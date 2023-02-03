ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County, WI

Eyes Wide Open
6d ago

Judges may need to have armed escorts with them. We live in a different world now and see more crazy crap than ever before.

Reply(4)
9
Rudy Paul
5d ago

Keep letting out criminals, and pushing to defund police. I thought the democratic challenge in Milwaukee was to see how dangerous they could make it.

Reply
5
NunyaB1z
6d ago

Leftist Milwaukee has sadly become a cesspool

Reply(4)
16
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2022 Milwaukee homicide: Keshawn Rowsey guilty, jury rules

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury found Keshawn Rowsey guilty on Tuesday, Feb. 7 of first-degree intentional homicide in the April 2022 fatal shooting of 19-year-old Leah Davis near 66th and Lisbon. Rowsey is scheduled to be sentenced on March 27. Case details. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shootings Tuesday wound 4, including 2 boys

MILWAUKEE - Four Milwaukee residents – including two teenage boys – were shot and wounded in four separate shootings Tuesday, Feb. 7. All four shootings were non-fatal and came after an early morning exchange of gunfire in which Officer Peter Jerving and suspect Terrell Thompson died. Holton and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Court TV

WI v. Jessy Kurczewski: Eye Drop Murder Trial

By Ivy Brown WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wisc. (Court TV) — A Wisconsin woman is facing life in prison if convicted of killing a friend in her care by poisoning her with eye drops. Jessy Kurczewski, 39, is charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of felony theft in the 2018 death of... Read more » Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
The Associated Press

Milwaukee police officer fatally shot, shooting suspect dead

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee police officer chased down a robbery suspect and was fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire early Tuesday. The suspect also died from a gunshot wound, police said. Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said the suspect ignored officers’ commands and fled on foot after they arrived at the robbery scene about 1:15 a.m. on the city’s south side. One officer then caught up with the suspect and a struggle ensued. Both men fired their weapons. The wounded officer, 37-year-old Peter Jerving, died at a hospital, he said. Jerving had four years of experience with the Milwaukee Police Department, the chief said. The suspect, 19-year-old Terrell Thompson, died at the scene. The chief said it was not immediately clear if Thompson died from the shot fired by Jerving or a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Thompson was sentenced Monday to a year of probation after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor hit-and-run charge filed against him in July 2021, court records show.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

State, local leaders and community organizations react to fatal shooting of Milwaukee police officer

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin state and local leaders are reacting following the fatal shooting of a Milwaukee police officer Tuesday, Feb. 7. Officials say the shooting happened near 14th and Cleveland, when police were checking on a wanted suspect in connection with a robbery that happened Monday night. Upon arrival, a struggle ensued, and gunfire was exchanged with the suspect, identified as a 19-year-old Milwaukee man.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee police officer shot and killed overnight

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police officer was shot and killed early Tuesday morning on the city's south side near 14th Street and Cleveland Avenue. Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said the 37-year-old police officer with four years of service was shot and killed when attempting to arrest a suspect in an armed robbery that happened near Teutonia Avenue and West Good Hope Road Monday night.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Local businesses show support for fallen Milwaukee police officer

MILWAUKEE — Local businesses are hosting fundraisers over the next week to raise money for the family of Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving, who was shot and killed early Tuesday morning. From Milwaukee to Cudahy, so many people in Southeastern Wisconsin feel heartbroken by the death of Milwaukee Police...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee homicide; Renado Hall sentenced, 30 years prison

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Renado Hall on Friday, Feb. 3 to 30 years in prison plus an additional ten years of extended supervision in connection with a July 2021 homicide that prompted an Amber Alert. Hall pleaded guilty in November 2022 to three of 15 charges against...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police officers remembered; gave ultimate sacrifice

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee police officer died in the line of duty after he was shot near 14th and Cleveland on the city's south side early Tuesday, Feb. 7. The Milwaukee Police Association says safety is top of mind. Police officers, current and retired, said what happened early Tuesday underscores...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wlip.com

Charges Filed In Beauty Salon Shots Fired Incident

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Charges have been filed in the Friday shots fired incident at a Somers beauty salon. 42 year old Angel Penalbert-Berrios is charged with multiple counts of attempted first degree intentional homicide. The suspect allegedly fired his gun inside the business following a verbal altercation between he and...
SOMERS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha alderman accused; slapping child in leg, left 'hand imprint'

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha Alderman Cory Payne is accused of slapping an elementary-aged child in the leg during an incident on Sunday, Feb. 5. Waukesha police say the alderman was arrested for child abuse. Officials say the arrest came Sunday evening after officers responded to a residence for a reported...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

17th and Grant shooting: Milwaukee woman hurt, 28-year-old man arrested

MILWAUKEE - Police arrested a 28-year-old Milwaukee man after shots were fired near 17th and Grant on the city's south side on Monday afternoon, Feb. 6. Officials say the man was handling a firearm when it discharged – striking a 25-year-old Milwaukee woman. The victim arrived at a hospital...
MILWAUKEE, WI

