Bakersfield, CA

2 vehicle crash causes delays on northbound I-5

By Dalu Okoli
 6 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A traffic collision between two vehicles occurred on northbound I-5 just south of Grapevine Road causing a closure of two lanes.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, at around 3:45 p.m. a red SUV traveling southbound made a U-turn from the center divider and collided with a Dodge Ram pickup truck traveling northbound.

As of 4:13 p.m., both lanes 3 and 4 of Grapevine Road have been closed.

Check back for updates.

KGET

1 dead in vehicle versus pedestrian collision in south Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday evening in south Bakersfield, according to a release from the California Highway Patrol. CHP officers responded to a call of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash at the intersection of South Union Avenue at Adams Street, around 6:48 p.m. and investigated […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Crash slowing traffic on Calloway Dr in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A crash was reported on Calloway Drive near Gleneagles Drive and is slowing traffic. The crash was reported around 5:20 p.m., according to the City of Bakersfield traffic hazard page. It is not immediately clear if there are any injuries or who was involved. Expect delays.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD officer ran stop sign in deadly South Vineland Road crash: CHP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield police officer was speeding and ran a stop sign in a deadly crash last month, actions that could result in criminal charges, according to a California Highway Patrol investigator. “Based on the circumstances of the collision I believe the driver of the Ford Taurus was in violation of . […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 person dead after crash on South Union Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person is dead after a vehicle and pedestrian crash near South Union Avenue and Adams Street Tuesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page. According to CHP, the crash was reported around 6:49 p.m. This crash was believed to be a hit-and-run but a highway patrol […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Key News Network

5 Hospitalized After 2-Vehicle Traffic Collision

California City, Kern County, CA: Five people were injured in a two-vehicle traffic collision Sunday evening, Feb. 5, at approximately 6:25 p.m. in the city of California City. California City Police Department responded to a traffic collision on the 6700 block of California City Boulevard where officers discovered two SUVs...
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
KGET

Fuel leak clean-up from a crash slowing traffic on Truxtun

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fire crews are near Truxtun Avenue and Empire Drive cleaning up after a traffic collision led to a fuel leak, according to the Bakersfield Fire Department. According to the Pulspoint website the crash happened around 4:48 p.m. According to the Bakersfield Police Department, three vehicles were involved in this crash and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Victims’ attorneys react to warrant on fatal BPD crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An officer might face manslaughter charges in connection to a deadly crash on South Vineland and Muller roads that left one dead and three injured. Documents obtained by 17 News give a first glimpse into the investigation by the California Highway Patrol, which is leading the investigation of the crash. The […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

15-year-old Bakersfield boy dies in east Bakersfield collision

A 15-year-old boy died Saturday after a man driving a reportedly stolen car ran a stop sign and drove into another car in east Bakersfield, the California Highway Patrol said Monday in a news release. Timothy Leal, 18, was driving a stolen Kia Optima going west on Irene Street and...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

CHP: Alleged drunken driver ran stop sign, left scene of deadly crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An 18-year-old driver ran a stop sign in a stolen vehicle on Saturday and was hit by a pickup, killing a passenger in the stolen car, according to California Highway Patrol. Officers released more details Monday about the deadly crash that occurred over the weekend. According to a CHP release, Timothy […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man gets 2 years in deadly hit-and-run crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An unlicensed driver who pleaded no contest to fleeing the scene of a deadly crash in northeast Bakersfield was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison. David Comonfort Alvarez, 28, pleaded no contest last month to hit-and-run causing death and reckless driving in the May 28 crash that killed Morgan Lafaye Barber, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD seek at-risk missing 82-year-old man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance locating a missing at-risk man, according to a release from the department. William Lee Phillips Sr. was last seen in the 3400 block of Glenridge Street on Feb. 6. He is considered at-risk due to a medical condition, BPD said. Officials […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

BPD: Man found shot in front yard in east Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Bakersfield police is looking for the person responsible for shooting and hurting a man in east Bakersfield Monday night. According to police, on February 6th, 2023, at around 7:41 p.m., officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of Pershing Street, south of California Avenue.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Dry conditions and possibility of dense fog in Kern

Dry conditions continue to prevail across Kern County through Friday as a high-pressure system remains overhead. Tonight, look for patchy to dense fog during the night and into the morning for areas north of Bakersfield. A Dense fog Advisory is active from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Thursday. A low-pressure system will come into […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

2 suspects at large after Union Ave motel shooting: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for two men who allegedly shot another at the Plaza Motel in east Bakersfield early Tuesday morning. BPD officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting just after 2 a.m. at the Plaza Motel located in the 700 block of Union Avenue. When officers […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD searching for at-risk 20-year-old man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for David Amatrading, 20. According to the police department, Amatrading was last seen on San Emidio Street Tuesday and is considered at risk because of medical conditions. Amatrading is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall with black hair […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 person dead in rollover crash on Alta Vista Drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fatality occurred on Alta Vista Drive on Saturday at 7:21 a.m. when a grey vehicle rolled over and crashed into a building, claiming the life of at least one of the occupants. According to the Bakersfield Fire Department, the vehicle carrying three individuals rammed into a house on 2200 Alta […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man shot in front yard of his home, suspect at large: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man was shot in the front yard of his home Monday evening in East Bakersfield and police are looking for the shooter, according to a news release from the department. Around 7:41 p.m. officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of Pershing Street, just […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man pleads not guilty to shooting at Bakersfield police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of shooting at police pleaded not guilty Wednesday to 11 felony charges. Steven Jimenez, 32, was ordered held without bail and is due back in court Feb. 22. Police say Jimenez on Sunday fired at officers on Baker Street but got away. Early Monday, officers tried to arrest […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
