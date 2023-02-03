Survey pushes focus on teacher recruitment, retention amid shortages in Illinois

Read full article on original website
starvedrock.media
Additional 2,100 Illinoisans not subject to state’s gun ban after latest TRO
(The Center Square) – About 2,100 more Illinois citizens are now safe from the state enforcing Illinois’ gun ban against them after a third temporary restraining order was issued Wednesday. Macon County Judge Rodney Forbes heard the case in Decatur Friday brought by state Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur,...
starvedrock.media
Illinois spending on 'megasites' to attract manufacturers and industrial centers
(The Center Square) – The state of Illinois is now offering taxpayer-funded grants to develop industrial sites to attract businesses. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced $40 million in funding for the development of so-called "megasites," which are large areas ready for occupancy for manufacturers, industrial centers, distribution centers and more.
starvedrock.media
As Illinois aims to add more wind farms, concerns raised about wildlife
(The Center Square) – As Illinois forges ahead with plans to assist in the adding of more wind farms around the state, environmentalists say there is a downside. Hundreds of thousands of birds and bats perish annually in collisions with turbine blades and other equipment at renewable energy installations.
starvedrock.media
Most popular girl names in the '00s in Illinois
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 2000s in Illinois using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
starvedrock.media
Madigan ally doesn't want jury to hear about 'rape in Champaign' email
(The Center Square) – An ally of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan doesn't want a jury to hear about a 2012 email he sent that mentioned an alleged rape in Champaign and fraudulent payroll practices. Michael McClain, a former state lawmaker, longtime lobbyist and close confidante of Madigan,...
starvedrock.media
Missing man’s body found in submerged car in O’Fallon, Ill., retention pond near hospital
O’FALLON, Ill. — Divers have recovered the body and vehicle of a Metro East man in a retention pond at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. David Foster, 50, of Swansea, had been missing since Jan. 13 when he left work in the Belleville area. Police said they don’t suspect...
starvedrock.media
La Salle City Council hears from residents affected by Carus fire
Monday's La Salle City Council meeting was a largely civil discussion of the Carus fire. Tempers flared at the last meeting, but since then, it appears cooler heads prevailed last night while speaking of the chemical fallout of January 11th. Brad Brown spoke to a packed house about test results processed by his firm, Brownfield Environmental Engineering. Brownfield took many soil samples from an area covered by the smoke and one sample from Rotary Park lake. Brown has this to say:
