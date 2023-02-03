If there is one lesson to be learned from events surrounding the container wall along the border in the San Rafael Valley, it is to never underestimate the power of the individual. By now, we are all familiar with the small band of protesters who, concerned by the ecological damage created by this project and frustrated by the inaction of the federal government, shut down the project by blocking construction vehicles. But there is another story to be told, about one woman in Elgin who also felt compelled to take matters into her own hands.

ELGIN, AZ ・ 7 DAYS AGO