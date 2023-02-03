Read full article on original website
Eyes Wide Open
6d ago
Judges may need to have armed escorts with them. We live in a different world now and see more crazy crap than ever before.
Rudy Paul
5d ago
Keep letting out criminals, and pushing to defund police. I thought the democratic challenge in Milwaukee was to see how dangerous they could make it.
NunyaB1z
6d ago
Leftist Milwaukee has sadly become a cesspool
Wisconsin robbery suspect killed after fatally shooting officer was on probation: report
Terrell Thompson, 19, was sentenced to a year of probation in a hit-and-run case less than 24 hours before fatally shooting Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2022 Milwaukee homicide: Keshawn Rowsey guilty, jury rules
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury found Keshawn Rowsey guilty on Tuesday, Feb. 7 of first-degree intentional homicide in the April 2022 fatal shooting of 19-year-old Leah Davis near 66th and Lisbon. Rowsey is scheduled to be sentenced on March 27. Case details. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings Tuesday wound 4, including 2 boys
MILWAUKEE - Four Milwaukee residents – including two teenage boys – were shot and wounded in four separate shootings Tuesday, Feb. 7. All four shootings were non-fatal and came after an early morning exchange of gunfire in which Officer Peter Jerving and suspect Terrell Thompson died. Holton and...
WI v. Jessy Kurczewski: Eye Drop Murder Trial
By Ivy Brown WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wisc. (Court TV) — A Wisconsin woman is facing life in prison if convicted of killing a friend in her care by poisoning her with eye drops. Jessy Kurczewski, 39, is charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of felony theft in the 2018 death of... Read more » Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
Milwaukee police officer fatally shot, shooting suspect dead
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee police officer chased down a robbery suspect and was fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire early Tuesday. The suspect also died from a gunshot wound, police said. Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said the suspect ignored officers’ commands and fled on foot after they arrived at the robbery scene about 1:15 a.m. on the city’s south side. One officer then caught up with the suspect and a struggle ensued. Both men fired their weapons. The wounded officer, 37-year-old Peter Jerving, died at a hospital, he said. Jerving had four years of experience with the Milwaukee Police Department, the chief said. The suspect, 19-year-old Terrell Thompson, died at the scene. The chief said it was not immediately clear if Thompson died from the shot fired by Jerving or a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Thompson was sentenced Monday to a year of probation after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor hit-and-run charge filed against him in July 2021, court records show.
Argument at Wisconsin salon escalates into gunfire; one man in custody
A Kenosha man has been arrested days after he allegedly opened fire inside of a southeast Wisconsin beauty salon. It happened Friday afternoon, when Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies responded to LG Beauty Salon in Somers for reports of shots fired.
CBS 58
State, local leaders and community organizations react to fatal shooting of Milwaukee police officer
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin state and local leaders are reacting following the fatal shooting of a Milwaukee police officer Tuesday, Feb. 7. Officials say the shooting happened near 14th and Cleveland, when police were checking on a wanted suspect in connection with a robbery that happened Monday night. Upon arrival, a struggle ensued, and gunfire was exchanged with the suspect, identified as a 19-year-old Milwaukee man.
WISN
Milwaukee police officer shot and killed overnight
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police officer was shot and killed early Tuesday morning on the city's south side near 14th Street and Cleveland Avenue. Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said the 37-year-old police officer with four years of service was shot and killed when attempting to arrest a suspect in an armed robbery that happened near Teutonia Avenue and West Good Hope Road Monday night.
WISN
Local businesses show support for fallen Milwaukee police officer
MILWAUKEE — Local businesses are hosting fundraisers over the next week to raise money for the family of Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving, who was shot and killed early Tuesday morning. From Milwaukee to Cudahy, so many people in Southeastern Wisconsin feel heartbroken by the death of Milwaukee Police...
CBS 58
Law enforcement across the state show support for Milwaukee Police Department
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Across the state, law enforcement and fire departments are showing their support for the Milwaukee Police Department, following the death of an officer early Tuesday, Feb. 7. On Facebook, dozens of departments changed their profile pictures.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide; Renado Hall sentenced, 30 years prison
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Renado Hall on Friday, Feb. 3 to 30 years in prison plus an additional ten years of extended supervision in connection with a July 2021 homicide that prompted an Amber Alert. Hall pleaded guilty in November 2022 to three of 15 charges against...
CBS 58
Memorial for fallen Officer Peter Jerving growing outside of Milwaukee Police District 4
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It was a dark day in Milwaukee on Tuesday, community members paying their respects for fallen Officer Peter Jerving outside of the Milwaukee Police District 4 station. "He's a brother, I worked with him," said a community member who did not want to be named. The...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police officers remembered; gave ultimate sacrifice
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee police officer died in the line of duty after he was shot near 14th and Cleveland on the city's south side early Tuesday, Feb. 7. The Milwaukee Police Association says safety is top of mind. Police officers, current and retired, said what happened early Tuesday underscores...
Mother of police officer killed on duty 27 years ago says grief continues
Glennie says learning of another Milwaukee police officer losing his life in a nearly identical situation takes her back to her darkest day. "That's a pain that you can't even explain."
wlip.com
Charges Filed In Beauty Salon Shots Fired Incident
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Charges have been filed in the Friday shots fired incident at a Somers beauty salon. 42 year old Angel Penalbert-Berrios is charged with multiple counts of attempted first degree intentional homicide. The suspect allegedly fired his gun inside the business following a verbal altercation between he and...
Donnie Williams trial begins: Man accused of exchanging gunfire with cops
Donnie Darnell Williams is facing more than 70 years in prison for a number of charges related to the shootout, including attempted first-degree intentional homicide.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha alderman accused; slapping child in leg, left 'hand imprint'
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha Alderman Cory Payne is accused of slapping an elementary-aged child in the leg during an incident on Sunday, Feb. 5. Waukesha police say the alderman was arrested for child abuse. Officials say the arrest came Sunday evening after officers responded to a residence for a reported...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
17th and Grant shooting: Milwaukee woman hurt, 28-year-old man arrested
MILWAUKEE - Police arrested a 28-year-old Milwaukee man after shots were fired near 17th and Grant on the city's south side on Monday afternoon, Feb. 6. Officials say the man was handling a firearm when it discharged – striking a 25-year-old Milwaukee woman. The victim arrived at a hospital...
13-year-old boy seriously injured after being shot in Milwaukee
A 13-year-old boy was seriously injured after being shot in Milwaukee on Tuesday. Milwaukee police say the shooting occurred around 4:45 p.m. at an unknown location.
CBS 58
Small plane crashes at Waukesha County Airport terminal, no injuries reported
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A small plane crashed at Crites Field in Waukesha County just before 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8. According to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office, a pilot and one passenger were on board the Cirrus Vision Jet based at Waukesha County Airport. Both were able to exit the aircraft uninjured.
