ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLTV

One dead in 4-vehicle crash; Highway 40 closed in both directions

HEBER, Utah — One person is dead in a crash involving four vehicles that has closed U.S. Highway 40 in both directions. According to Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 10:55 a.m. near milepost 13, which is near the intersection with State route 32 just north of Heber City.
HEBER CITY, UT
KSLTV

UTA free fare year proposed to improve Utah’s air quality

SALT LAKE CITY — The bipartisan Utah Legislative Clean Air Caucus unveiled several bills and appropriations Tuesday aimed at improving air quality in Utah. One of the boldest ideas would enable Utahns to drastically reduce their driving for an entire year. The caucus is also squarely focused on the negative air quality impacts of the shrinking Great Salt Lake.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Utah worker’s arm partially amputated after coat is pulled into machinery

A man in his 20s suffered a partial amputation of his arm in an accident with an auger Tuesday. The man, who has not been identified, was working on monastery crop land while wearing a coat. At approximately 4:43 p.m. he reached into the machinery and his coat was caught in the auger. The machinery pulled his coat and limb into the auger, partially severing it according to David Reid, Deputy Chief with Weber Fire District.
WEBER COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Man found dead at Park City apartment complex

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A man was found dead at an apartment complex in Park City Tuesday morning. Sgt. Felicia Sotelo with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office told KSL the body was found at Slopeside Village at Park City. Sotelo said the cause of death or how long...
PARK CITY, UT
KSLTV

New Provo Airport discussing expansion after year of rapid growth

SALT LAKE CITY — It would be easy to think things are pretty slow at the Provo Airport. There are some days where the terminal is empty for most of the day. However, Provo airport manager Brian Torgersen says the brand-new airport, which opened this past summer, is already at capacity.
PROVO, UT
KSLTV

Crossing guard hospitalized after being struck by car in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — An Ogden City crossing guard was hit by a car early Tuesday morning while setting up. The collision happened at the intersection of Harrop Street and Monroe Boulevard at approximately 6:55 a.m. “The crosswalk was not operating as a school crossing, and no children were involved,”...
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

Man arrested after robbing SLC bank

SALT LAKE CITY — A 31-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after police say he robbed a bank in Salt Lake City. According to a press release from the Salt Lake City Police Department, he demanded money from employees at a bank near 400 East and 300 South at 10:07 a.m. He then took the undisclosed amount of money and walked out.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Gas prices jump 26 cents in one week, Utah governor blames supply

SALT LAKE CITY — Gas prices have shot up 40 cents over the last month in Utah, bringing the average cost of a regular gallon of gas to just under $3.67 as of Monday. The price jump comes much sooner than usual as drivers are seeing increases that generally come in March due to more cars on the roads resulting in a higher demand for gas.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Group considers master plan for trail systems in three canyons

MILLCREEK, Utah — The secret is out that Utah has some beloved trails. The question now is: What do the next several years look like for trail usage and the health of the ecosystem?. That’s what the Tri-Canyon Trails Master Plan will lay out with input from the public....
MILLCREEK, UT
KSLTV

Plan seeks to keep homeless off Salt Lake streets during NBA All-Star weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — Homeless advocates in Salt Lake City say they have been offered money to temporarily house homeless people during the upcoming NBA All-Star Game. “They’re trying to show the world, the NBA, everybody that Salt Lake City is this clean and pristine place that is vibrant — and any kind of homelessness situation will bring down that vibrance and will bring down the image that our mayor wants to portray to the world,” said Carl Moore of Our Unsheltered Relatives.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

‘It’s devastating:’ Utahn born in Turkey expresses her concerns after 7.8 earthquake

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah Seismograph Stations recorded the massive earthquake that rocked Turkey early Monday. The destructive energy generated by the earthquake in Turkey dwarfs the earthquake that rattled Magna nearly three years ago. That’s distressing to a Salt Lake City café owner who was born not far from the epicenter and still has family and friends in that area.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Woods Cross K-9 earns top award in the nation for arrests

WOODS CROSS, Utah — A Woods Cross Police Department K-9 duo received a national reward for their police work on Tuesday. Woods Cross PD Detective Burton and K-9 Flash earned the Fiat Justitia Award from Operation Underground Railroad, according to the Woods Cross PD Facebook page. “OUR said that...
WOODS CROSS, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy