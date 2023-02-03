ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
Yardbarker

Nets' Ben Simmons involved in trade talks ahead of deadline

Enigmatic former All-Star Ben Simmons is currently sidelined with a knee injury as his Brooklyn Nets look to navigate the post-Kyrie Irving era. Simmons has sat out each of the past five games and is considered day-to-day. The backdrop here is Thursday’s NBA trade deadline and Brooklyn’s trade of Irving...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Proposed blockbuster trade sends Chris Paul to Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers couldn't convince the Brooklyn Nets to deal with them for Kyrie Irving, as Irving went over to the Dallas Mavericks. With Russell Westbrook being openly shopped in this scenario, it is likely the star will be disgruntled and could harm the team as they push for the playoffs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Blackhawks Give Patrick Kane List of Teams For Pending Trade

Patrick Kane still hasn’t made up his mind about whether he’ll leave the Chicago Blackhawks or not, but the winger has been given a list of teams by his current employer for consideration in the event he becomes ready to move on in the next three weeks. In other words, the Blackhawks are simply waiting on Kane’s decision, but they’re arming him with as much information as they can so that when he decides, the process is quick.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Report: Russell Westbrook, Darvin Ham had heated locker room exchange

Darvin Ham reportedly became frustrated with Russell Westbrook during the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night, and the head coach did not hide his emotions. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Ham and Westbrook had a “heated verbal exchange” in the locker room during halftime...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Ideal destinations for buyout candidate Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers completed a three-team deal that sent Westbrook and his $47 million contract to the Utah Jazz. Don't expect Westbrook to ever play there, especially after a Jazz fan racially taunted him in 2019. Instead, he's likely to get a buyout for some portion of the $15 million to $16 million still owed to him this season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

New York Knicks Showing Trade Interest In Key Portland Trail Blazers Talent

Currently right in the middle of the standings in the Eastern Conference, it seems inevitable that the New York Knicks will be making a move ahead of the trade deadline. Evan Fournier, Derrick Rose, Cam Reddish, Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley remain the five key players being brought up trade talks for the Knicks, but who could this team potentially target and bring back in a trade?
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

Report: Kyrie Irving trade not yet official for one reason

The Dallas Mavericks’ acquisition of Kyrie Irving is not yet official for one significant reason. The Brooklyn Nets are still trying to find a third team to allow them to expand the Irving deal, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The deal is not in jeopardy, and a two-way trade will be confirmed by the end of Monday if the Nets cannot find a third team to bring in.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Trade Rumors: Knicks, Cam Reddish, Warriors, Raptors

The Nuggets and Pistons are among the teams who are in the mix for forward Cam Reddish, per Ian Begley of SNY.tv. Both teams have talked to the Knicks about a Reddish deal, Begley added. Meanwhile, the Knicks have been linked to Pistons forward Saddiq Bey for some time, as...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Dylan Larkin Wants $9 Million-Plus On New Deal With Red Wings

After Dylan Larkin scored five goals in the NHL All-Star Game and reminded everyone about just good he is, then seeing Bo Horvat sign for eight years and $8.5 million with the New York Islanders, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Larkin has drawn a line in the sand with the Detroit Red Wings. According to a report on Monday by David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, he notes during NHL Tonight on NHL Network spot that Larkin is asking for at least $9 million per season on an eight-year agreement.
DETROIT, MI

