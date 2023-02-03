Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular food chain opening another new location in UtahKristen WaltersSandy, UT
Target Replacing Dillard’s at Major U.S. Shopping MallJoel EisenbergProvo, UT
Last Few Days To See This Play at Pioneer Theatre Company at the University of UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Utah Symphony Will Have Pre-Valentine's Day PerformancesS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Clark Planetarium Is a Good Place to Visit in Downtown Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
KSLTV
One dead in 4-vehicle crash; Highway 40 closed in both directions
HEBER, Utah — One person is dead in a crash involving four vehicles that has closed U.S. Highway 40 in both directions. According to Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 10:55 a.m. near milepost 13, which is near the intersection with State route 32 just north of Heber City.
KSLTV
Cars crash into Utah building and residence in separate incidents
PLEASANT VIEW, Utah — Two buildings in Pleasant View were damaged Tuesday after cars crashed into them. The first incident occurred at a business on the 1100 West block of 2700 North, while the second occurred at a residence on the 2400 block of U.S. Highway 89. Thankfully, neither...
KSLTV
Car ends up in embankment after driving recklessly through Salt Lake County
SALT LAKE CITY — A pursuit in Salt Lake County ended Tuesday afternoon after the driver struck another vehicle while trying to escape a traffic stop and slid down an embankment. The incident began when an agent with the State Bureau of Investigation noticed a truck driving recklessly on...
KSLTV
UTA free fare year proposed to improve Utah’s air quality
SALT LAKE CITY — The bipartisan Utah Legislative Clean Air Caucus unveiled several bills and appropriations Tuesday aimed at improving air quality in Utah. One of the boldest ideas would enable Utahns to drastically reduce their driving for an entire year. The caucus is also squarely focused on the negative air quality impacts of the shrinking Great Salt Lake.
KSLTV
Utah worker’s arm partially amputated after coat is pulled into machinery
A man in his 20s suffered a partial amputation of his arm in an accident with an auger Tuesday. The man, who has not been identified, was working on monastery crop land while wearing a coat. At approximately 4:43 p.m. he reached into the machinery and his coat was caught in the auger. The machinery pulled his coat and limb into the auger, partially severing it according to David Reid, Deputy Chief with Weber Fire District.
KSLTV
Man found dead at Park City apartment complex
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A man was found dead at an apartment complex in Park City Tuesday morning. Sgt. Felicia Sotelo with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office told KSL the body was found at Slopeside Village at Park City. Sotelo said the cause of death or how long...
KSLTV
New Provo Airport discussing expansion after year of rapid growth
SALT LAKE CITY — It would be easy to think things are pretty slow at the Provo Airport. There are some days where the terminal is empty for most of the day. However, Provo airport manager Brian Torgersen says the brand-new airport, which opened this past summer, is already at capacity.
KSLTV
USPS offers $50,000 award for information on robbery suspect
SALT LAKE CITY — The USPS is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a robbery suspect. On Feb. 7 at approximately 11 a.m., a USPS employee was robbed by the suspect riding a green and white Kawasaki dirt bike at a USPS facility on 30 W 900 S.
KSLTV
Crossing guard hospitalized after being struck by car in Ogden
OGDEN, Utah — An Ogden City crossing guard was hit by a car early Tuesday morning while setting up. The collision happened at the intersection of Harrop Street and Monroe Boulevard at approximately 6:55 a.m. “The crosswalk was not operating as a school crossing, and no children were involved,”...
KSLTV
Man arrested after threatening driver with gun in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A 31-year-old man was arrested Monday morning after police say he threatened another person with a gun during a road rage incident. At 3:07 a.m., a man called 9-1-1 to report a white car following him near 800 West and North Temple Street in Salt Lake City.
KSLTV
Man arrested after robbing SLC bank
SALT LAKE CITY — A 31-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after police say he robbed a bank in Salt Lake City. According to a press release from the Salt Lake City Police Department, he demanded money from employees at a bank near 400 East and 300 South at 10:07 a.m. He then took the undisclosed amount of money and walked out.
KSLTV
Two men steal wallet from car, charge $5,600 on victim’s credit cards
LEHI, Utah — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people involved in a car burglary in Lehi. The crime occurred in the morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 15, according to a Facebook post from the Lehi City Police Department. The men are accused of...
KSLTV
Gas prices jump 26 cents in one week, Utah governor blames supply
SALT LAKE CITY — Gas prices have shot up 40 cents over the last month in Utah, bringing the average cost of a regular gallon of gas to just under $3.67 as of Monday. The price jump comes much sooner than usual as drivers are seeing increases that generally come in March due to more cars on the roads resulting in a higher demand for gas.
KSLTV
Group considers master plan for trail systems in three canyons
MILLCREEK, Utah — The secret is out that Utah has some beloved trails. The question now is: What do the next several years look like for trail usage and the health of the ecosystem?. That’s what the Tri-Canyon Trails Master Plan will lay out with input from the public....
KSLTV
Plan seeks to keep homeless off Salt Lake streets during NBA All-Star weekend
SALT LAKE CITY — Homeless advocates in Salt Lake City say they have been offered money to temporarily house homeless people during the upcoming NBA All-Star Game. “They’re trying to show the world, the NBA, everybody that Salt Lake City is this clean and pristine place that is vibrant — and any kind of homelessness situation will bring down that vibrance and will bring down the image that our mayor wants to portray to the world,” said Carl Moore of Our Unsheltered Relatives.
KSLTV
‘It’s devastating:’ Utahn born in Turkey expresses her concerns after 7.8 earthquake
SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah Seismograph Stations recorded the massive earthquake that rocked Turkey early Monday. The destructive energy generated by the earthquake in Turkey dwarfs the earthquake that rattled Magna nearly three years ago. That’s distressing to a Salt Lake City café owner who was born not far from the epicenter and still has family and friends in that area.
KSLTV
Casey Scott surprises drivers with free gas cards and Valentine’s Day candy
SALT LAKE CITY — Casey Scott was out and about Wednesday morning, surprising drivers with some free gas cards and Valentine’s Day candy. Tune into KSL Today each Wednesday from 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. to see where Casey will pop up next!
KSLTV
Woods Cross K-9 earns top award in the nation for arrests
WOODS CROSS, Utah — A Woods Cross Police Department K-9 duo received a national reward for their police work on Tuesday. Woods Cross PD Detective Burton and K-9 Flash earned the Fiat Justitia Award from Operation Underground Railroad, according to the Woods Cross PD Facebook page. “OUR said that...
KSLTV
Website names Salt Lake roaster one of the country’s best
SALT LAKE CITY — For some, few things help get the day off to a great start better than that morning cup of joe. The website tripstodiscover.com, recently listed Salt Lake City’s Publik Coffee Roasters as one of the very best places to get that caffeine dose. Publik...
KSLTV
Utah state prisons on lockdown after three assaults against officers
SALT LAKE CITY — Two Utah state prison facilities were on lockdown Sunday following an attack in the max unit that sent a corrections officer to the hospital over the weekend. It marks the third assault by an inmate against an officer in a two-week period at the Utah...
Comments / 0