman was killed Tuesday afternoon when a man suspected of driving under the influence (DUI) while operating a forklift caused a multi-vehicle collision on Aurora Avenue North. Seattle police said multiple people called 911 just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to report the crash on the 9600...
Family members of elderly woman killed in hit and run want help in search for suspect
SEATTLE, Wash. — The son-in-law of an 80-year-old woman who was killed in a hit-a-run in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood wants justice for his mother-in-law. "Who did this, and why did they not own up to it and stick around?" asked Ajay Jindal. Officials from the Seattle Police Department...
Kent Police announce free giveaway of steering wheel locks for select Hyundai, Kia drivers
KENT, Wash. — Kent residents that own a KIA, or a pre-2022 Hyundai (with a key ignition start) will soon be eligible to receive a free stealing wheel lock from the Kent Police Department. Since Kent Police has not received the locks yet, there is no set distribution date....
Winning $754.6 million Powerball ticket sold at Auburn Fred Meyer
SEATTLE — Check your tickets! You could be the newest millionaire in Washington state. The Washington Lottery confirmed with KOMO News that a single winning ticket for the $754.6 million Powerball jackpot was sold in Auburn. Lottery officials said the single winning ticket was sold on Feb. 5 at the Fred Meyer located at 801 Auburn Way North.
Edmonds School District still without internet Monday after 'suspicious activity'
EDMONDS, Wash. — The Edmonds School District was still working to restore internet access Monday as it investigated what caused major technical problems. The district posted an update on its website on Sunday saying service was not restored and would not be available on Monday, but said the technology team worked through the weekend and was progressing. The update said the district "expects to begin restoring access to key district online tools over the next several days."
