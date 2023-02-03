Read full article on original website
Search for accused Johnson County scammer hits another state
WHITELAND, Ind. — The search for a Johnson County scammer, accused of taking hundreds of thousands of dollars from his customers, has hit the road to another state. Police say the wanted man, who targeted people trying to restore their cars, is at it again, now stealing from people in West Virginia.
2 arrested for recent Indianapolis house fires
INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators have made two arrests in a pair of arsons this week in Indianapolis. An adult male was arrested Wednesday for a fire that investigators say was intentionally set at a home at Massachusetts Avenue and Rural Street Tuesday, Feb. 7. The fire was reported at 3:50...
More Kia, Hyundai vehicles being stolen in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — A growing number of Hyundai and Kia vehicles are being stolen in Indianapolis. This information comes after 13News contacted IMPD about a social media trend happening nationwide. In the videos, thieves target certain Kia and Hyundai models because the car can start with a USB cord instead...
Police: Pursuit of motorcycle ends with deadly crash in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — An investigation is underway after a two-county police pursuit ended in a deadly crash Tuesday. It happened at County Road 200 West and County Road 700 South in Madison County around 4:28 p.m. Indiana State Police said an Alexandria police officer tried to stop a...
Police bust meth lab in parked RV in Bartholomew County
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Six people were arrested Monday when officers busted a meth lab in an RV and then seized more meth from a home in Bartholomew County. The busts were the culmination of two long-term investigations by the Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET). According to JNET, investigators and...
IMPD drone program protecting community from the sky
INDIANAPOLIS — Around Indianapolis, there's a tool officers are turning to more often to help solve crime in the community. "We're making apprehensions, not every day but multiple during the week," said Sgt. Ron Shelnutt, commander of IMPD's aviation unit. "We're deploying drones multiple times a day, whether it's for the operational side, the district side or SWAT."
Formula shortage is still a problem for parents
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — At 6 months old, Briar has never met a stranger. That is something mom Kenzie Chipman said she hopes doesn't change. "At the doctor's offices, he is really popular with the nurses," Chipman said. But the journey to bring his big smile into the world was...
Man dead in east Indianapolis shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after a shooting Wednesday afternoon on the east side of Indianapolis. Police responded to a report of shots fired in a home in the 2500 block of North Chester Avenue, near East 30th Street and North Sherman Drive, around noon. Officers arrived, got...
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Damaging wind threat
INDIANAPOLIS — Most of central Indiana is under a high wind warning or a wind advisory for Thursday from 7a.m. to 7 p.m. A strong storm system brings rain and the potential for damaging winds to central Indiana Wednesday night into Thursday. The heaviest rain will fall from about 8 p.m. Wednesday through 8 a.m. Thursday.
Garage destroyed, 2 homes damaged in fire on Indy's near southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — A garage was destroyed and two homes sustained minor damage in a fire on Indianapolis' near southeast side Wednesday morning. Fire crews responded to the 2200 block of East Gimber Street, near South Keystone and East Troy avenues, shortly after 5:30 a.m. for reports of a fire.
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Rain Wednesday evening, gusty winds Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS — It will be another mild day across central Indiana. It will be mostly cloudy today with temperatures climbing to near 50 degrees. Temperatures will continue to rise this evening and overnight as a warm front lifts north of central Indiana. Rain will also arrive this evening and will continue into Thursday early afternoon.
Lawmakers seek to name section of Indiana highway in honor of Officer Shahnavaz
INDIANAPOLIS — State lawmakers are considering a way to honor a fallen Elwood police officer. Ofc. Noah Shahnavaz was shot and killed during a traffic stop last July. He had only been with the Elwood Police Department for 11 months. Before that, the 24-year-old officer served five years in the Army.
Tiki Bob's closing, owner calls behavior at bar 'abhorrent'
INDIANAPOLIS — For more than two decades Tiki Bob's Cantina has been one of the many places in downtown Indianapolis for nightlife. The owners have reportedly decided to shut it down. One of the owners shared a Facebook post about the decision to close. "Sadly, I no longer have...
Retired Indiana state trooper hit, killed by car in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A retired Indiana state trooper died last week after being hit by a car in Lafayette. Theodore Dudzinski, 87, was attempting to cross North Ninth Street near the intersection with Ferry Street just before noon on Wednesday, Feb. 1, when he stepped into the path of a car.
Fire destroys rural Howard County apartment
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — Fire crews from six departments responded to a Saturday morning apartment fire in rural Howard County southeast of Kokomo. Nobody was hurt in the fire, which destroyed the two-story apartment in the Timbernest complex off County Road 300 east. The fire started around 7 a.m....
ISP: Thorntown man led trooper on high-speed chase with kids in car
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Thorntown man is facing several charges after a high-speed pursuit in Clinton County last week. Travis Martin, 29, was reportedly spotted speeding and committing other traffic violations by an Indiana State Police trooper on US 52 near Manson Colfax Road on Friday, Feb. 3. The trooper attempted to stop Martin, but he sped southeast on US 52 in an attempt to elude the traffic stop.
Indy pastors seek swift transparency in police use-of-force cases
INDIANAPOLIS — Five Memphis police officers were fired just 13 days after the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols. The officers are charged with second-degree murder. The pastor who leads the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Indianapolis says that swift action by law enforcement and prosecution in Memphis should be an example to Indianapolis and every other community.
2-vehicle crash claims life of Kokomo man
INDIANAPOLIS — A two-vehicle crash in Tipton County claimed the life of a Kokomo man Monday. The collision happened around 3 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 900 West and County Road 300 North. A report by the sheriff's department said a pickup truck driven by 39-year-old Oscar...
IMPD releases bodycam video of man shot in grandmother's driveway
Anthony Maclin's attorneys sent a tort claim notice to Indianapolis leaders on Monday. He was never arrested in the incident.
Police seeking Kokomo man as person of interest in wife's homicide
KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Howard County are searching for a Kokomo man who investigators say is a person of interest in his wife's death. Officers investigating the report of a missing person entered a home on Arundel Drive in Kokomo around 11 a.m. Tuesday and found the body of 41-year-old Sandra Wilson, the person who had been reported missing.
