FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The US Navy Has Released Photos of the Mission to Recover the Downed Chinese Spy BalloonThe Veracity ReportMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
U.S. Navy is Still Recovering Parts of a Downed Chinese Spy Balloon After it Was Shot Down off the Coast of Myrtle BeachZack LoveMyrtle Beach, SC
Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
FAA Issues Ground Stop for North Carolina and South Carolina as Chinese Surveillance Balloon is now over South CarolinaThe Maine WriterSurfside Beach, SC
WMBF
Margaritaville hotel to bring a fresh look to Crescent Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -- The Compass by Margaritaville hotel will break ground in North Myrtle Beach later this year. The new hotel will replace the recently demolished Castaway Beach Inn off 18th Avenue South. Renderings show what the Margaritaville hotel is expected to look like which will feature...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach officails warning of vendor fees scam ahead of Spring Fest
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach officials are warning of a new scam ahead of April’s Spring Fest. The city took to Facebook Wednesday, saying that it was aware of someone pretending to take vendor fees for the event. The city said it does not accept vendor applications or fees through a third party, such as Facebook, Venmo or PayPal.
WMBF
Grand Strand fire station continues rebuild nearly 5 months after Hurricane Ian
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Station 2 was emptied out in September when Hurricane Ian flooded the building. However, FEMA has one final inspection this week and then remodeling can begin. Hurricane Ian destroyed all the station’s appliances, knocked out electricity, drenched its drywall and...
WMBF
Surfside Beach parking for non-residents, non-owners sells out on registration opening day
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Registration for Surfside Beach parking opened Monday, and only a few hours later the town announced it had sold out of non-resident/non-owner parking. The town implemented a new program this year, car decals will now be a thing of the past and the parking system...
WMBF
North Myrtle Beach Police Department launches new program to curb trespassing
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The North Myrtle Beach Police Department recently launched its Trespassing Authorization Program after an uptick in trespassing calls. The new program gives officers permission to ticket or arrest anyone on your property even when you’re not there. This is different from the typical...
WMBF
Margaritaville brand expands in Grand Strand with boutique-style hotel
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Margaritaville is expanding its brand in the Grand Strand with two new hotel projects, including a boutique-style hotel in North Myrtle Beach. The Compass by Margaritaville hotel will break ground in North Myrtle Beach in the coming months and will feature about 150 guestrooms,...
WMBF
‘We regret the delay, but progress is being made’: The latest update on the Longs post office
LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - In just a few months, it will be two years since the Longs Post Office burned down. The fire happened in June 2021, and since then residents have used a temporary post office on wheels, and a row of mailboxes for customers who rent P.O. Boxes.
WMBF
Day 12: SCDNR officially identifies missing 22-year-old boater; search continues along N.C. coast
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Agencies continue to actively search the water for a missing 22-year-old boater who was last seen nearly two weeks ago. SCDNR officially confirmed on Tuesday that the name of the missing boater is Tyler Doyle. On Jan. 26, rescue crews were called out to...
WMBF
Horry County police close Highway 90 in search for bank robbery suspect in Conway area
Day 11: Two agencies continue search for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area. Two agencies continue to actively search the water for the 23-year-old boater who went missing on Jan. 26. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and Brunswick County will continue the search on its 11th day.
WMBF
‘Never give up on your dreams’: Black-owned barber, truck driving school makes history
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s a strange combo -- a CDL truck driving school and a barber school. Both schools are under the same roof -- and they’re now ready to be a resource in the Myrtle Beach community. Jason and Tynisa Collins made their dream come...
WMBF
Are you a winner? $50,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Murrells Inlet
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Three Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina won big during Monday night’s drawing, and one of those tickets was bought in Murrells Inlet. A ticket that was sold at the 7-Eleven along Highway 707 won $50,000 dollars. Another ticket bought in Fountain Inn...
WMBF
Give back to the community this weekend with Hope’s Kitchen: Pack the Van Event
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hope’s Kitchen is dedicated to helping individuals and families in the North Myrtle Beach area that are in need. They provide hot meals, showers, clothing, and personal items, as well as Christian teaching, fellowship, spiritual music, and children’s church. Adults and children alike...
WMBF
Car overturns along Highway 17 Bypass in Murrells Inlet area; injuries reported
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash is causing back-ups near Huntington Beach State Park in the Murrells Inlet area. Midway Fire Rescue said it is responding Tuesday night to the wreck that happened along Highway 17 Bypass near Wesley Road. First responders said one car is reported overturned...
WMBF
Help elevate community theatre and sports with the ESA Dream Foundation
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - ESA DREAM is a non-profit foundation that funds the focused programs. ESA DREAM focuses on Health, Body and Soul through fitness and art. While exercise and health promote optimum body function, the arts heal the conscious and sub-conscious mind. Get Your Tickets To The 2023...
WMBF
Horry County Democrats, Republicans say DNC move to SC stresses diversity, could bring more candidates
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Democratic National Committee is making South Carolina the first state in the Democratic primaries. President Biden proposed the change in December, saying states with more racially diverse populations should have a say earlier on in elections. For several election cycles, Democratic voters in Iowa and New Hampshire have been the first to cast their ballots.
WMBF
HCPD: Little River bank robbery suspect taken into custody after search in Conway area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are investigating a bank robbery near the Little River area. Police said the robbery took place Monday afternoon at a bank in the 3000 block of Highway 9 East. WMBF News reporter Eric Richards found police officers still out at the...
WMBF
The World Putting League Tournament is coming to Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The US Pro MiniGolf Association and Pro League Network are launching a new MiniGolf competition: The World Putting League. The first event is taking place here in Myrtle Beach at Aloha Mini Golf in Myrtle Beach starting February 27th. They will offer a first prize...
WMBF
Report: Chase reached 135 mph in Horry County; suspect drove on wrong side of Highway 31
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Dashcam video showed a dangerous situation that unfolded on Highway 31 on Monday afternoon. Allen Ramsey sent a video to WMBF News, showing a white car speeding past his wife’s car in the wrong direction along the highway. “I’ve never seen anything like...
WMBF
Deputies: Nearly 100 grams of crack cocaine seized in Horry County, arrest made
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man was recently arrested after deputies said nearly 100 grams of crack cocaine was seized during an investigation. The Horry County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found the drugs along with $4,700 in cash and multiple firearms. Anthony Nealey, 43, was then arrested as...
WMBF
4 hurt after multi-car crash in Forestbrook community
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Four people were taken to the hospital after a crash in the Forestbrook community Tuesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called just after 8 a.m. to the area of Wesley Street and Claypond Road for a crash involving four vehicles. Lanes of traffic...
