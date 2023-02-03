ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
KSLTV

Advocates push to fund resource centers for Utah’s homeless teens

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — The State of Utah is now pushing to help homeless students statewide by opening resource centers in public schools. Several of the centers have already opened, thanks to local community efforts. “There are more than 15,000 young people in the state of Utah who are...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

UTA free fare year proposed to improve Utah’s air quality

SALT LAKE CITY — The bipartisan Utah Legislative Clean Air Caucus unveiled several bills and appropriations Tuesday aimed at improving air quality in Utah. One of the boldest ideas would enable Utahns to drastically reduce their driving for an entire year. The caucus is also squarely focused on the negative air quality impacts of the shrinking Great Salt Lake.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Utah reaches annual snowpack normal 2 months early. What happens next?

SALT LAKE CITY — This weekend’s storm pumped more than one foot of snow in parts of the Cottonwood canyons, and helped Utah’s mountain snowpack reach its seasonal normal along the way. The National Weather Service reported that one site near Brighton received 13 inches of snow,...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Bill to make Utah railroad crossings safer advances in House

SALT LAKE CITY —As the Beehive State continues to grow, more people are commuting, whether by car, train, or foot, we have seen more collisions on Utah’s railroads. A new bill aims to increase safety on railroad crossings across the state. HB63 would create the Office of Rail...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Gas prices jump 26 cents in one week, Utah governor blames supply

SALT LAKE CITY — Gas prices have shot up 40 cents over the last month in Utah, bringing the average cost of a regular gallon of gas to just under $3.67 as of Monday. The price jump comes much sooner than usual as drivers are seeing increases that generally come in March due to more cars on the roads resulting in a higher demand for gas.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

‘It’s devastating:’ Utahn born in Turkey expresses her concerns after 7.8 earthquake

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah Seismograph Stations recorded the massive earthquake that rocked Turkey early Monday. The destructive energy generated by the earthquake in Turkey dwarfs the earthquake that rattled Magna nearly three years ago. That’s distressing to a Salt Lake City café owner who was born not far from the epicenter and still has family and friends in that area.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy