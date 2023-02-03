ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Margaritaville hotel to bring a fresh look to Crescent Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -- The Compass by Margaritaville hotel will break ground in North Myrtle Beach later this year. The new hotel will replace the recently demolished Castaway Beach Inn off 18th Avenue South. Renderings show what the Margaritaville hotel is expected to look like which will feature...
Myrtle Beach officails warning of vendor fees scam ahead of Spring Fest

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach officials are warning of a new scam ahead of April’s Spring Fest. The city took to Facebook Wednesday, saying that it was aware of someone pretending to take vendor fees for the event. The city said it does not accept vendor applications or fees through a third party, such as Facebook, Venmo or PayPal.
Horry County Democrats, Republicans say DNC move to SC stresses diversity, could bring more candidates

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Democratic National Committee is making South Carolina the first state in the Democratic primaries. President Biden proposed the change in December, saying states with more racially diverse populations should have a say earlier on in elections. For several election cycles, Democratic voters in Iowa and New Hampshire have been the first to cast their ballots.
The World Putting League Tournament is coming to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The US Pro MiniGolf Association and Pro League Network are launching a new MiniGolf competition: The World Putting League. The first event is taking place here in Myrtle Beach at Aloha Mini Golf in Myrtle Beach starting February 27th. They will offer a first prize...
4 hurt after multi-car crash in Forestbrook community

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Four people were taken to the hospital after a crash in the Forestbrook community Tuesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called just after 8 a.m. to the area of Wesley Street and Claypond Road for a crash involving four vehicles. Lanes of traffic...
