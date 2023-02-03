Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Feeling judged": A 24-year-old black woman marries an 85-year-old white man who is 13 years older than her grandpaAnita DurairajStarkville, MS
Mississippi State Graduate Student Vanished On His Way To Meet Fraternity Brothers. Where Is Lester Jones, Jr.?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedStarkville, MS
Major discount supermarket to host grand opening for new location in MississippiKristen WaltersStarkville, MS
Related
wcbi.com
Starkville community supports grieving family of Gabby Frazier
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville mother said she will celebrate her daughter’s life even as she continues to deal with the pain of losing her. Paisley “Gabby” Frazier died after the ATV she was riding on was hit by a car in April of last year.
wcbi.com
Supervisors honor community member for her 100th birthday
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Board of Supervisors welcomed a special guest to Monday’s meeting. Ms. Rosie Lee Harris received special recognition for her 100th birthday. Ms. Harris spent her career as a hairstylist in Lowndes County, but she has also been active in volunteer...
wcbi.com
Longtime board member Kenneth Seitz retires; Dodds fills term
GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Kenneth Seitz of Starkville, a longtime board member of 4-County Electric Power Association, has retired from his duties as a director for the cooperative. Russell Dodds of Starkville will fill Seitz’s unexpired term. Seitz represented District 2 (Oktibbeha County) for 33 years....
wcbi.com
Mathiston police ask for help finding accused gift card grifters
MATHISTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Mathiston police are asking for the public’s help to find a trio of accused gift card grifters. Earlier today, two men and a woman went into the Piggly Wiggly in Mathiston to buy two $500 gift cards. In-store security video captured the transaction. According...
wcbi.com
Homeless coalition moves forward with proposal to obtain land for shelters
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Golden Triangle Homeless Coalition made a move to find housing for the homeless. Organization leaders asked the Columbus City Council for land to move forward with a two-acre village site. The smaller living units would be located on Airline Road between the Columbus-Lowndes...
wcbi.com
Police identify suspect in deadly Tuesday night shooting in Amory
AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – We learned new information about a deadly shooting in Amory and what may have sparked the gunfire. Now, 40-year-old Jermaine McIntosh is charged with murder. McIntosh turned himself in shortly after the shooting. He remains in the Monroe County jail. Investigators say shots rang out...
wcbi.com
A family searches for justice for their loved one who was shot and killed
MACON, Miss. (WCBI)- A Macon man was shot and killed Friday night and police say it was a targeted attack. Now, the family of London Rupert is seeking answers and justice. A son, brother, and father. That is what the family of London Rupert has lost following the tragic shooting and Macon Police are looking to arrest everyone who is responsible.
wcbi.com
Lady powerlifting team heads to compete for the North State title
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – The average man can deadlift around 150 pounds. Some Monroe County ladies have surpassed that number and are ready to prove it. The Lady Dawgs Powerlifting Team of Aberdeen High School is getting ready to compete for the North State Title. It’s not a sport...
jacksonadvocateonline.com
One Year Later: Family has questions about suicide ruling in demise of former Greenwood police officer
Wendy Forrest was driving at a fast clip from Nashville to Winona after getting word that her daughter, 31-year-old NaStacia Rice, a former Greenwood policewoman who had left to join the police force in Tchula only months before, had taken her own life. Army veteran NaStacia Rice was found dead...
wcbi.com
Lowndes County Schools see impact of Early Learning Collaborative
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County Schools are celebrating 10 years of the Early Learning Collaborative program and the success that the program has brought. In 2013, Lowndes County Schools got the opportunity to bring the Early Learning Collaborative to their Schools. 10 years later they are seeing...
wcbi.com
WCBI files ethics violation against City of Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – WCBI has filed an ethics violation complaint against the City of Columbus as we seek to learn more information about a shooting investigation that could involve a police officer. The Public Records Complaint was mailed to the Mississippi Ethics Commission Tuesday. At least three sources...
wcbi.com
City leaders respond to FOIA request, Ethics Complaint filed by WCBI
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – City leaders in Columbus responded to questions about a Freedom Of Information Act request and Ethics Complaint filed by WCBI. WCBI filed the ethics complaint yesterday, after receiving no response from the city about requests for information regarding a shooting on 14th Avenue North, on January 19.
WTOK-TV
Choctaw Tribal Schools went to lockdown amid potential threats
CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - Choctaw Tribal Schools reported Monday that potential threats were made that could have involved Red Water Elementary School and Choctaw Central Middle School and High School; the potential threats led to lockdowns. In a Facebook post, the administration said both incidents “were addressed immediately and all...
wcbi.com
Argument leads to knife fight between West Point couple
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – An argument between a West Point couple turned into a knife fight and both people charged. 32-year-old Anthony Seals and 30-year-old Wynesia Austin were both charged with aggravated assault. Police Chief Avery Cook said the disagreement happened Sunday night. He told WCBI both cut....
wcbi.com
Columbus Main Street gets marketing advice from professionals
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Being a part of the community in any way can affect the way businesses reach out to you. The board of Main Street Columbus brought in a fresh set of eyes to gather information and help them come up with a plan to attract more people and business to the Friendly City.
wcbi.com
Macon man dies after someone shot into victim’s moving vehicle
MACON, Miss. (WCBI)- Macon police are investigating a Friday night shooting that happened around 8 p.m. that left a man in his mid-30s dead. Chief Davine Beck told WCBI that an SUV was heading east on Martin Luther King Street when someone on the side of the street opened fire into the vehicle and shot a man in the head.
wcbi.com
Reporter/Multimedia Journalist
WCBI-TV has an immediate opening for a full-time Reporter/Multimedia Journalist. We want someone ready to learn how to tell a story and learn why journalism matters to our community. Our next MMJ will be creative, self-starting, ready to learn and be a positive newsroom leader. We want someone who can...
wcbi.com
Columbus City Council approves restructuring changes made by new chief
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The restructuring of the Columbus Police Department under new Chief Joseph Daughtry is beginning to take shape. Last month, the Columbus City Council gave Chief Daughtry the go-ahead to change the command structure of the department. They also approved Daughtry appointing two Assistant Chiefs, Doran...
wcbi.com
Macon police release surveillance video of City Drug burglary
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – We are learning new information about a pharmacy burglary in Macon. Police released surveillance video of the break-in. Police Chief Davine Beck said two black males threw a cinder block through the window of City Drug last month. The thieves wore masks and gloves. A...
WLOX
Missing Mississippi teen’s body discovered in the woods by railroad workers
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) - Railroad workers in Louisville, Mississippi discovered the body of a missing teen while working in the woods on Monday. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety Crime Scene Unit and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation were soon called in to assist. Authorities would confirm Wednesday that the...
Comments / 2