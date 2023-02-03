Read full article on original website
Take a Hike!: La Ruta del Jefe
PRT contributor Robert Gay has created a series of trail maps for Patagonia and surrounding areas. This month we are sharing his map of the La Ruta del Jefe bike race and the AZ Trail, superimposed on designated jaguar habitat.
What Is That? – Feb. 2023
The Jail Tree Stump is one of the most asked about items in the Patagonia Museum. Jail trees were used to shackle unruly citizens, mostly during the territorial days in rural communities like Patagonia. Sometimes the arrested individual, after being shackled to the tree and after law enforcement had left...
Prairie Dog Colonies Growing
Arizona’s Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) is reporting significant progress in its program to reintroduce the black-tailed prairie dog to its historic natural habitat in the state. A September 2022 survey by AZGFD scientists determined that the Cieneguita and Sands Ranch prairie dog colony sites, located in the Las...
Glimpses Into Our Past: Sunnyside and the McIntyre Family
We continue the story of the followers of Sam Donnelly and the Sunnyside community begun in the January PRT. From 1888 to 1898, mining was their primary occupation. When the Copper Glance Mine flooded in 1898, most of the residents relocated from the two camps near the mine to the area of Sunnyside Canyon where the community’s sawmill was located. After Donnelly died in 1901 most of his converts left Sunnyside, primarily for economic reasons. But Sunnyside remained in the hearts of many of its residents, and as circumstance permitted, they returned. The remains of Sunnyside are located on private property. For permission to visit the area contact JD Hathaway [hathaway.j.david@gmail.com].
Anderson Wins “Notable Lady” Award
Janet Clyne Anderson, of the historic Clyne Cattle Ranch of Elgin, was honored as a “Notable Lady of the West” at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, Nevada. Anderson is a former member of the faculty of Patagonia, Nogales and Elgin school districts. Anderson received her engraved...
New Interns Join PRT
The PRT is pleased to introduce our two new Patagonia Union High School interns. Juniors Aliyah Gallardo and Ayla Kennedy will be reporting on school sports and events, as well as writing features for the paper and for the PRT e-newsletter. Both girls are active in sports. This year, Aliyah...
Cunningham Arson Case Dismissed Without Prejudice
A criminal complaint filed last November by federal prosecutors against Robert Cunningham, 74, of Patagonia, has been dismissed without prejudice. Cunningham had been arrested in connection with the May 2017 fire that destroyed Cunningham’s Ranch House Restaurant, the Sonoita family business he co-owned with his two sisters. In documents...
Fending for Ourselves
If there is one lesson to be learned from events surrounding the container wall along the border in the San Rafael Valley, it is to never underestimate the power of the individual. By now, we are all familiar with the small band of protesters who, concerned by the ecological damage created by this project and frustrated by the inaction of the federal government, shut down the project by blocking construction vehicles. But there is another story to be told, about one woman in Elgin who also felt compelled to take matters into her own hands.
Volunteers Needed to Help Audubon Restore Sonoita Creek Habitat This Saturday
Help Tucson Audubon restore native habitat along Sonoita Creek near the Paton Center. Volunteers will help retrieve and plant splits of Big Sacaton grass along Sonoita Creek. Some volunteers can also help prepare planting areas by removing brush and invasive species and irrigating new transplants. Volunteers should be able to...
Arrest in Suspected Homicide in Kino Springs
On January 30, 2023, at approximately 5:56 PM, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Kino Springs area regarding a male individual who had been shot and killed. The identity of the deceased individual is being withheld pending the notification of next-of-kin. Santa Cruz County resident George Alan Kelly, age 73, was arrested and booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail on first degree murder charges regarding the death of the individual and is being held on a $1 million bond. Below is the booking photo of George Alan Kelly. The investigation is ongoing.
