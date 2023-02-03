ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcbi.com

Lowndes County Schools see impact of Early Learning Collaborative

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County Schools are celebrating 10 years of the Early Learning Collaborative program and the success that the program has brought. In 2013, Lowndes County Schools got the opportunity to bring the Early Learning Collaborative to their Schools. 10 years later they are seeing...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Supervisors honor community member for her 100th birthday

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Board of Supervisors welcomed a special guest to Monday’s meeting. Ms. Rosie Lee Harris received special recognition for her 100th birthday. Ms. Harris spent her career as a hairstylist in Lowndes County, but she has also been active in volunteer...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus Main Street gets marketing advice from professionals

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Being a part of the community in any way can affect the way businesses reach out to you. The board of Main Street Columbus brought in a fresh set of eyes to gather information and help them come up with a plan to attract more people and business to the Friendly City.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus City Council approves restructuring changes made by new chief

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The restructuring of the Columbus Police Department under new Chief Joseph Daughtry is beginning to take shape. Last month, the Columbus City Council gave Chief Daughtry the go-ahead to change the command structure of the department. They also approved Daughtry appointing two Assistant Chiefs, Doran...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo police continue investigating Monday afternoon shooting

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police continue investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. According to a press release, two adult males showed up at NMMC’s emergency room around 12:45 Monday afternoon. Both men were suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers located a crime scene in...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Longtime board member Kenneth Seitz retires; Dodds fills term

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Kenneth Seitz of Starkville, a longtime board member of 4-County Electric Power Association, has retired from his duties as a director for the cooperative. Russell Dodds of Starkville will fill Seitz’s unexpired term. Seitz represented District 2 (Oktibbeha County) for 33 years....
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Coroner identifies victim of deadly shooting in Amory Tuesday night

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – We now know the name of the man killed in an Amory homicide. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the victim is 34-year-old Dennis Trenard Ezell. Investigators said the shooting happened at 111th Street and J Avenue on Tuesday night. The suspect did turn himself...
AMORY, MS
wcbi.com

Lady powerlifting team heads to compete for the North State title

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – The average man can deadlift around 150 pounds. Some Monroe County ladies have surpassed that number and are ready to prove it. The Lady Dawgs Powerlifting Team of Aberdeen High School is getting ready to compete for the North State Title. It’s not a sport...
ABERDEEN, MS
wcbi.com

WCBI files ethics violation against City of Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – WCBI has filed an ethics violation complaint against the City of Columbus as we seek to learn more information about a shooting investigation that could involve a police officer. The Public Records Complaint was mailed to the Mississippi Ethics Commission Tuesday. At least three sources...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

City leaders respond to FOIA request, Ethics Complaint filed by WCBI

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – City leaders in Columbus responded to questions about a Freedom Of Information Act request and Ethics Complaint filed by WCBI. WCBI filed the ethics complaint yesterday, after receiving no response from the city about requests for information regarding a shooting on 14th Avenue North, on January 19.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Police identify suspect in deadly Tuesday night shooting in Amory

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – We learned new information about a deadly shooting in Amory and what may have sparked the gunfire. Now, 40-year-old Jermaine McIntosh is charged with murder. McIntosh turned himself in shortly after the shooting. He remains in the Monroe County jail. Investigators say shots rang out...
AMORY, MS
wcbi.com

Mathiston police ask for help finding accused gift card grifters

MATHISTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Mathiston police are asking for the public’s help to find a trio of accused gift card grifters. Earlier today, two men and a woman went into the Piggly Wiggly in Mathiston to buy two $500 gift cards. In-store security video captured the transaction. According...
MATHISTON, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo police search for group of men accused of stealing vehicle

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police need your help finding a group of suspected car thieves. On Friday, February 3, investigators believe a group of men stole a vehicle in the area around Barnes Crossing Road. Security video caught these images and police believe these are the suspects they’re...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Amory police investigate deadly Tuesday night shooting

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – Amory Police are investigating a deadly shooting. Early Tuesday night, officers were called to a shooting in the area of 111th Street and J Avenue. It is still an active investigation and police are gathering evidence, but we do know one person was dead of apparent gunshot wounds.
AMORY, MS
wcbi.com

Heart attack survivor thanks medical professionals for saving her life

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Pontotoc woman is grateful for the swift actions of the medical professionals at North Mississippi Medical Center. When Sarah Reynolds had a heart attack, cardiologists were able to use a new temporary heart pump for the first time in this region, and help her get on the road to recovery.
PONTOTOC, MS
wcbi.com

Reporter/Multimedia Journalist

WCBI-TV has an immediate opening for a full-time Reporter/Multimedia Journalist. We want someone ready to learn how to tell a story and learn why journalism matters to our community. Our next MMJ will be creative, self-starting, ready to learn and be a positive newsroom leader. We want someone who can...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Severe storms possible Wednesday night

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Warm and breezy weather will lead to increasing storm potential Wednesday night. WEDNESDAY: A good portion of the day should remain dry save for spotty/occasional showers. Expect an overcast day with some cloud breaks in the afternoon, helping temperatures reach the lower 70s. WEDNESDAY NIGHT:...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Itawamba County deputies respond to attempted kidnapping call

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Itawamba County Sheriff’s department is investigating an attempted kidnapping. According to the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Facebook page, it was around 5:45 Monday evening when deputies responded to a call about an attempted child abduction. The release said the attempted abduction happened...

Comments / 0

Community Policy