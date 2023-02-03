ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 found shot dead in Montclair home

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s homicide detectives continue to investigate a suspected triple shooting murder in a home in Montclair.

The Chino Hills Sheriff’s Station announced that on Monday, deputiest responded to a report of three dead people inside a home in the 4800 block of Ramona Avenue.

The home is east of S. Mills Avenue, between Interstate 10 and Arrow Highway.

When deputies arrived, they discovered three dead persons, later identified as 68-year-old Sonia Ramirez, 66-year-old George Ramirez, and 43-year-old David Ramirez, all of Montclair.

Sheriff’s officials reported that the three had been shot and were victims of a homicide. Authorities did not reveal how the deceased were acquainted.

No arrests had been announced as of Thursday afternoon.

Neighbors said law enforcement had previously gone to the home on multiple occasions.

The Sheriff's Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail responded and assumed the investigation.

No further information is available for release, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged by sheriff’s officials to contact the Homicide Detail at 909-890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: 3 found shot dead in Montclair home

