Bentzel discusses Monday incident at HHS, says board likely to purchase weapons-detecting equipment
Christian County School System Superintendent Chris Bentzel discussed a student bringing a gun to Hopkinsville High School Monday during a Tuesday morning appearance on WHOP and says they hope to soon have weapons-detecting machinery in place at both high schools. Bentzel says the male juvenile who allegedly attempted to run...
Tina Jarrett to lead Inspire Early Learning Academy
The Christian County Public School System has announced the hiring of Tina Jarrett as the Coordinator of Inspire Early Learning Academy. According to a news release, Jarrett has served as the director for Promise Land Preschool for the past 15 years and is a graduate of Caldwell County High School. She received her Associate Degree in Early Childhood Education from Hopkinsville Community College in 2000.
City of Hopkinsville receives clean audit report
The City of Hopkinsville received a clean audit, with the report presented to Hopkinsville City Council Tuesday evening. Kelly Webb with York, Neel and Associates took the time to explain the auditing process and what items and information they use to formulate the audit and how they come to their conclusion. She says the City did receive a ‘clean’ opinion, which is what you want in an audit.
Sova steps down as library director, Luna steps up in interim
The Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library is passing into more-than-capable hands, as DeeAnna Sova steps down as Executive Director and Tiffany Luna steps into her place. Sova has served as the head of the library for nearly five years and recently accepted a position at Ascend Elements—she says things have changed...
Pennyroyal Center part of four-way consolidation partnership
Pennyroyal Center is among four non‐profit mental health agencies in Kentucky that are creating a new partnership. LifeSkills, Inc. in Bowling Green, Communicare, Inc. in Elizabethtown, Four Rivers Behavioral Health in Paducah and Pennyroyal Center in Hopkinsville are consolidating to form one of the largest community mental health centers in the Commonwealth. A news release says the agencies have signed a letter of intent and are near the conclusion of the due diligence process. A name for the newly created organization will be announced at a later date.
Schools lockdown after gun found on HHS campus, student in custody
Public schools were placed on lockdown Monday afternoon in Christian County after a student was found to be armed with a handgun at Hopkinsville High School. Hopkinsville Police Captain Rico Rodriguez says a student reported that another male student on campus had a handgun about 1:25 p.m. The school resource...
Literacy Council, Leadership teaming up to publish children’s book
The Rotary Club of Hopkinsville heard from the Christian County Literacy Council at Tuesday’s meeting and learned of how they’ve been encouraging early literacy and upcoming projects. The Literacy Council has been host to numerous events the past few months, from Cookies with Santa, to writing contests to...
Christian County Schools and University Heights Academy Address Game Altercation
HOPKINSVILLE, KY (February 6, 2023). Christian County Public Schools along with University Heights Academy has announced that the incident which occurred on February 4, 2023, during the CCHS/UHA Boys Basketball Game has been addressed by KHSAA. The individuals involved received disciplinary action from the KHSAA. Disciplinary action for the 10...
Police looking for runaway Oak Grove teen
An Oak Grove teenager has been reported missing after reportedly running away from home. The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old Haley Allen. She is a white female who was last seen on February 2 around 2 p.m. getting into a maroon vehicle at a residence on Green Acres Drive in Clarksville.
Christian County High School Names Samantha Self as Head Volleyball Coach
HOPKINSVILLE, KY (February 8, 2023). On Wednesday, Christian County High School Athletic Director Trey Wheeler announced Samantha Self as Head Coach for the Lady Colonel volleyball team. Self was a 4-year varsity starter for her high school team and also competed in club volleyball. She has 4 years of volleyball officiating experience at the high school and collegiate levels.
Mixed Bag As Christian County Visits Logan County
Christian County tipped off their week on the hardwood with a visit to Logan County in both girls and boys action. It was all Logan County for three of the four halves of action. Luckily, the Colonels would come up with quite a second half performance to send everyone home on a positive note; more on that later.
MISSING JUVENILE ALERT: Police looking for 16-year-old runaway
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they try to locate a 16-year-old runaway juvenile. The juvenile has been identified as Haley Allen, 16, of Oak Grove. CPD said in a news release that she was last seen on...
KSP troopers to be placed at Adair, other juvenile detention facilites
Governor Andy Beshear announced late last week that Kentucky State Police will soon be placed at all three high-security juvenile detention facilities in neighboring Adair County, Warren County and Fayette County. The KSP troopers will be at the facilities 24-7 until personnel reach a safer point, according to Beshear. The...
Teenager Charged After Bringing A Gun To School
A report of a student with a gun led to Hopkinsville High School being put on lockdown Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say someone told school staff about a teenager with a gun and the student fled on foot when he was confronted. He reportedly tossed the handgun, that had been...
Woman has medical episode behind wheel, crashes into house
A woman was taken to the hospital after her car hit the rear of a home on Winchester Drive Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police Captain Tony Sierra says a woman had a seizure while pulling out of her driveway and entered Millview Court, with her car eventually accelerating through the dead end and jumping a ditch before going through a fence and striking the rear of a home in the 600 block of Winchester.
Two women charged with criminal abuse following HPD investigation
Two people were arrested for criminal abuse charges early Wednesday morning after a small child was found walking alone on Greenville Road. Hopkinsville police received a call about 1:30 a.m. of a 4-year old child roaming the streets alone in the area of Coffman Foods near Greenville Road and East First Street and the boy was found wearing only a diaper.
James sentenced to 20 years for role in 2016 Oak Grove murder
Sentencing was held Wednesday morning in Christian Circuit Court for 24-year old Dequavion James, one of the two men convicted for their roles in the 2016 shooting death of De’Andre Palmer in Oak Grove. The original arrest warrant says that on July 16, 2016, James was told by 25-year...
Tommy Hutchinson
(67, of Hopkinsville) The family has chosen creamation with a celebration of life to be held at McKinnie Funeral Home in Crestview, Florida with full military honors at a later date. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
CCWD issues boil water advisory for roads in the Lacy area
The Christian County Water District has issued a boil water advisory for residents in the Lacy area. According to a news release, CCWD had a main line break in Lacy area Monday and after isolating with valves to repair the leak, CCWD is issuing a boil water advisory for the addresses of 12015 to 13934 North Greenville Rd, 11820 to 12536 Fruit Hill Red Bridge Rd, and from 7445 to 7959 Crofton Fruit Hill Rd.
Man taken to hospital, then to jail following Country Club Lane crash
A man was taken first to the hospital and then to jail following a single-vehicle accident Sunday night on Country Club Lane in Hopkinsville. The collision report from Hopkinsville police says 40-year old Johnathan Escobar of Hopkinsville had been traveling near The Pines apartments when his pickup went off the roadway and overturned several times.
