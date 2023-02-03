ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

KVIA ABC-7

Concern over Las Cruces car thefts

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Law enforcement officials in Las Cruces say they are concerned about a rising trend of vehicle thefts in the city. The Dona Ana Sheriffs Office said in 2022, 353 vehicles were reported stolen from the county's unincorporated areas, more than double the year prior. Officials said thieves are stealing vehicles The post Concern over Las Cruces car thefts appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
krwg.org

New Mexico Attorney General opens new office space in Las Cruces

Last Friday, Attorney General Raul Torrez held an open house for the new offices of the Attorney General in Southern New Mexico. Torrez said that the office space will be utilized as a full-service branch, and is open to any member of the public that has questions or concerns related to the Attorney General’s office.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Train hits car south of Las Cruces; woman airlifted to hospital

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A woman was trapped inside a vehicle after it was hit by a train Saturday morning in Southern Dona Ana County and had to be airlifted to a hospital in El Paso, according to Sheriff Kim Stewart. The incident happened around 9:40 a.m. along Sequoia Drive in Mesquite, New Mexico, […]
MESQUITE, NM
rrobserver.com

First in Duke City, first in Las Cruces … next stop, Orlando

The Rio Rancho High School cheerleaders, seen here performing during a timeout at a recent game at Cleveland High School, won the APS Metro Cheer Championships (Cleveland High placed eighth) last weekend, one week after competing at the New Mexico State University Cheer Spirit competition, where these Rams were first in “Gameday,” first in cheer with music, and overall grand champions. The squad, coached by Wendy Lopez, will be competing in the national high school cheerleading championships in Orlando, Fla., this weekend. The Rams placed third in Orlando in 2022. The 2023 Spirit State Competition is March 17-18 at The Pit. (Herron photo)
RIO RANCHO, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Dona Ana Community College Culinary Arts students serve up international dinners

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Doña Ana Community College Culinary Arts students are serving up international dinners twice a week and the public is invited to join. Dinners are offered every Tuesday and Thursday from 4 to 5 p.m. at the East Mesa campus, meals are served every week until March 7th. dishes include an entrée with sides, a The post Dona Ana Community College Culinary Arts students serve up international dinners appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM

