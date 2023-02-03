ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, IN

WTHR

Search for accused Johnson County scammer hits another state

WHITELAND, Ind. — The search for a Johnson County scammer, accused of taking hundreds of thousands of dollars from his customers, has hit the road to another state. Police say the wanted man, who targeted people trying to restore their cars, is at it again, now stealing from people in West Virginia.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
WTHR

2 arrested for recent Indianapolis house fires

INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators have made two arrests in a pair of arsons this week in Indianapolis. An adult male was arrested Wednesday for a fire that investigators say was intentionally set at a home at Massachusetts Avenue and Rural Street Tuesday, Feb. 7. The fire was reported at 3:50...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

More Kia, Hyundai vehicles being stolen in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A growing number of Hyundai and Kia vehicles are being stolen in Indianapolis. This information comes after 13News contacted IMPD about a social media trend happening nationwide. In the videos, thieves target certain Kia and Hyundai models because the car can start with a USB cord instead...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Police bust meth lab in parked RV in Bartholomew County

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Six people were arrested Monday when officers busted a meth lab in an RV and then seized more meth from a home in Bartholomew County. The busts were the culmination of two long-term investigations by the Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET). According to JNET, investigators and...
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
WTHR

IMPD drone program protecting community from the sky

INDIANAPOLIS — Around Indianapolis, there's a tool officers are turning to more often to help solve crime in the community. "We're making apprehensions, not every day but multiple during the week," said Sgt. Ron Shelnutt, commander of IMPD's aviation unit. "We're deploying drones multiple times a day, whether it's for the operational side, the district side or SWAT."
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Formula shortage is still a problem for parents

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — At 6 months old, Briar has never met a stranger. That is something mom Kenzie Chipman said she hopes doesn't change. "At the doctor's offices, he is really popular with the nurses," Chipman said. But the journey to bring his big smile into the world was...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

Man dead in east Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after a shooting Wednesday afternoon on the east side of Indianapolis. Police responded to a report of shots fired in a home in the 2500 block of North Chester Avenue, near East 30th Street and North Sherman Drive, around noon. Officers arrived, got...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Damaging wind threat

INDIANAPOLIS — Most of central Indiana is under a high wind warning or a wind advisory for Thursday from 7a.m. to 7 p.m. A strong storm system brings rain and the potential for damaging winds to central Indiana Wednesday night into Thursday. The heaviest rain will fall from about 8 p.m. Wednesday through 8 a.m. Thursday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Rain Wednesday evening, gusty winds Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS — It will be another mild day across central Indiana. It will be mostly cloudy today with temperatures climbing to near 50 degrees. Temperatures will continue to rise this evening and overnight as a warm front lifts north of central Indiana. Rain will also arrive this evening and will continue into Thursday early afternoon.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Retired Indiana state trooper hit, killed by car in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A retired Indiana state trooper died last week after being hit by a car in Lafayette. Theodore Dudzinski, 87, was attempting to cross North Ninth Street near the intersection with Ferry Street just before noon on Wednesday, Feb. 1, when he stepped into the path of a car.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

Fire destroys rural Howard County apartment

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — Fire crews from six departments responded to a Saturday morning apartment fire in rural Howard County southeast of Kokomo. Nobody was hurt in the fire, which destroyed the two-story apartment in the Timbernest complex off County Road 300 east. The fire started around 7 a.m....
HOWARD COUNTY, IN
WTHR

ISP: Thorntown man led trooper on high-speed chase with kids in car

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Thorntown man is facing several charges after a high-speed pursuit in Clinton County last week. Travis Martin, 29, was reportedly spotted speeding and committing other traffic violations by an Indiana State Police trooper on US 52 near Manson Colfax Road on Friday, Feb. 3. The trooper attempted to stop Martin, but he sped southeast on US 52 in an attempt to elude the traffic stop.
THORNTOWN, IN
WTHR

Indy pastors seek swift transparency in police use-of-force cases

INDIANAPOLIS — Five Memphis police officers were fired just 13 days after the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols. The officers are charged with second-degree murder. The pastor who leads the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Indianapolis says that swift action by law enforcement and prosecution in Memphis should be an example to Indianapolis and every other community.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

2-vehicle crash claims life of Kokomo man

INDIANAPOLIS — A two-vehicle crash in Tipton County claimed the life of a Kokomo man Monday. The collision happened around 3 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 900 West and County Road 300 North. A report by the sheriff's department said a pickup truck driven by 39-year-old Oscar...
KOKOMO, IN
WTHR

Police seeking Kokomo man as person of interest in wife's homicide

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Howard County are searching for a Kokomo man who investigators say is a person of interest in his wife's death. Officers investigating the report of a missing person entered a home on Arundel Drive in Kokomo around 11 a.m. Tuesday and found the body of 41-year-old Sandra Wilson, the person who had been reported missing.
KOKOMO, IN
