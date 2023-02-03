Read full article on original website
"Feeling judged": A 24-year-old black woman marries an 85-year-old white man who is 13 years older than her grandpaAnita DurairajStarkville, MS
Mississippi State Graduate Student Vanished On His Way To Meet Fraternity Brothers. Where Is Lester Jones, Jr.?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedStarkville, MS
Major discount supermarket to host grand opening for new location in MississippiKristen WaltersStarkville, MS
Lowndes County Schools see impact of Early Learning Collaborative
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County Schools are celebrating 10 years of the Early Learning Collaborative program and the success that the program has brought. In 2013, Lowndes County Schools got the opportunity to bring the Early Learning Collaborative to their Schools. 10 years later they are seeing...
Homeless coalition moves forward with proposal to obtain land for shelters
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Golden Triangle Homeless Coalition made a move to find housing for the homeless. Organization leaders asked the Columbus City Council for land to move forward with a two-acre village site. The smaller living units would be located on Airline Road between the Columbus-Lowndes...
Supervisors honor community member for her 100th birthday
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Board of Supervisors welcomed a special guest to Monday’s meeting. Ms. Rosie Lee Harris received special recognition for her 100th birthday. Ms. Harris spent her career as a hairstylist in Lowndes County, but she has also been active in volunteer...
Columbus Main Street gets marketing advice from professionals
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Being a part of the community in any way can affect the way businesses reach out to you. The board of Main Street Columbus brought in a fresh set of eyes to gather information and help them come up with a plan to attract more people and business to the Friendly City.
Starkville community supports grieving family of Gabby Frazier
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville mother said she will celebrate her daughter’s life even as she continues to deal with the pain of losing her. Paisley “Gabby” Frazier died after the ATV she was riding on was hit by a car in April of last year.
Columbus City Council approves restructuring changes made by new chief
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The restructuring of the Columbus Police Department under new Chief Joseph Daughtry is beginning to take shape. Last month, the Columbus City Council gave Chief Daughtry the go-ahead to change the command structure of the department. They also approved Daughtry appointing two Assistant Chiefs, Doran...
Tupelo police continue investigating Monday afternoon shooting
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police continue investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. According to a press release, two adult males showed up at NMMC’s emergency room around 12:45 Monday afternoon. Both men were suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers located a crime scene in...
Longtime board member Kenneth Seitz retires; Dodds fills term
GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Kenneth Seitz of Starkville, a longtime board member of 4-County Electric Power Association, has retired from his duties as a director for the cooperative. Russell Dodds of Starkville will fill Seitz’s unexpired term. Seitz represented District 2 (Oktibbeha County) for 33 years....
Coroner identifies victim of deadly shooting in Amory Tuesday night
AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – We now know the name of the man killed in an Amory homicide. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the victim is 34-year-old Dennis Trenard Ezell. Investigators said the shooting happened at 111th Street and J Avenue on Tuesday night. The suspect did turn himself...
Lady powerlifting team heads to compete for the North State title
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – The average man can deadlift around 150 pounds. Some Monroe County ladies have surpassed that number and are ready to prove it. The Lady Dawgs Powerlifting Team of Aberdeen High School is getting ready to compete for the North State Title. It’s not a sport...
WCBI files ethics violation against City of Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – WCBI has filed an ethics violation complaint against the City of Columbus as we seek to learn more information about a shooting investigation that could involve a police officer. The Public Records Complaint was mailed to the Mississippi Ethics Commission Tuesday. At least three sources...
City leaders respond to FOIA request, Ethics Complaint filed by WCBI
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – City leaders in Columbus responded to questions about a Freedom Of Information Act request and Ethics Complaint filed by WCBI. WCBI filed the ethics complaint yesterday, after receiving no response from the city about requests for information regarding a shooting on 14th Avenue North, on January 19.
Police identify suspect in deadly Tuesday night shooting in Amory
AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – We learned new information about a deadly shooting in Amory and what may have sparked the gunfire. Now, 40-year-old Jermaine McIntosh is charged with murder. McIntosh turned himself in shortly after the shooting. He remains in the Monroe County jail. Investigators say shots rang out...
Mathiston police ask for help finding accused gift card grifters
MATHISTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Mathiston police are asking for the public’s help to find a trio of accused gift card grifters. Earlier today, two men and a woman went into the Piggly Wiggly in Mathiston to buy two $500 gift cards. In-store security video captured the transaction. According...
Tupelo police search for group of men accused of stealing vehicle
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police need your help finding a group of suspected car thieves. On Friday, February 3, investigators believe a group of men stole a vehicle in the area around Barnes Crossing Road. Security video caught these images and police believe these are the suspects they’re...
Amory police investigate deadly Tuesday night shooting
AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – Amory Police are investigating a deadly shooting. Early Tuesday night, officers were called to a shooting in the area of 111th Street and J Avenue. It is still an active investigation and police are gathering evidence, but we do know one person was dead of apparent gunshot wounds.
Heart attack survivor thanks medical professionals for saving her life
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Pontotoc woman is grateful for the swift actions of the medical professionals at North Mississippi Medical Center. When Sarah Reynolds had a heart attack, cardiologists were able to use a new temporary heart pump for the first time in this region, and help her get on the road to recovery.
Reporter/Multimedia Journalist
WCBI-TV has an immediate opening for a full-time Reporter/Multimedia Journalist. We want someone ready to learn how to tell a story and learn why journalism matters to our community. Our next MMJ will be creative, self-starting, ready to learn and be a positive newsroom leader. We want someone who can...
Severe storms possible Wednesday night
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Warm and breezy weather will lead to increasing storm potential Wednesday night. WEDNESDAY: A good portion of the day should remain dry save for spotty/occasional showers. Expect an overcast day with some cloud breaks in the afternoon, helping temperatures reach the lower 70s. WEDNESDAY NIGHT:...
Itawamba County deputies respond to attempted kidnapping call
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Itawamba County Sheriff’s department is investigating an attempted kidnapping. According to the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Facebook page, it was around 5:45 Monday evening when deputies responded to a call about an attempted child abduction. The release said the attempted abduction happened...
