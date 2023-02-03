ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas man accused in girlfriend's abduction

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an abduction have made an arrest. Just after 12:30p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the 1200 block of E. Mt. Vernon in Wichita for a disturbance, abduction call, according to Officer Juan Rebolledo. A witnesses reported seeing two men arguing with a woman and forcibly...
SUV struck Kan. deputy's patrol vehicle on a traffic stop

COWLEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities took three suspects into custody after a car struck a deputy's vehicle who was involved in an earlier traffic stop. Just after 8p.m. Sunday, Corporal Roger Wilt with the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office was on a traffic stop in the 26,000 block of 85th Road, according to Sheriff Dave Faletti.
Kan. felon charged after found with 13-year-old at motel

SEDGWICK COUNTY—A Kansas man with a history of crime is facing child sex crime charges. On Jan. 27, Lorenzo Gary, 37 of Wichita, was charged with 2 counts of rape, aggravated indecent liberties with a child, contributing to a child’s misconduct or deprivation, and incest, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
Kansas felon who escaped from Dec. arrest found dead

An escapee from Saline County was found dead after law enforcement personnel in Rice County attempted to arrest him Sunday morning, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan. Just after 11:50 p.m. Dec. 28, a Saline County Sheriff's deputy near the intersection of N. Broadway Boulevard and State Street noticed...
Kan. suspect wearing red shoes, pants stole deposit bag of cash

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and asking the public for help to identify a suspect. Just after 9:a.m. on January 19, police responded to a robbery call at a gas station in the 2000 block of S. Oliver in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy. An employee of a gas station was walking to her vehicle with a bank deposit bag full of cash when an unknown suspect ran by and took it from her.
