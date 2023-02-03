ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Alien Franchise May Be Reinventing the Queen in a Surprising Way

The upcoming, sixth issue of Marvel's Alien has seemingly given readers a first look at a brand-new kind of Xenomorph queen -- one spinning out of the events of the first five issues of the comic, as well as lore established in 2012's Prometheus. The cover for Alien #6, which is due in stores on ...
RadarOnline

Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim

Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Releases 'Ultra God Mission' Episode 7 Synopsis

Dragon Ball has put out the synopsis for Episode 7 of the "Ultra God Mission" Arc, which is currently running through the Dragon Ball Heroes promo anime. The synopsis reads: "Episode 7: A Turbulent Super Space-Time Battle From Dark King Demigra's Demonic Grasp! - After defeating Super Syn Shenron, it seemed that the crisis was ...
ComicBook

Cancelled Showtime Series Finds New Home at Starz

Television cancellations have been happening across a wide array of networks and streaming services as of late -- but it looks like once recent casualty might ultimately have a happy ending. On Tuesday, a report from The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Starz will be picking up the upcoming television adaptation of Three Women, a week ...
ComicBook

Bleach Cosplay Hypes Up Yoruichi's Thousand-Year Blood War Comeback

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will be returning later this year with its next slate of highly anticipated episodes, and one awesome cosplay is ready for the reunion with Yoruichi Shihouin! After waiting over a decade, Bleach's anime adaptation returned in full and took on the final arc from Tite Kubo's original manga series. Despite all ...
ComicBook

New Super Mario Bros. Movie Poster Teases Luigi's Role

Just a few hours ago, a new poster for The Super Mario Bros. Movie released online, and now a second one has also been revealed. While the previous poster featured Mario, this second one puts Luigi in the spotlight. The poor younger brother has found himself the captive of a pack of Shy Guys, as ...
ComicBook

Jujutsu Kaisen's Creator Hinted at Megumi's Big Twist In an Interview Ages Ago

It turns out that the series creator behind Jujutsu Kaisen hinted at the newest chapter's massive Megumi Fushiguro twist years ago in a very telling interview in retrospect. The Culling Game arc is now working its way through its climax with the manga's newest chapters, and the newest made a major swerve that introduced a ...
ComicBook

DC Reveals Red Canary's Identity

DC's Lazarus Planet event is now underway, throwing a number of heroes and villains from the publisher's canon into uncharted territory. In addition to franchise staples like Batman, Robin, and Martian Manhunter, the event also features some of DC's newer fan-favorites -- including Red Canary. The heroine, who was introduced amid last year's Dark Crisis ...
WASHINGTON STATE
ComicBook

DC Reveals a Surprising Hero Is Related to Amanda Waller

DC has revealed that a surprising new metahuman mystery hero is related to none other than Amanda Waller! DC's Lazarus Planet Next Evolution continues the next big DC story event "Lazarus Planet" in which Ra's al Ghul's infamous Lazarus Pits have gone through a volcanic eruption that has covered the Earth with a Lazarus rain.In ...
ComicBook

Dexter Spinoff Trinity Killer Reportedly Being Considered

Arthur Mitchell, the season 4 big bad of Dexter, could be the topic of a spinoff for Showtime, according to a new report. Also known as the Trinity Killer, the character was originally played by John Lithgow, although it seems unlikely he would return to reprise the role, given that his character died, and Lithgow ...
ComicBook

Marvel to Explore Hulk's Origin Story Through a Found-Footage Documentary

The Incredible Hulk's origin story is going to be exposed in a new terrifying manner. This May will see the release of Hulk Annual #1 from writer David Pepose (Savage Avengers) and artist Caio Majado (Edge of Spider-Verse). The oversized issue introduces "The Viridian Project," a terrifying tale stitched together from found footage. The story ...
ComicBook

Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible Confirms It Will End Very Soon

Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible recently announced it will be kicking off its final arc following its latest chapter, but the creator behind the manga has confirmed that it will be ending much sooner than expected! Nene Yukimori's original manga series first kicked off its run with Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump magazine back in ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy