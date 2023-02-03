Eight workers who keep grapevines in shape came out on top in a field of 106 people at the 21st annual Napa County Pruning Contest. “As a past winner, now judging, I’m proud and happy to be helping and hope to encourage competitors to win,” said Celia Perez of V. Sattui Winery and the first women’s division champion in 2014, “People think that the Pruning Contest is only for men, but I am here to prove it’s for everyone, and that anyone can win.”

NAPA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO