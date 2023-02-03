Read full article on original website
New bill may squash proposed Pierce County airport plans
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - The Washington legislature greenlit a commission to site a new airport, and now, there's a legislative push to kill the group and start over. While the year 2050 seems like a long time away, state aviation experts say Washington will outgrow The Seattle-Tacoma International Airport by that year. Back in 2019, the state began talks to seek a new location that would build a new airport that would alleviate the expected congestion.
King County, Seattle drop COVID-19 vaccine mandate
SEATTLE - King County and the City of Seattle on Monday officially dropped their COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Employees with the city and county must no longer provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 as a condition of employment, effective immediately. King County Executive Dow Constantine and Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell made the announcement Monday, following guidance from Public Health – Seattle & King County.
Suspect arrested after threatening Bellevue construction workers with rifle
BELLEVUE, Wash. - Bellevue Police arrested a 74-year-old man for threatening construction workers with a rifle late Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say the suspect wielded a semi-automatic rifle and threatened workers at a site near 106th Ave NE and NE 12th St. A large police response was mobilized to the area...
Caught on camera: Car speeds away after Arlington man shot
ARLINGTON, Wash. - A car believed to have been involved in a rural Snohomish County shooting was caught on security video speeding from the victim's driveway. Snohomish County investigators say it happened off of 116th Street NE near Arlington. Neighbors say it's a sad situation for the family of the man who was shot. Security video shows a car pulling in, then racing away as people run out to check on the victim.
Marysville Police looking to ID 2 suspects who broke into Won's Asian Market
MARYSVILLE, Wash. - The owners of Won’s Asian Market in Marysville are asking for the public’s help to identify the two suspects who broke into their store around 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 2. The store has only been operating for about eight months. As soon as the two...
Man arrested in Tacoma for building explosives in home, police say
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police arrested a 45-year-old man Wednesday for allegedly making and using explosives. According to authorities, community members reached out to Community Liaison Officers to report explosions coming from the suspect’s home. Tacoma detectives and the FBI’s Joint Terrorism task force began investigating the man. They...
Road closed after 2 cars, commercial truck crash near Federal Way
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Roads have been closed near Federal Way after a crash sent two cars and a commercial truck over an embankment. Fire officials say the crash happened before 12 p.m. near 55th Ave S and S 272nd St. Photos show what appears to be a Pro-Vac chemical...
Deputies looking for women present at deadly mail theft incident, may be with another wanted felon
TACOMA, Wash. - The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office is looking for two women who were in a vehicle with an acquaintance when he was shot and killed for allegedly stealing mail. Deputies believe these women are with a wanted felon and all three are being sought by authorities. Detectives say...
Forklift driver arrested for DUI in deadly crash in Greenwood
SEATTLE - One person was killed and two others were injured following a crash involving a forklift, an SUV and a landscape truck in Seattle's Greenwood neighborhood. Seattle Fire Department responded to the intersection of Aurora Ave. N and N. 96th St. around 3:27 p.m. for reports of a crash. Dispatch initially went out as at least two people were trapped in a vehicle.
SPD: Man arrested after setting hotel room mattress on fire, leaving
SEATTLE - A man was arrested in downtown Seattle after reportedly setting a bed on fire in his hotel room Tuesday evening. Officers were called around 8 p.m. Tuesday to reports of a 26-year-old man setting his mattress on fire, then leaving his hotel room. While police spoke with a hotel employee, firefighters arrived to extinguish the flames.
Several pets killed in Snohomish County house fire
Investigators believe the fire started in the kitchen. Everyone was able to get out but some pets were killed and others are missing.
Seattle violent crime rates
We continue to track the rising crime rates and Seattle police released their final 2022 report. While crime is on the rise, it's violent crime numbers that are catching our eye.
Docs: Man bailed out of jail with stolen credit card before deadly shooting
The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office is looking for two women who were in a vehicle with an acquaintance when he was shot and killed for allegedly stealing mail. Deputies believe these women are with a wanted felon and all three are being sought by authorities.
Pierce County ME's Office needs help identifying deceased man
Investigators need help identifying a man whose body was found in a wooded area in Tacoma last June. The Medical Examiner's Office released a new sketch.
Man shot, killed in South Seattle, no suspects identified
SEATTLE - A man was shot and killed in South Seattle early Tuesday morning, and police are still looking for a suspect. Officers were called to a home near Rainier Ave S and S Willow St at 6:58 a.m., responding to reports of a person down. When they arrived, they found a 38-year-old man dead with gunshot wounds.
Inside the aftermath of a 7.8 magnitude earthquake
More than 8,000 people have been pulled from the rubble after Turkey, Syria's devastatingly deadly 7.8 magnitude earthquake. Maximillian Dixon with the Military Department's Emergency Management Division joins Good Day Seattle to describe what an earthquake of similar strength would impact people in Western Washington.
Recently promoted dancers with Pacific Northwest Ballet reflect on Black achievement in the performing arts
SEATTLE - As FOX 13 continues to celebrate Black History Month, we take a look at the achievements made in the performing arts. The world-renowned Pacific Northwest Ballet recently promoted its very first Black female soloist and primary dancers. Grace, elegance, power. Those words can be used to describe dancers...
WSP investigating deadly crash between a car and person walking on WB I-90 near Snoqualmie
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating after a car hit and killed a person walking on Westbound I-90 on Monday. According to the WSP, at around 9:00 p.m, troopers responded to a crash on westbound I-90 at Milepost 27 near the Snoqualmie Casino. Investigators say the...
Seattle weather: Hint of spring on Thursday, wet by Friday
SEATTLE - Enjoy our beautiful weather tomorrow before lowland rain, mountain snow and wind return Friday. Highs Wednesday afternoon will lift into the mid to upper 40s. A few glimpses of sunshine Wednesday will be lovely. We'll be mainly dry and quiet today, but rain could push into the coast the afternoon and evening.
More than $17M worth of drugs seized in 2022 by King County deputies
BURIEN, Wash. - The King County Sheriff's Office said more than $17 million worth drugs were seized by the agency last year and officials continue to ramp up their efforts in keeping them off the streets. On Monday, Executive Dow Constantine and Undersheriff Jesse Anderson gave a progress report and...
