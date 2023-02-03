ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Heading Home CEO issues apology after controversial homeless statement

By George Gonzales
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lerxq_0kanSTGZ00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After making a comment on Instagram that people shouldn’t give directly to the homeless, the head of Heading Home – a homeless shelter that does a lot of work with the city – is in a bit of hot water. Heading Home CEO Steve Decker posted ‘trying to help with handouts makes the problem worse’… Thursday morning during a board meeting. Later, he tried to clear things up.

Albuquerque opens first overnight beds at Gateway Center homeless shelter

“I have been torn up inside about this lack of communication on my part because I am not as eloquent as others and I feel like my message went sideways,” said Decker. The social media post on the nonprofit’s Instagram page, which has since been deleted, showed Decker’s statement calling out people who want to help.

Decker says until living on the streets becomes uncomfortable by preventing handouts such as cash, food, water, and clothing, the homeless won’t seek out services. “I think we have an obligation to start getting really serious about changing everything in the system that is broken that creates the cycle of inability to succeed,” added Decker.

Advocates for the homeless, and some of his Heading Home employees, say Decker’s statements do not align with the organization’s mission. “We don’t want to make people so uncomfortable [that] they are sleeping on the ground. I think we can understand it’s not a comfortable lifestyle,” said New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness Executive Director Monet Silva.

Center aimed to help ABQ homeless inches closer to opening Phase One

Others also expressed their astonishment. “Mr. Decker’s statements have seriously jeopardized the reputation of Heading Home, not only with other providers but with the un-housed themselves,” added homeless advocate Sarah Malone.

Heading Home employee Shannon Dow also expressed her disbelief. “I can no longer be proud to say I work for Heading Home as long as this is the example set by our leadership. In fact, I am embarrassed to say it,” Dow said.

After receiving a blast of scrutiny for his words, Decker issued his apology. “The reality is that I screwed up, pure and simple. I said words that I have never should have said. I apologize to the staff that does this work and is the difference in the daily lives of hundreds upon hundreds of people.” added Decker.

There are calls for Decker to step down, but after today’s meeting, the board said they accepted his apology and Decker will be keeping his job.

Heading Home recently got a contract to run the shelter at the City of Albuquerque’s Gateway Center

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 16

Andrew Howarth
6d ago

you are right,giving homeless a free handout is not the way to help them why should they want to try and help there selves if you are going to give it to them for free.

Reply
10
Wesley Funnell
5d ago

Give them an opportunity to earn money. Let them become city workers. Some will pull through, and some won't, but something is better than complaining about and not look for a middle ground or possible solution

Reply
6
Monica Dominguez
5d ago

uncomfortable or not a lot of them choose to be homeless because they don't want to be sober. there are so many programs to help them they just don't want to do what's required to receive help from these programs.

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Assistance League of Albuquerque helping the homeless

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Assistance League of Albuquerque (ALA) has been around for decades going above and beyond for those in need. They have many philanthropic programs, one being their ‘Sharing Partnerships Program.’. Through voucher distribution by their partners, ALA can help people. They partner with 16...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Limit police involvement, Firearm debate, Warmer day, Spreading the wealth, Wheel of Fortune

Wednesday’s Top Stories Wednesday’s Five Facts [1] Proposed legislation would limit police power in CYFD situations – Some lawmakers are pushing a controversial idea to improve CYFD’s performance. The proposed bill is supported by CYFD. It would limit police officers power in CYFD custody situations. The bill would take away authority police have when they show […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

PNM helping customers pay past-due electric bills

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM is hosting a free event to help customers pay their past-due electricity bills on Thursday, February 9. The assistance event will be held at the Barelas Community Center (801 Barelas SW, Albuquerque, NM 87102) from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Customers must bring: Eligible customers may be able to receive assistance […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Behind the Story: Larry Barker investigates New Mexico ticket scalping

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Larry Barker investigations takes a closer look into the vast presence of online ticket scalping affecting the price of theatre performances, shows and events in New Mexico. It comes as thousands of people are expected to attend one of the state’s most anticipated shows, Hamilton, starting in May at Albuquerque’s Popejoy Hall. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

U.S. Marshals find probation violator hiding in freezer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – U.S. Marshals say they arrested a man Tuesday who started a fire in a home and then hid in a freezer. Officials say 41-year-old Donald Sanchez Matthews was wanted for a federal probation violation. He was located at a home near La Cueva High School and, according to others in the home, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Cold case cracked, Rental reassessment, Snowy morning, Shoplifter crackdown, Taekwondo competition

Tuesday’s Top Stories Tuesday’s Five Facts [1] Cold case rapes connected to New Mexico music teacher – Three cold case rapes spanning more than a decade and hundreds of miles have been traced back to New Mexico. In all three cases the victims gave similar descriptions of a man with distinctive red cheeks. Investigators say […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Walmart to close Albuquerque store in March

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The southeast Albuquerque Walmart store near Highland High School will be closing next month, according to the company. Confirming the closure with KRQE News 13 Wednesday, the company said the store on San Mateo near Central will close for good by Friday, March 10. The closure appears to be the only New […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Stealing the show: How online ticket scalpers target New Mexicans

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –It is one of New Mexico’s most anticipated entertainment events. When the curtain rises in May at the University of New Mexico’s Popejoy Hall it will unveil Albuquerque’s premiere of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, Hamilton. “It’s the most exciting thing that I’ve seen in a long time,” says Popejoy Hall’s retired Director Tom Tkach. “It’s a big deal because (it will be) in Albuquerque. People don’t have to go to New York to see Hamilton. Years from now, they’ll still be talking about Hamilton,” Tkach says.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
newsfromthestates.com

Clemency for Leonard Peltier demanded decades after his incarceration

A demonstrator holds up a sign offering more information about incarcerated Indigenous activist Leonard Peltier at a rally organized by The Red Nation in front of the Pete V. Domenici Courthouse in downtown Albuquerque on the evening of Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, the 48th anniversary of Peltier's incarceration and the International Day of Solidarity for the activist. (Photo by Shelby Wyatt for Source NM)
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque business owner says retail theft 'out of control,' wants lawmakers to help

Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/albuquerque-business-owner-says-retail-theft-out-of-control-wants-lawmakers-to-help/. Albuquerque business owner says retail theft ‘out …. Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/albuquerque-business-owner-says-retail-theft-out-of-control-wants-lawmakers-to-help/. Legislation limiting short-term rentals faces pushback. Legislation limiting short-term rentals faces pushback. Crews respond to Mora County brush fire. https://www.krqe.com/news/wildfires/crews-respond-to-mora-county-brushfire/. 2 arrested in Menaul SWAT standoff. https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/2-arrested-in-menaul-swat-standoff/. Cold case rapes connected to New Mexico music...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

City of Albuquerque rolls out internet access survey

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is looking for the public’s input when it comes to local internet access. The city’s broadband office is rolling out a new survey to help learn about how residents access and use the internet. The city says broadband internet is important for residents because it provides them with […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Community grieves over Edgewood teen deaths

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – A small high school community is grieving once again as three Moriarty High School teenagers are dead from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning. Edgewood Police say a friend of the three students found them unresponsive. The family of 17-year-old Christopher Pearce says they feel a terrible emptiness, finding it too hard to step […]
EDGEWOOD, NM
KRQE News 13

Legislation limiting short-term rentals in Albuquerque faces pushback

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Pushback against a proposed piece of legislation meant to address the affordable housing crunch in Albuquerque. If passed, the ordinance would put limits on short-term rentals like airbnb’s, hoping it would open up more long-term housing. However, some people say this is not the answer.  “Short-term rentals are a viable part of our […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Proposed legislation would limit police power in CYFD situations

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – For years, New Mexico’s Children Youth and Families Department has come under fire for failing to protect the most vulnerable New Mexicans. Now some lawmakers are pushing a controversial idea to improve CYFD’s performance. The proposed bill is supported by CYFD. It would limit police officers power in CYFD custody situations.   When there […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

2 arrested in Menaul SWAT standoff

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque SWAT team attempted to communicate with two people who were holed up in a hotel room Monday. “Attention the occupants of room 217, we’ve just introduced a phone into your room. If you do not exit, you need to answer the phone. The phone has a negotiator on the other […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

‘Swindling’ in a sports sweatshirt, man wanted in Albuquerque bank robbery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police and FBI investigators are looking for a man who took off with cash from a South Valley bank Thursday. Dubbed the “Sports Sweatshirt Swindler,” the suspect joins a cast of other 2023 bank crime suspects, including the “Rose Tattoo Robber” and the “Orange Raincoat Raider.” The so-called “Sports Sweatshirt Swindler” is […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

50K+
Followers
15K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy