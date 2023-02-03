Read full article on original website
Related
northbaybusinessjournal.com
North Bay cannabis operators back California bill to allow food, music at dispensaries
A bill introduced into the state Legislature this month would allow marijuana dispensaries to create a bar-like atmosphere where people could enjoy cannabis in any form, get a bite to eat, have a non-alcoholic drink, and listen to music, all at the same time. “It would be similar to a...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma County sets 5-year goal to create 1,200 new units for homeless housing
Sonoma County government is aiming to add up to 1,200 housing units to take in homeless people over the next five years as part of an ambitious new course to address rising homelessness in the region. The housing goal is included in a newly released 95-page strategic plan that outlines...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Mendocino County city considers allowing on-site consumption of cannabis
The Ukiah Planning Commission this week is scheduled to consider changes to city codes that would allow customers purchasing cannabis within the city limits to consume their purchases on-site. The potential changes were pushed in large part by one local business owner, Kyle Greenhalgh, who told city officials last year...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Black wine professionals in Napa, Sonoma, Mendocino counties share their stories of grit and grace
In Sonoma County, among more than 400 wineries, only a handful have a Black vintner at the helm. That singularity plays out across the U.S., where fewer than 60 wineries are operated by Blacks, according to Statista, an online platform specializing in market data. According to Dan Glover, founder of...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
North Bay commercial real estate markets slow in Q1
The economic uncertainty of the wider economy in the past year is beginning to show up in some increased caution among some companies looking for commercial space in the North Bay in the first quarter of the new year. The industrial space market, led by big leases of big warehouses,...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Marin County’s Buck Institute conducts human trial on dietary supplement
In its first human clinical trial, the Buck Institute for Research on Aging in Novato is studying the effects of a dietary supplement on aging. "This first-ever human clinical trial is a landmark event at the Buck Institute," said Buck Institute chief executive Eric Verdin. "This effort is an important advance in its own right, but it is also a seed to grow the expertise and capabilities to accelerate unlocking the potential of Buck science to improve human health."
northbaybusinessjournal.com
North Bay appliance repair shops get boost from the pandemic economy
A lingering shadow effect of the pandemic on spending is showing up in a state fourth-quarter tax report. Household goods repair and maintenance topped the statewide list of business categories providing goods and services with the most sales and use tax growth in the fourth quarter of last year, the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration reported Jan. 26.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Napa County farmworker skills recognized in 21st annual grapevine pruning contest
Eight workers who keep grapevines in shape came out on top in a field of 106 people at the 21st annual Napa County Pruning Contest. “As a past winner, now judging, I’m proud and happy to be helping and hope to encourage competitors to win,” said Celia Perez of V. Sattui Winery and the first women’s division champion in 2014, “People think that the Pruning Contest is only for men, but I am here to prove it’s for everyone, and that anyone can win.”
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma County’s Roseland housing, commercial project faces multimillion-dollar funding gap
A multimillion-dollar funding gap could jeopardize a long-awaited housing and commercial project on Sebastopol Road in Roseland. The Sonoma County Community Development Commission faces an $18.6 million deficit to cover costs of infrastructure work on a 7.4-acre development known as Tierra de Rosas. That work must be completed before vertical construction can start.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
3 North Bay pharmacies to close after Walgreens acquires Pharmaca parent company
In a deal that will lead to the closure of Pharmaca Integrative Pharmacies, including three in the North Bay, pharmacy health giant Walgreens confirmed Wednesday it has acquired Medly Health, a digital pharmacy business. That Brooklyn, New York-based company, which filed for bankruptcy in December, reported it had $110 million...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
A daughter’s TikTok of her pensive father in his empty Santa Rosa restaurant went viral. Now customers are finally coming
Lee’s Noodle House Address: 1010 Hopper Ave., Santa Rosa 95403 Phone: 707-523-2358 Hours: Sunday-Monday 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m., closed Saturdays Website: leenoodlehouse.com. The clip lasts all of seven seconds. The video shows Vuong Lee, wearing a red winter jacket, leaning on the counter of his empty Hopper Avenue restaurant in...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Napa Valley Vintners elects new board leader
Andy Erickson, owner of Favia winery, has been elected chair of Napa Valley Vintners. Along with Erickson, the group’s board elected Cyril Chappellet, president and CEO of Chappellet Vineyard, as vice chair and Jaime Araujo, founder of Trois Noix, as secretary-treasurer. Other members of the 2023 board of directors:...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Staring down bankruptcy, Bed Bath & Beyond says it will sell stock
Bed Bath & Beyond, the struggling home goods retailer with three North Bay locations, announced plans for a public offering Monday, a move that it hopes will allow it to pay off its debts and possibly stave off bankruptcy. Early last month, Bed Bath & Beyond warned investors that bankruptcy...
Comments / 0