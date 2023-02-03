2 vehicle crash causes delays on northbound I-5

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A traffic collision between two vehicles occurred on northbound I-5 just south of Grapevine Road causing a closure of two lanes.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, at around 3:45 p.m. a red SUV traveling southbound made a U-turn from the center divider and collided with a Dodge Ram pickup truck traveling northbound.

As of 4:13 p.m., both lanes 3 and 4 of Grapevine Road have been closed.

