MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee police officer chased down a robbery suspect and was fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire early Tuesday. The suspect also died from a gunshot wound, police said. Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said the suspect ignored officers’ commands and fled on foot after they arrived at the robbery scene about 1:15 a.m. on the city’s south side. One officer then caught up with the suspect and a struggle ensued. Both men fired their weapons. The wounded officer, 37-year-old Peter Jerving, died at a hospital, he said. Jerving had four years of experience with the Milwaukee Police Department, the chief said. The suspect, 19-year-old Terrell Thompson, died at the scene. The chief said it was not immediately clear if Thompson died from the shot fired by Jerving or a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Thompson was sentenced Monday to a year of probation after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor hit-and-run charge filed against him in July 2021, court records show.

