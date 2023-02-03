ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First responders dispatched to 3-vehicle crash in Princeton

By Aaron Chatman
 6 days ago

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — Traffic stalled late Thursday afternoon as first-responders worked a 3-vehicle accident in Princeton.

Officials say the crash happened shortly before 4:30 pm. at Kensington Drive and Broadway Street.

Princeton Area Firefighters Union Local 1634 shared photos of the accident on Facebook, one of which showed a sedan with what appears to be heavy front damage and a cracked windshield.

(Courtesy: Princeton Area Firefighters Union Local 1634)

Police, AMR and an ambulance could be seen blocking the road while crews worked to clean up the crash. According to firefighters, one person was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Fire officials say this was the third accident first-responders were dispatched to that day.

WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

