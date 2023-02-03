Read full article on original website
Related
KSLTV
Advocates push to fund resource centers for Utah’s homeless teens
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — The State of Utah is now pushing to help homeless students statewide by opening resource centers in public schools. Several of the centers have already opened, thanks to local community efforts. “There are more than 15,000 young people in the state of Utah who are...
KSLTV
Utah bans ‘shed hunting’ through April as deer struggle through winter
SALT LAKE CITY — “Shed hunting” is a fairly popular activity in Utah, as an estimated 20,000 people head out into the state’s outdoors every late winter and early spring looking for antlers and horns shed by wildlife. However, in an effort to protect wildlife populations,...
KSLTV
UTA free fare year proposed to improve Utah’s air quality
SALT LAKE CITY — The bipartisan Utah Legislative Clean Air Caucus unveiled several bills and appropriations Tuesday aimed at improving air quality in Utah. One of the boldest ideas would enable Utahns to drastically reduce their driving for an entire year. The caucus is also squarely focused on the negative air quality impacts of the shrinking Great Salt Lake.
KSLTV
Utah’s Madeleine Choir School returns for tour including singing for Pope Francis
SALT LAKE CITY — The members of the Madeleine Choir School recently returned from their first international tour in five years. And the highlight was singing at a Mass for Pope Francis. For any faithful Catholic, being in St. Peter’s Basilica at The Vatican can be a once-in-a-lifetime pilgrimage....
KSLTV
Utah reaches annual snowpack normal 2 months early. What happens next?
SALT LAKE CITY — This weekend’s storm pumped more than one foot of snow in parts of the Cottonwood canyons, and helped Utah’s mountain snowpack reach its seasonal normal along the way. The National Weather Service reported that one site near Brighton received 13 inches of snow,...
KSLTV
Bill to make Utah railroad crossings safer advances in House
SALT LAKE CITY —As the Beehive State continues to grow, more people are commuting, whether by car, train, or foot, we have seen more collisions on Utah’s railroads. A new bill aims to increase safety on railroad crossings across the state. HB63 would create the Office of Rail...
KSLTV
Utah state prisons on lockdown after three assaults against officers
SALT LAKE CITY — Two Utah state prison facilities were on lockdown Sunday following an attack in the max unit that sent a corrections officer to the hospital over the weekend. It marks the third assault by an inmate against an officer in a two-week period at the Utah...
KSLTV
Utah lawmakers discussing multiple domestic violence bills to protect victims
SALT LAKE CITY — A domestic violence amendment bill has made it one step closer to reaching the governor’s desk. SB117 passed out of the House committee Tuesday afternoon. A large crowd showed up to hear about the bill and from its supporters. Many of them shared stories that may be familiar to you.
KSLTV
Gas prices jump 26 cents in one week, Utah governor blames supply
SALT LAKE CITY — Gas prices have shot up 40 cents over the last month in Utah, bringing the average cost of a regular gallon of gas to just under $3.67 as of Monday. The price jump comes much sooner than usual as drivers are seeing increases that generally come in March due to more cars on the roads resulting in a higher demand for gas.
KSLTV
Utah Turkish American Association finding ways to help after 7.8 earthquake
SALT LAKE CITY — A group of five gathered in a Salt Lake living room Monday night, in disbelief. Bringing in their friend Ahmet Emre via video chat, the group — all Turkish Americans — began to talk about what they’ve been hearing from family and friends in Turkey.
KSLTV
Governor, lawmakers to address 3 inmate attacks on guards at Utah prisons
SALT LAKE CITY — The maximum-security unit at the Utah State Prison remained closed to visitors Monday after an inmate attacked a correctional officer on Saturday. It was the third attack in two weeks. “This is a very serious concern, not just for the legislature, but it should be...
KSLTV
FBI warns about spike in financial sextortion crimes against youth
SALT LAKE CITY — The FBI is putting out a warning to families as they’re seeing criminals have found a new target in our youth. The result is an explosion of financial sextortion among kids around the world. It’s a worldwide problem, and Utah is not exempt. FBI...
KSLTV
‘It’s devastating:’ Utahn born in Turkey expresses her concerns after 7.8 earthquake
SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah Seismograph Stations recorded the massive earthquake that rocked Turkey early Monday. The destructive energy generated by the earthquake in Turkey dwarfs the earthquake that rattled Magna nearly three years ago. That’s distressing to a Salt Lake City café owner who was born not far from the epicenter and still has family and friends in that area.
Comments / 0