Las Cruces man who accuses police of shooting him 90 times sues police department
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Las Cruces man who is alleging Las Cruces police officers shot him 90 times while unarmed is suing the police department. Jonathan Strickland and his attorney John Burris announced the federal civil rights lawsuit at a press conference on Wednesday. "Black and brown...
Las Cruces police still searching for suspects in 3-decade-old bowling alley massacre
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Friday, Feb. 10 marks the 33rd anniversary of one of the most heinous crimes in Las Cruces history — the Las Cruces Bowling Alley Massacre. Four children and three adults were targeted in a robbery turned mass shooting at a Las Cruces bowling alley.
Concern over Las Cruces car thefts
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Law enforcement officials in Las Cruces say they are concerned about a rising trend of vehicle thefts in the city. The Dona Ana Sheriffs Office said in 2022, 353 vehicles were reported stolen from the county's unincorporated areas, more than double the year prior. Officials said thieves are stealing vehicles The post Concern over Las Cruces car thefts appeared first on KVIA.
New Mexico pot shop near El Paso pushing to decriminalize Texas cannabis
CHAPARRAL, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico pot shop is getting involved in the fight to decriminalize marijuana in the state of Texas since a majority of their customers are from there. High Horse Cannabis Company in Chaparral, New Mexico is just down the road from El Paso, Texas. A lot of people living in […]
New Mexico Attorney General opens new office space in Las Cruces
Last Friday, Attorney General Raul Torrez held an open house for the new offices of the Attorney General in Southern New Mexico. Torrez said that the office space will be utilized as a full-service branch, and is open to any member of the public that has questions or concerns related to the Attorney General’s office.
‘In shock’: Las Cruces residents see a 50 percent increase in gas bill
LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Many Las Cruces residents saw around a 50 percent increase in their gas bill in January. Las Cruces Utilities says prices are the highest the city has seen from the San Juan Basin where Las Cruces gets 33 percent of its gas. The San Juan Basin is in the Four […]
Train hits car south of Las Cruces; woman airlifted to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A woman was trapped inside a vehicle after it was hit by a train Saturday morning in Southern Dona Ana County and had to be airlifted to a hospital in El Paso, according to Sheriff Kim Stewart. The incident happened around 9:40 a.m. along Sequoia Drive in Mesquite, New Mexico, […]
First in Duke City, first in Las Cruces … next stop, Orlando
The Rio Rancho High School cheerleaders, seen here performing during a timeout at a recent game at Cleveland High School, won the APS Metro Cheer Championships (Cleveland High placed eighth) last weekend, one week after competing at the New Mexico State University Cheer Spirit competition, where these Rams were first in “Gameday,” first in cheer with music, and overall grand champions. The squad, coached by Wendy Lopez, will be competing in the national high school cheerleading championships in Orlando, Fla., this weekend. The Rams placed third in Orlando in 2022. The 2023 Spirit State Competition is March 17-18 at The Pit. (Herron photo)
We About to Have Some Extra Daylight Up in Here! Here’s When El Paso Begins Observing Daylight Saving
Man, the year sure is flying by. Hard to believe that we’ll soon have to give back the hour we got in November. Yup, the time of the year we inaccurately call Daylight Saving Time (Because we don't really save any daylight) is nearly upon us. And yes, it’s ‘saving’ and not ‘savings’.
Dona Ana Community College Culinary Arts students serve up international dinners
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Doña Ana Community College Culinary Arts students are serving up international dinners twice a week and the public is invited to join. Dinners are offered every Tuesday and Thursday from 4 to 5 p.m. at the East Mesa campus, meals are served every week until March 7th. dishes include an entrée with sides, a The post Dona Ana Community College Culinary Arts students serve up international dinners appeared first on KVIA.
